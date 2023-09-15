If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask, including Syrupy Apple location

Candy apple dragon.

Image credit: Nintendo
Lottie Lynn
Guide by Lottie Lynn
Published on

Dipplin is both a new evolution for Applin and a new Grass and Dragon-type Pokémon introduced in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you want to add Dipplin to your Pokédex, you first need to find a Syrupy Apple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To help you add a new entry to your Kitakami Pokédex, we cover how to evolve Applin into Dipplin and the Syrupy Apple location below.

On this page:

If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough to learn more about your time in Kitakami.

Where to find Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Applin can be found in both the Paldea and Kitakami regions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

In Paldea, you can find Applin in the following locations:

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Meanwhile, in Kitakami, Applin unsurprisingly spawn around the apple orchards:

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

You may even find a Terastallized Applin if you’re lucky, especially in the Apple Hills of Kitakami.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Since Applin is a pretty small Pokémon, it’s a good idea to see if it appears on your Pokémon radar. You can also eat a Sandwich or another type of food which will boost your Encounter Power with either Grass or Dragon-type Pokémon.

We found two groups of Applins in Apple Hills after boosting our Encounter Power with Grass-types by eating a Strawberry Shaved Ice from the Kitakami festival.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is actually pretty easy - all you need is a Syrupy Apple.

Once you’ve got a Syrupy Apple, make sure the Applin you want to evolve is in your team. Now open your Bag and head to the 'Other Items' pocket where you’ll find the Syrupy Apple.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Select the 'Use this item' option for the Syrupy Apple followed by selecting your Applin to begin the evolution! Congratulations - you now have a Dipplin.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Syrupy Apple location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

So the question now is, where can you find a Syrupy Apple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Thankfully, they’re quite easy to find and you can get one whenever you like - as long as you have the cash for it, of course.

To get a Syrupy Apple, you need to head to the southern-eastern corner of Kitakami. There you’ll find a small orchard, shed and Syrupy Apple stand.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

One Syrupy Apple will cost £500 and you can buy as many as you like.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

There’s also a chance that Applins will spawn around this orchard, so, if you still need to catch one, you might not have to go very far after buying your Syrupy Apple.

Good luck adding Dipplin to your Pokédex!

About the Author
Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

