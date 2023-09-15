How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask, including Syrupy Apple location

Dipplin is both a new evolution for Applin and a new Grass and Dragon-type Pokémon introduced in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you want to add Dipplin to your Pokédex, you first need to find a Syrupy Apple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To help you add a new entry to your Kitakami Pokédex, we cover how to evolve Applin into Dipplin and the Syrupy Apple location below.

Where to find Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Applin can be found in both the Paldea and Kitakami regions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In Paldea, you can find Applin in the following locations: Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Meanwhile, in Kitakami, Applin unsurprisingly spawn around the apple orchards: Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer You may even find a Terastallized Applin if you’re lucky, especially in the Apple Hills of Kitakami. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Since Applin is a pretty small Pokémon, it’s a good idea to see if it appears on your Pokémon radar. You can also eat a Sandwich or another type of food which will boost your Encounter Power with either Grass or Dragon-type Pokémon. We found two groups of Applins in Apple Hills after boosting our Encounter Power with Grass-types by eating a Strawberry Shaved Ice from the Kitakami festival. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Evolving Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is actually pretty easy - all you need is a Syrupy Apple. Once you’ve got a Syrupy Apple, make sure the Applin you want to evolve is in your team. Now open your Bag and head to the 'Other Items' pocket where you’ll find the Syrupy Apple. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Select the 'Use this item' option for the Syrupy Apple followed by selecting your Applin to begin the evolution! Congratulations - you now have a Dipplin. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer