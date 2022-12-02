If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich making guide and best sandwich recipes

There’s a recipe for everything if you know how to make your sandwiches right.
Jay Castello avatar
Guide by Jay Castello Contributor
Published on

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sandwiches are part of the game's picnic feature, allowing you to feed your party Pokémon from anywhere in the world.

These sandwiches can give a number of benefits, from making it easier to catch Pokémon of certain kinds, to increasing the amount of Eggs you receive during picnics, and even improving your chances at getting a shiny.

However, there are a lot of recipes available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and when factoring in Creative mode - allowing you to make your own sandwiches - it’s not always easy to know what you should be cooking.

Firstly, make sure you’re stocked up on different ingredients from the various stores across Paldea, and don’t forget that more will unlock as you get more badges. Then, take a look for the goal you want to achieve to learn the best sandwiches you can use.

How to get more sandwich recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The easiest way to have a variety of power boosting sandwiches in your arsenal is by increasing the amount of recipes you have in your standard menu.

New sandwiches can be found in a few places around Paldea. The main NPC for this can be found in the sandwich shops in major cities, called Every Wich Way.

He’ll give you new recipes based on what you’ve done in the game. For instance, getting new badges will unlock new recipes. Also, getting Herba Mystica from 5 star Tera Raids (which you can solo with a strong Iron Hands build) will unlock Master level recipes, which use these ingredients.

Your Mom also knows some sandwich recipes - you didn’t forget about her, did you? Fly to your house after progressing the story for some veggie sandwiches.

These will increase certain elements relating to Electric, Fairy, and Psychic types, depending on which version of the recipe you use.

There’s also a man near where the river joins the eastern shore of Casseroya Lake who will give you some sushi based recipes.

How to make the best sandwiches for boosting encounter rate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Your picnics can improve your chances at encountering certain types of Pokémon. These are the best recipes for each type, using the cheapest and fewest ingredients to make them easier to obtain and pile up without spilling.

Where possible, they avoid Herba Mystica, which is only obtainable in 5 star Tera Raid battles, and therefore after the Gym battles are completed.

TypeSandwichIngredientsSeasoning
NormalUltra Curry-and-Rice-Style SandwichRice, Jalapeno, TomatoCurry Powder, Mayonnaise
Fire*Pickle SandwichPickleOlive Oil
Water*Zesty SandwichJalepeno, Onion, Herbed SausageChili Sauce
GrassGreat Klawf Claw SandwichKlawf Stick, Tomato, LettuceSalt, Olive Oil, Wasabi
ElectricMaster Klawf Claw SandwichKlawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce, Yellow Bell PepperSalt, Olive Oil, Wasabi, Spicy Herba Mystica
IceUltra Sushi SandwichRice, Smoked Fillet (x2), Klawf Stick (x2), WatercressSalt, Vinegar, Wasabi
FightingUltra Refreshing SandwichCherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Kiwi, PickleMarmalade, Salt
PoisonGreat Noodle SandwichNoodles, LettuceOlive Oil, Ketchup
GroundGreat Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed SausageKetchup, Mustard
FlyingGreat Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Red OnionSalt, Mayonnaise
PsychicMaster Nouveau Veggie SandwichWatercress, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, CucumberOlive Oil, Wasabi, Mayonnaise, Sweet Herba Mystica
BugUltra Potato Salad SandwichPotato Salad, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Avocado, Red OnionMayonaisse
RockUltra BLT SandwichBacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, CheeseMayonnaise, Mustard
GhostGreat Vegetable SandwichSliced Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Red OnionSalt, Olive Oil, Vinegar
DarkUltra Avocado SandwichAvocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, LettuceSalt
DragonGreat Avocado SandwichAvocado, Smoked Fillet, TomatoSalt
SteelMaster Hamburger Patty SandwichHamburger, Onion, WatercressVinegar, Pepper, Horseradish, Sweet Herba Mystica
FairyUltra Ham SandwichPickle, Ham, Prosciutto, JalapenoMayonnaise, Mustard

* While most of these recipes will give you Encounter Power Level 2, these sandwiches will only raise your Encounter Power to Level 1. So far there’s no way to get a higher Encounter Power for these Types.

How to make the best sandwiches for boosting capture rate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sandwiches can also make you more likely to successfully catch Pokémon of certain types. This is especially helpful when searching for rare or even shiny Pokémon.

These are the best recipes for each type, again giving you the best chances for the fewest ingredients where possible, as well as avoiding Herba Mystica where possible.

TypeSandwichIngredientsSeasoning
NormalUltra Tower SandwichHamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Klawf Stick, TofuOlive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
FireUltra Classic BocadilloProsciutto, Cheese, Potato Tortilla, AvocadoOlive Oil, Curry Powder
WaterMaster Tropical SandwichKlawf Stick, Avocado, Pineapple, JalapenoMarmalade, Sour Herba Mystica
GrassMaster Ham SandwichPickle, Ham, Prosciutto, JalapenoMayonnaise, Mustard, Salty Herba Mystica
ElectricGreat Curry-and-Noodle-SandwichNoodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, JalapenoOlive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
IceUltra Dessert SandwichApple (x2), Kiwi, StrawberryYogurt, Whipped Cream
FightingGreat Jam SandwichStrawberryJam, Yogurt
PoisonUltra Fruit SandwichBanana, Apple, Pineapple, KiwiWhipped Cream, Marmalade, Yogurt
GroundGreat Tropical SandwichKlawf Stick, Avocado, PineappleMarmalade
FlyingGreat Dessert SandwichApple (x2), KiwiYogurt, Whipped Cream
Psychic*Nouveau Veggie SandwichWatercress, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, TomatoOlive Oil, Wasabi
Bug*Jambon-BeurreHamButter
RockUltra Tropical SandwichKlawf Stick, Avocado, Pineapple, JalapenoMarmalade
GhostUltra Potato Salad SandwichPotato Salad, Cucumber, REd Bell Pepper, Avocado, Red OnionMayonnaise
DarkUltra Jam SandwichStrawberry, PineappleJam, Yogurt
DragonGreat Potato Salad SandwichPotato Salad, Cucumber, Red Pepper, AvocadoMayonnaise
SteelUltra Hefty SandwichPotato Tortilla, Fried Fillet, Prosciutto, Potato Salad, Herbed Sausage, HamburgerSalt, Peanut Butter
FairyMaster BLT SandwichBacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, CheeseMayonnaise, Mustard, Sweet Herba Mystica

* These sandwiches will only raise your Catching Power to Level 1. So far there’s no way to get a higher Catching Power for these Types.

How to make the best sandwiches for raising Egg Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Egg Power increases your odds of finding Eggs in the picnic basket when you have compatible Pokémon. Check out our breeding guide for full information on how that works.

Egg Power also decreases the amount of time it takes to hatch Eggs once you have them.

Fruit ingredients are the most common to raise Egg Power. The cheapest sandwich recipe for reaching Egg Power Level 2 is the Great Peanut Butter Sandwich. This is simply one Banana ingredient with one Peanut Butter and one Butter condiment.

How to make the best sandwiches for boosting Exp rate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to level up your Pokémon more quickly, there’s sandwiches for that. You’ll need to have a sandwich which raises your Exp. Point Power for whatever Pokémon you’ll be battling. This will cause them to give you more Exp. once defeated. This is useful if you know you’ll be challenging a certain Gym, for example.

These are the best recipes for gaining Exp. Point Power Level 2 of each type. Once more, I’ve tried to avoid Herby Mystica recipes where I can, as well as giving the simplest recipe available.

TypeSandwichIngredientsSeasoning
NormalMaster Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Red Onion, CheeseSalt, Mayonnaise, Salty Herba Mystica
FireUltra Noodle SandwichNoodle, Lettuce, ChorizoOlive Oil, Ketchup
Water*Great Zesty SandwichJalapeno, Onion, Herbed Sausage, Sliced Green PepperChili Sauce
GrassUltra Avocado SandwichAvocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, LettuceSalt
ElectricMaster Noodle SandwichNoodles, Lettuce, ChorizoOlive Oil, Ketchup, Bitter Herba Mystica
IceGreat Decadent SandwichSmoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, TofuVinegar, Olive Oil, Salt
FightingMaster Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed Sausage, LettuceKetchup, Mustard, Bitter Herba Mystica
PoisonThere are no sandwiches that raise Exp. Point Power for Poison types.n/an/a
GroundUltra Herbed-Sausage SandwichHerbed Sausage, LettuceKetchup, Mustard
FlyingThere are no sandwiches that raise Exp. Point Power for Flying types.n/an/a
PsychicMaster Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, BasilVinegar, Pepper, Salt, Salty Herba Mystica
Bug*Great Cheese SandwichCheese, AvocadoCream Cheese, Pepper, Salt
RockUltra Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Paper, Jalapeno, EggOlive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
GhostGreat Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Red OnionVinegar, Pepper, Salt
DarkUltra Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, BasilVinegar, Pepper, Salt
DragonUltra Cheese SandwichCheese, Avocado, BasilCream Cheese, Pepper, Salt
SteelUltra Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Red Onion, CheeseSalt, Mayonnaise
FairyThere are no sandwiches that raise Exp. Point Power for Poison types.n/an/a

* Most of these recipes will get you to Exp. Point Power Level 2, but these sandwiches will only get you to Level 1. So far there’s no way to get a higher Exp. Point Power for these Types.

How to make the best sandwiches for boosting shiny encounter rate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The final effect you’ll find when perfecting your sandwich recipes is Sparkling Power, which raises your chances of finding shiny Pokémon in the wild.

Find out a full guide on shinies here, but in terms of the best sandwiches, you’ll need Herba Mystica, which can be obtained from 5 star Tera Raids (which you can solo with a strong Iron Hands build) after you complete the eight Gym battles.

As previously mentioned, if you have them in your inventory, you can get the recipes from the NPC in the sandwich shops, but you can also just use the Herba Mystica in Creative mode to get the effect.

You will need at least two Herba Mystica to get the Sparkling Power effect.

