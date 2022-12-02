Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich making guide and best sandwich recipes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sandwiches are part of the game's picnic feature, allowing you to feed your party Pokémon from anywhere in the world.

These sandwiches can give a number of benefits, from making it easier to catch Pokémon of certain kinds, to increasing the amount of Eggs you receive during picnics, and even improving your chances at getting a shiny.

However, there are a lot of recipes available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and when factoring in Creative mode - allowing you to make your own sandwiches - it’s not always easy to know what you should be cooking.

Firstly, make sure you’re stocked up on different ingredients from the various stores across Paldea, and don’t forget that more will unlock as you get more badges. Then, take a look for the goal you want to achieve to learn the best sandwiches you can use.

On this page:

How to get more sandwich recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The easiest way to have a variety of power boosting sandwiches in your arsenal is by increasing the amount of recipes you have in your standard menu.

New sandwiches can be found in a few places around Paldea. The main NPC for this can be found in the sandwich shops in major cities, called Every Wich Way.

He’ll give you new recipes based on what you’ve done in the game. For instance, getting new badges will unlock new recipes. Also, getting Herba Mystica from 5 star Tera Raids (which you can solo with a strong Iron Hands build) will unlock Master level recipes, which use these ingredients.

Your Mom also knows some sandwich recipes - you didn’t forget about her, did you? Fly to your house after progressing the story for some veggie sandwiches.

These will increase certain elements relating to Electric, Fairy, and Psychic types, depending on which version of the recipe you use.

There’s also a man near where the river joins the eastern shore of Casseroya Lake who will give you some sushi based recipes.

How to make the best sandwiches for boosting encounter rate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Your picnics can improve your chances at encountering certain types of Pokémon. These are the best recipes for each type, using the cheapest and fewest ingredients to make them easier to obtain and pile up without spilling.

Where possible, they avoid Herba Mystica, which is only obtainable in 5 star Tera Raid battles, and therefore after the Gym battles are completed.

Type Sandwich Ingredients Seasoning Normal Ultra Curry-and-Rice-Style Sandwich Rice, Jalapeno, Tomato Curry Powder, Mayonnaise Fire* Pickle Sandwich Pickle Olive Oil Water* Zesty Sandwich Jalepeno, Onion, Herbed Sausage Chili Sauce Grass Great Klawf Claw Sandwich Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce Salt, Olive Oil, Wasabi Electric Master Klawf Claw Sandwich Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce, Yellow Bell Pepper Salt, Olive Oil, Wasabi, Spicy Herba Mystica Ice Ultra Sushi Sandwich Rice, Smoked Fillet (x2), Klawf Stick (x2), Watercress Salt, Vinegar, Wasabi Fighting Ultra Refreshing Sandwich Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Kiwi, Pickle Marmalade, Salt Poison Great Noodle Sandwich Noodles, Lettuce Olive Oil, Ketchup Ground Great Herbed-Sausage Sandwich Herbed Sausage Ketchup, Mustard Flying Great Egg Sandwich Egg, Cucumber, Red Onion Salt, Mayonnaise Psychic Master Nouveau Veggie Sandwich Watercress, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber Olive Oil, Wasabi, Mayonnaise, Sweet Herba Mystica Bug Ultra Potato Salad Sandwich Potato Salad, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Avocado, Red Onion Mayonaisse Rock Ultra BLT Sandwich Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Cheese Mayonnaise, Mustard Ghost Great Vegetable Sandwich Sliced Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion Salt, Olive Oil, Vinegar Dark Ultra Avocado Sandwich Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Lettuce Salt Dragon Great Avocado Sandwich Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato Salt Steel Master Hamburger Patty Sandwich Hamburger, Onion, Watercress Vinegar, Pepper, Horseradish, Sweet Herba Mystica Fairy Ultra Ham Sandwich Pickle, Ham, Prosciutto, Jalapeno Mayonnaise, Mustard

* While most of these recipes will give you Encounter Power Level 2, these sandwiches will only raise your Encounter Power to Level 1. So far there’s no way to get a higher Encounter Power for these Types.

How to make the best sandwiches for boosting capture rate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sandwiches can also make you more likely to successfully catch Pokémon of certain types. This is especially helpful when searching for rare or even shiny Pokémon.

These are the best recipes for each type, again giving you the best chances for the fewest ingredients where possible, as well as avoiding Herba Mystica where possible.

Type Sandwich Ingredients Seasoning Normal Ultra Tower Sandwich Hamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Klawf Stick, Tofu Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder Fire Ultra Classic Bocadillo Prosciutto, Cheese, Potato Tortilla, Avocado Olive Oil, Curry Powder Water Master Tropical Sandwich Klawf Stick, Avocado, Pineapple, Jalapeno Marmalade, Sour Herba Mystica Grass Master Ham Sandwich Pickle, Ham, Prosciutto, Jalapeno Mayonnaise, Mustard, Salty Herba Mystica Electric Great Curry-and-Noodle-Sandwich Noodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Jalapeno Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder Ice Ultra Dessert Sandwich Apple (x2), Kiwi, Strawberry Yogurt, Whipped Cream Fighting Great Jam Sandwich Strawberry Jam, Yogurt Poison Ultra Fruit Sandwich Banana, Apple, Pineapple, Kiwi Whipped Cream, Marmalade, Yogurt Ground Great Tropical Sandwich Klawf Stick, Avocado, Pineapple Marmalade Flying Great Dessert Sandwich Apple (x2), Kiwi Yogurt, Whipped Cream Psychic* Nouveau Veggie Sandwich Watercress, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato Olive Oil, Wasabi Bug* Jambon-Beurre Ham Butter Rock Ultra Tropical Sandwich Klawf Stick, Avocado, Pineapple, Jalapeno Marmalade Ghost Ultra Potato Salad Sandwich Potato Salad, Cucumber, REd Bell Pepper, Avocado, Red Onion Mayonnaise Dark Ultra Jam Sandwich Strawberry, Pineapple Jam, Yogurt Dragon Great Potato Salad Sandwich Potato Salad, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Avocado Mayonnaise Steel Ultra Hefty Sandwich Potato Tortilla, Fried Fillet, Prosciutto, Potato Salad, Herbed Sausage, Hamburger Salt, Peanut Butter Fairy Master BLT Sandwich Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Cheese Mayonnaise, Mustard, Sweet Herba Mystica

* These sandwiches will only raise your Catching Power to Level 1. So far there’s no way to get a higher Catching Power for these Types.

How to make the best sandwiches for raising Egg Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Egg Power increases your odds of finding Eggs in the picnic basket when you have compatible Pokémon. Check out our breeding guide for full information on how that works.

Egg Power also decreases the amount of time it takes to hatch Eggs once you have them.

Fruit ingredients are the most common to raise Egg Power. The cheapest sandwich recipe for reaching Egg Power Level 2 is the Great Peanut Butter Sandwich. This is simply one Banana ingredient with one Peanut Butter and one Butter condiment.

How to make the best sandwiches for boosting Exp rate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to level up your Pokémon more quickly, there’s sandwiches for that. You’ll need to have a sandwich which raises your Exp. Point Power for whatever Pokémon you’ll be battling. This will cause them to give you more Exp. once defeated. This is useful if you know you’ll be challenging a certain Gym, for example.

These are the best recipes for gaining Exp. Point Power Level 2 of each type. Once more, I’ve tried to avoid Herby Mystica recipes where I can, as well as giving the simplest recipe available.

Type Sandwich Ingredients Seasoning Normal Master Egg Sandwich Egg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheese Salt, Mayonnaise, Salty Herba Mystica Fire Ultra Noodle Sandwich Noodle, Lettuce, Chorizo Olive Oil, Ketchup Water* Great Zesty Sandwich Jalapeno, Onion, Herbed Sausage, Sliced Green Pepper Chili Sauce Grass Ultra Avocado Sandwich Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Lettuce Salt Electric Master Noodle Sandwich Noodles, Lettuce, Chorizo Olive Oil, Ketchup, Bitter Herba Mystica Ice Great Decadent Sandwich Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt Fighting Master Herbed-Sausage Sandwich Herbed Sausage, Lettuce Ketchup, Mustard, Bitter Herba Mystica Poison There are no sandwiches that raise Exp. Point Power for Poison types. n/a n/a Ground Ultra Herbed-Sausage Sandwich Herbed Sausage, Lettuce Ketchup, Mustard Flying There are no sandwiches that raise Exp. Point Power for Flying types. n/a n/a Psychic Master Smoky Sandwich Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Basil Vinegar, Pepper, Salt, Salty Herba Mystica Bug* Great Cheese Sandwich Cheese, Avocado Cream Cheese, Pepper, Salt Rock Ultra Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich Noodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Paper, Jalapeno, Egg Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder Ghost Great Smoky Sandwich Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion Vinegar, Pepper, Salt Dark Ultra Smoky Sandwich Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Basil Vinegar, Pepper, Salt Dragon Ultra Cheese Sandwich Cheese, Avocado, Basil Cream Cheese, Pepper, Salt Steel Ultra Egg Sandwich Egg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheese Salt, Mayonnaise Fairy There are no sandwiches that raise Exp. Point Power for Poison types. n/a n/a

* Most of these recipes will get you to Exp. Point Power Level 2, but these sandwiches will only get you to Level 1. So far there’s no way to get a higher Exp. Point Power for these Types.

How to make the best sandwiches for boosting shiny encounter rate in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The final effect you’ll find when perfecting your sandwich recipes is Sparkling Power, which raises your chances of finding shiny Pokémon in the wild.

Find out a full guide on shinies here, but in terms of the best sandwiches, you’ll need Herba Mystica, which can be obtained from 5 star Tera Raids (which you can solo with a strong Iron Hands build) after you complete the eight Gym battles.

As previously mentioned, if you have them in your inventory, you can get the recipes from the NPC in the sandwich shops, but you can also just use the Herba Mystica in Creative mode to get the effect.

You will need at least two Herba Mystica to get the Sparkling Power effect.