Pokémon The Teal Mask walkthrough for Scarlet and Violet

The Teal Mask is the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

During The Teal Mask DLC, you embark on a school trip to Kitakami. Here you’ll find both new Pokémon and ones from past generations who didn’t originally appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll also learn about a local folklore concerning a group of Pokémon called The Loyal Three.

Below you’ll find our The Teal Mask walkthrough, which will help you complete the first part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Teal Mask walkthrough for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Below you’ll find our Teal Mask DLC walkthrough for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Before you get started, however, there are three important facts you should be aware of. The first is to ensure you know how to start The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Secondly, all of the Pokémon you’ll face in the trainer battles connected to the campaign range from Level 60 and upwards. This does not include the wild Pokémon or other trainers you can encounter during the DLC. So, despite being available early on during Scarlet and Violet’s main campaign, make sure your Pokémon are strong enough to survive in Kitakami. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Finally, The Teal Mask DLC follows a far more linear structure when compared to the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There is, in fact, only one place where you’re able to tackle tasks in whatever order you like. With these details out of the way, it’s time to take a look at what you’ll be doing in The Teal Mask DLC - be wary of the spoilers lying below! Meet Briar in the Academy Lobby and agree to head to Kitakami.

Head up the road to Mossui Town.

Battle Carmine:

Poochyena (Level 60 / Dark-type)



Vulpix (Level 60 / Fire-type)



Poltchageist (Level 60 / Grass and Ghost-type)

Go towards the Community Centre.

Wander around the Community Centre until you decide to go to bed.

Talk to Carmine and Kieran.

Battle Kieran:

Sentret (Level 59 / Normal-type)



Yanma (Level 60 / Bug and Flying-type) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Find the first Historic Signboard at Loyalty Plaza:

Loyalty Plaza can be reached by following the road west out of Mossui Town, going up the hill and, when you come to a crossroads, taking the right-hand path.

Find the second Historic Signboard at Kitakami Hall:

Return to Mossui Town and follow the east road, going over the bridge, until you reach Kitakami Hall. The signboard is located near the building reached by going up all three flights of stairs.

Visit the Dreaded Den:

Go up the stairs behind Kitakami Hall, going forward on the Oni Mountain path until you reach a signpost at the base of a slope. Take the right path here and keep going until you reach the Dreaded Den.

Battle Kieran:

Furrent (Level 62 / Normal-type)



Yanma (Level 62 / Bug and Flying-type)



Poliwhirl (Level 66 / Water-type) Take the right-hand path to reach the Dreaded Den. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Head to Kieran’s house.

The house in the top most northern corner of Mossui Town.

Get a Mask from the garden shed.

Battle Carmine:

Morpeko (Level 62 / Electric and Dark-type)



Swadloon (Level 63 / Bug and Grass-type)



Sinistcha (Level 64 / Grass and Ghost-type)



Mightyena (Level 63 / Dark-type)

Head to the Festival of Masks back at Kitakami Hall and explore the festival.

Talk to Kieran at the Candy Apple store.

Play a game of Ogre Outstin’.

Follow the odd looking green fellow behind the hall.

Chase after that mysterious child up the hill.

Talk to Kieran at the start of the festival grounds. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Go outside.

Visit Carmine’s house and talk to her Grandpa.

Meet up with Kieran by the shop near the community centre.

Find the third, and last, Historic Signboard in the Paradise Barrens.

There’s a number of ways you can reach this signboard; you head either west or east out of Mossui Town and walk around Oni Mountain or you can hike across the mountain itself.

Battle Kieran:

Yanma (Level 64 / Bug and Flying-type)



Poliwrath (Level 66 / Water and Fighting-type)



Furret (Level 64 / Normal-type)



Dipplin (Level 67 / Grass and Dragon-type)

Head back to the Community Center and go to sleep.

Head to Carmine’s house.

Head to the Crystal Pool atop Oni Mountain to find a Crystal Cluster.

Follow the same path you were following to reach the Dreaded Den, but, rather than turning right, continue going forward. You now need to walk around the mountain until a path appears on your right-hand side.

Defeat Milotic (Level 73 / Water-type) alongside Carmine. Go up the stairs to reach the Crystal Pool. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Return to Carmine’s House and talk to her Grandpa.

Find Kieran at Loyalty Plaza.

Battle Kieran:

Yanmega (Level 68 / Bug and Flying-type)



Poliwrath (Level 71 / Water and Fighting-type)



Gligar (Level 66 / Ground and Flying-type)



Cramorant (Level 65 / Flying and Water-type)



Dipplin (Level 69 / Grass and Dragon-type)

Go to Kitakami Hall.

Head to the Dreaded Den.

Battle Munkidori (Level 70 / Poison and Psychic-type)

You can’t catch Munkidori at this point.

catch Munkidori at this point. Return to Mossui Town.

Gather info about the 'Loyal' Three:

Talk to a boy on the right-hand side of the Community Centre to learn about Fezandipiti.



Talk to a man near the metal shed near the road leading westward out of town to learn about Munkidori.



Talk to a woman behind the Community Centre to learn about Okidogi. Talk to these people to learn the current locations of The 'Loyal' Three. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Fezandipiti, Okidogo and Munkidori locations in The Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet You now need to find and defeat each member of The 'Loyal' three alongside Carmine. These battles are exactly the same as the ones you had with the Titan Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s main campaign. This means that, during these battles, you can not catch The Loyal Three. (Though you will be able to do so later.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo You will, however, receive an Attack boost from Ogerpon if the battle lasts for a certain number of turns. Carmine also has access to her full team - all of which are at Level 70 - so you won’t be left fighting alone. Here are the locations for The 'Loyal' Three: Fezandipiti (Poison and Fairy-type) - At Fellhorn Gorge on Oni Mountain, which is reached by continuing the path around the mountain after the path leading to the Crystal Pool. Climb down the set of ladders you encounter and then follow Fezandipiti into the cave. You need to reach the very bottom of the cave and go through the entrance there to find this Pokémon. Go down the ladders, follow Fezandipiti into the cave and leave via its lowest tunnel. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Okidogo (Poison and Fighting-type) - At Paradise Barrens in the north-western corner of Kitakami. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Munkidori (Poison and Psychic-type) - At Wisteria Pond in the south-western corner of Kitakami. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Now that you’ve defeated The 'Loyal' Three, it’s time to finish helping Ogerpon out: Return to Mossui Town.

Take Ogerpon back to the Dreaded Den.

Battle Kieran:

Shiftry (Level 71 / Grass and Dark-type)



Gliscor (Level 76 / Ground and Flying-type)



Poliwrath (Level 72 / Water and Fighting-type)



Yanmega (Level 72 / Bug and Flying-type)



Probopass (Level 71 / Rock and Steel-type)



Dipplin (Level 72 / Grass and Dragon-type) Looking a little unhinged there Kieran... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo