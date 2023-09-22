How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Including Gligar’s location and where to get a Razor Fang.
Evolving Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask can be rather tricky if you don’t know when this evolution is available.
This is because not only do you need a Razor Fang to evolve Gligar to add Gliscor to your Kitakami Pokédex, but you need to be in a specific time period in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for this evolution to occur. If you’re outside of this specific time zone, then all you’ll do is level up Gligar!
Below you’ll not only learn how to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but Gligar’s location and where to get a Razor Fang.
On this page:
If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough.
Gligar location in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Gligar can be found throughout the Paradise Barrens, northern Kitakami Wilds, eastern Kitakami Wilds and Fellhorn Gorge of the Kitakami region of Pokémon Scarlet.
It’s important to note that Gligar is exclusive to the Pokémon Scarlet version of The Teal Mask DLC. This means, if you’re playing Violet, you’ll have to trade with a Scarlet player to get Gligar.
If you don’t have a friend who’s playing Violet to trade without, then you can always use the Link Trade code created by Austin John Plays from YouTube.
This code is 0207 0190 for trading a Morpeko for a Gligar or vice versa.
To use the above code, first make sure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. With that in place, open the Poké Portal before connecting to the Internet and selecting 'Link Trade'. Now choose the 'Set Link Code' option and input the code before choosing 'Begin Searching'.
Keep in mind that, even when using this code, you may need to make several attempts before finding a trading partner. The number of people using this code will also naturally decrease as we move further away from The Teal Mask’s release.
Where to get a Razor Fang in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
There are three ways you can get a Razor Fang in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
One Razor Fang can be found in the Wistful Fields section of the Kitakami region. Once there you’ll want to head to the northern section of the fields and, close to a Tera Raid, you’ll find a cave in the side of a small hill. Go inside this cave to find the Razor Fang!
You can also earn a Razor Fang from filling in 110 entries in the Kitakami Pokédex or as a reward from Ogre Outstin’.
Our The Teal Mask walkthrough will help you complete the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, but make sure you know how to start it first. When visiting Kitakami it's a good idea to know how to get Sinistcha, Dipplin, Bloodmoon Ursaluna and The Loyal Three so you can complete the Kitakami Pokédex. Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you through the main campaign - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu,EXP farming and shiny Pokémon. When it comes to individual Pokémon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Pawmot, Brambleghast, Annihilape, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Armarouge and Ceruledge.
How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
To evolve a Gligar into Gliscor you need to level it up at night while it holds a Razor Fang. If it’s currently daytime in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or Gligar isn’t holding a Razor Fang, then this Pokémon will simply level up without evolving.
To give Gligar a Razor Claw, you need to find the item in the 'Other Items' section of your Bag and then select 'Give to Pokémon' before handing it to Gligar.
If you’re worried about missing the time window for evolving Gligar, you can always use a Rare Candy or another item Exp. Candy to level it up without having to grind XP. This means you can safely evolve Gligar into Gliscor without having to worry about daybreak!
Good luck adding Gliscor to your Pokédex!