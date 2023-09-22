How to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask can be rather tricky if you don’t know when this evolution is available.

This is because not only do you need a Razor Fang to evolve Gligar to add Gliscor to your Kitakami Pokédex, but you need to be in a specific time period in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for this evolution to occur. If you’re outside of this specific time zone, then all you’ll do is level up Gligar!

Below you’ll not only learn how to evolve Gligar into Gliscor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but Gligar’s location and where to get a Razor Fang.

Gligar location in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Gligar can be found throughout the Paradise Barrens, northern Kitakami Wilds, eastern Kitakami Wilds and Fellhorn Gorge of the Kitakami region of Pokémon Scarlet. It’s important to note that Gligar is exclusive to the Pokémon Scarlet version of The Teal Mask DLC. This means, if you’re playing Violet, you’ll have to trade with a Scarlet player to get Gligar. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer If you don’t have a friend who’s playing Violet to trade without, then you can always use the Link Trade code created by Austin John Plays from YouTube. This code is 0207 0190 for trading a Morpeko for a Gligar or vice versa. To use the above code, first make sure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. With that in place, open the Poké Portal before connecting to the Internet and selecting 'Link Trade'. Now choose the 'Set Link Code' option and input the code before choosing 'Begin Searching'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Keep in mind that, even when using this code, you may need to make several attempts before finding a trading partner. The number of people using this code will also naturally decrease as we move further away from The Teal Mask’s release.