Math Block Race codes for January 2024

Math Block Race is a Roblox game where you’ll try to beat other players to the finish line. Every few seconds, though, a timed math problem will appear, and you’ll have to solve it and end up on the block that has the correct answer to the math problem or else you’ll fall… to your death.

Without using boosts that cost Robux, it can be tricky to get ahead in Math Block Race, especially as a new player. But, if you’re determined to make it to the top of the leaderboard, you can use codes to your favour and input these to get instant Trophies. We’ve rounded up all of the current Math Block Race codes shared by the developer, Block Game, on the game’s socials and Roblox page to save you some time and let you get back to what’s important: making it past that finish line!

All working Math Block Race codes

like15k : 5 Trophies

: 5 Trophies like10k: 5 Trophies

All expired Math Block Race codes

THANKYOU

like6k

like3000

like1000

How do I redeem codes in Math Block Race?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Math Block Race? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Math Block Race in Roblox. If you are in a game, wait until the game ends or fall off the map — you cannot enter codes unless you are in the lobby area. Walk over to the pink gift box. Image credit: Block Game/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit redeem.

