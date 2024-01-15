If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Math Block Race codes for January 2024

How to redeem Math Block Race codes in Roblox.

The header image of Math Block Race in Roblox.
Image credit: Block Game
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on

Math Block Race is a Roblox game where you’ll try to beat other players to the finish line. Every few seconds, though, a timed math problem will appear, and you’ll have to solve it and end up on the block that has the correct answer to the math problem or else you’ll fall… to your death.

Without using boosts that cost Robux, it can be tricky to get ahead in Math Block Race, especially as a new player. But, if you’re determined to make it to the top of the leaderboard, you can use codes to your favour and input these to get instant Trophies. We’ve rounded up all of the current Math Block Race codes shared by the developer, Block Game, on the game’s socials and Roblox page to save you some time and let you get back to what’s important: making it past that finish line!

All working Math Block Race codes

  • like15k: 5 Trophies
  • like10k: 5 Trophies

All expired Math Block Race codes

  • THANKYOU
  • like6k
  • like3000
  • like1000

How do I redeem codes in Math Block Race?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Math Block Race? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Math Block Race in Roblox.
  2. If you are in a game, wait until the game ends or fall off the map — you cannot enter codes unless you are in the lobby area.
  3. Walk over to the pink gift box.
    4. A screenshot from Math Block Race in Roblox showing the lobby area with an arrow pointing to the codes area.
    Image credit: Block Game/Eurogamer
  4. Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit redeem.

Done adding up numbers and racing to the finish line? We've got codes guides to let you get a head start in your next Roblox adventure, whether it's in Tower Defense, Death Ball, Arm Wrestle Simulator, FNAF Pizza Party, or Basketball Legends.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Roblox

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Arcade Platformer Roblox Corporation RPG Simulation
About the Author
Amelia Zollner avatar

Amelia Zollner

Contributor

Comments