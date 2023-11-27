Roblox Death Ball codes for November 2023

Using Death Ball codes will let you earn free gems and other rewards in the popular dodgeball-inspired Roblox game.

Death Ball is like a deadly version of dodgeball, as players compete to become the strongest anime character champion. To fight your way to the top, you’ll need to deflect the death ball with your sword, using your abilities to survive and be the last player standing.

Codes for Death Ball will usually grant you bonus gems, which can be spent on improved gear from weapon packs and new champions for the Roblox game. Some Death Ball codes also offer other unlockables, so be sure to try them all if you want to grab everything you can.

Below you’ll find a list of all the working Death Ball codes in Roblox, along with instructions on how to redeem Death Ball codes.

On this page:

Roblox Death Ball codes

Here are all the working Death Ball codes in Roblox as of 27th November 2023.

sorrygems - 10,000 gems

- 10,000 gems foxuro - 2,500 gems

- 2,500 gems kameki - 2,500 gems

You can’t earn gems or level up in a private Death Ball server, so make sure to redeem these codes in a public server.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Anime Boys Developers

How to redeem Death Ball codes in Roblox

To redeem Death Ball codes in Roblox, first make sure you’re playing Death Ball in Roblox.

Once you’ve loaded Death Ball, find the button marked 'More' at the top of the screen. Click it to expand the menu. That drop-down list should have an option marked 'Codes' - press it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Anime Boys Developers

You should get a pop-up with a text field. Type in the Death Ball code you want to redeem. Then click 'Verify'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Anime Boys Developers

If everything works, you’ll get the rewards and a 'Success!' message.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Anime Boys Developers

If the message instead says 'Invalid code', it means the code is incorrect. Be sure to check your code for accidental typos. It can also mean the code is out of date and can no longer be claimed; make sure to claim the latest Death Ball codes as soon as you can to avoid missing out.

How to get more Death Ball gems in Roblox

There are a couple of extra ways to get more Death Ball gems for free on top of those earned with the latest Death Ball codes listed above.

One way to get more Death Ball gems is by liking the game’s Roblox page, then joining the Roblox club for creators Anime Boys Developers. This will you earn 1,000 bonus gems and a unique sword item when you next play.

You can also log into Death Ball each day to earn daily rewards, giving you more gems as long as you sign in on consecutive days.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Anime Boys Developers

Where are new Roblox Death Ball codes released?

Aside from bookmarking this page, you can stay up-to-date with the newest Death Ball codes by following the game’s creators Anime Boys Developers on X (formerly Twitter).

You can also join the official Death Ball community Discord server to find more codes.

Expired Death Ball codes for Roblox

Below are all of the expired Death Ball codes in Roblox:

2.5KLIKES!

3KLIKES!

launch

RELEASE

thankspity

Use these Death Ball codes to unlock more characters and become the Death Ball champion!