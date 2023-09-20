Pokémon Teal Mask Pokédex, all returning Pokémon and locations in the Kitakami Pokédex listed
Every Pokémon you can find in Kitakami listed.
The Teal Mask Pokédex records all of the 200 Pokémon you can find in the Kitakami region of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC.
You’ll encounter a range of new Gen 9 Pokémon, favourites from past generations who didn’t originally appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, legendaries and Pokémon who already live in Paldea during your time in Kitakami.
To help you catch them all, you’ll find all of the Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, along with their locations and all of the returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC, listed below.
On this page:
If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough to learn more about your time in Kitakami.
Kitakami Pokédex size: How many Pokémon are there in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
There are 200 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex for The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Including the Paldea Pokédex, this brings the total number of Pokémon recorded in a Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to 600.
The Teal Mask introduces seven new Gen 9 Pokémon, a new form for Ursaluna called Blood Moon Ursaluna and sees the return of 91 Pokémon from past generations who didn’t make an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It also includes a number of Pokémon who can already be found in the Paldea region.
If you simply want to know who the returning Pokémon from past generations are, then we’ve got a complete list further along in this guide.
Remember, you need to do some trading with a trainer playing the opposite version to you if you want to fully complete the Kitakami Pokédex as there are a number of version exclusive Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC.
It’s also important to note that at one point during The Teal Mask DLC you’ll receive an egg which will hatch into one of the Gen 4 starters - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup. This Pokémon won’t, however, be added to the Kitakami Pokédex. Instead, we believe it will be part of The Indigo Disk Pokédex as it has been revealed you’ll be able to catch all of the past starter Pokémon as part of this DLC.
Kitakami Pokédex: All new and returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Below you’ll find the complete Kitakami Pokédex, including the Pokémon’s types and their locations, for The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
|Num.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Evolution and Location
|IMAGE
|1
|Spinarak
|Bug / Poison
|2
|Ariados
|Bug / Poison
|Evolves from Spinarak at Level 22
|3
|Yanma
|Bug / Flying
|4
|Yanmega
|Bug / Flying
|Evolves when Yanma is leveled up after learning Ancient Power at Level 33
|5
|Wooper (Johto form)
|Water / Ground
|6
|Quagsire
|Water / Ground
|Evolves from Wooper at Level 20
|7
|Poochyena
|Dark
|8
|Mightyena
|Dark
|Evolves from Poochyena at Level 18
|9
|Volbeat
|Bug
|10
|Illumise
|Bug
|11
|Corphish
|Water
|12
|Crawdaunt
|Water / Dark
|Evolves from Corphish at Level 30
|13
|Sewaddle
|Bug / Grass
|14
|Swadloon
|Bug / Grass
|Evolves from Sewaddle at Level 20
|15
|Leavanny
|Bug / Grass
|Evolves from Swadloon when leveled up with High Friendship
|16
|Cutiefly
|Bug / Fairy
|17
|Ribombee
|Bug / Fairy
|Evolves from Cutiefly at Level 25
|18
|Ekans
|Poison
|19
|Arbok
|Poison
|Evolves from Ekans at Level 22
|20
|Pichu
|Electric
|21
|Pikachu
|Electric
|Evolves from Pichu when leveled up with High Friendship
|22
|Raichu
|Electric
|Evolves from Pikachu by using a Thunder Stone
|23
|Bellsprout
|Grass / Poison
|24
|Weepinbell
|Grass / Poison
|Evolves from Bellsprout at Level 21
|25
|Victreebel
|Grass / Poison
|Evolves from Weepinbell by using a Leaf Stone
|26
|Sentret
|Normal
|27
|Furret
|Normal
|Evolves from Sentret at Level 15
|28
|Starly
|Normal / Flying
|29
|Staravia
|Normal / Flying
|Evolves from Starly at Level 14
|30
|Staraptor
|Normal / Flying
|Evolves from Staravia at Level 34
|31
|Fomantis
|Grass
|32
|Lurantis
|Grass
|Evolves from Fomantis during the day at Level 34 or higher
|33
|Applin
|Grass / Dragon
|34
|Flapple
|Grass / Dragon
|Evolves from Applin by using a Tart Apple
|35
|Appletun
|Grass / Dragon
|Evolves from Applin by using a Sweet Apple
|36
|Dipplin
|Grass / Dragon
|Evolves from Applin by using a Syrupy Apple
|37
|Vulpix
|Fire
|38
|Ninetales
|Fire
|Evolves from Vulpix by using a Fire Stone
|39
|Poliwag
|Water
|40
|Poliwhirl
|Water
|Evolves from Poliwag at Level 25
|41
|Poliwrath
|Water / Fighting
|Evolves from Poliwhirl by using a Water Stone
|42
|Politoed
|Water
|Evolves from Poliwhirl by trading it while holding a King's Rock
|43
|Magikarp
|Water
|44
|Gyarados
|Water / Flying
|Evolves from Magikarp at Level 20
|45
|Hoothoot
|Normal / Flying
|46
|Noctowl
|Normal / Flying
|Evolves from Hoothoot at Level 20
|47
|Aipom
|Normal
|Violet Exclusive
Can be found in Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hills, throughout the Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods and Wistful Fields
|48
|Ambipom
|Normal
|Violet Exclusive
Evolves when Aipom is leveled up after learning Double Hit at Level 32
|49
|Heracross
|Bug / Fighting
|50
|Swinub
|Ice / Ground
|51
|Piloswine
|Ice / Ground
|Evolves from Swinub at Level 33
|52
|Mamoswine
|Ice / Ground
|Evolves when Piloswine is leveled up after learning Ancient Power
|53
|Stantler
|Normal
|54
|Seedot
|Grass
|55
|Nuzleaf
|Grass / Dark
|Evolves from Seedot at Level 14
|56
|Shiftry
|Grass / Dark
|Evolves from Nuzleaf by using a Leaf Stone
|57
|Ralts
|Psychic / Fairy
|58
|Kirlia
|Psychic / Fairy
|Evolves from Ralts at Level 20
|59
|Gardevoir
|Psychic / Fairy
|Evolves from Kirlia at Level 30
|60
|Gallade
|Psychic / Fighting
|Evolves from Male Kirlia by using a Dawn Stone
|61
|Kricketot
|Bug
|62
|Kricketune
|Bug
|Evolves from Kricketot at Level 10
|63
|Pachirisu
|Electric
|64
|Riolu
|Fighting
|65
|Lucario
|Fighting
|Evolves from Riolu when leveled up with High Friendship
|66
|Petilil
|Grass
|67
|Lilligant
|Grass
|Evolves from Petilil by using a Sun Stone
|68
|Phantump
|Ghost / Grass
|69
|Trevenant
|Ghost / Grass
|Evolves from Phantump when traded
|70
|Rockruff
|Rock
|71
|Lycanroc
|Rock
|Evolves from Rockruff at Level 25:
|72
|Skwovet
|Normal
|73
|Greedent
|Normal
|Evolves from Skwovet at Level 24
|74
|Toedscool
|Ground / Grass
|75
|Toedscruel
|Ground / Grass
|Evolves from Toedscool at Level 30
|76
|Poltchageist
|Grass / Ghost
|77
|Sinistcha
|Grass / Ghost
|Evolves from Poltchageist when:
|78
|Growlithe
|Fire
|79
|Arcanine
|Fire
|Evolves from Growlithe by using a Fire Stone
|80
|Geodude
|Rock / Ground
|81
|Graveler
|Rock / Ground
|Evolves from Geodude at Level 25
|82
|Golem
|Rock / Ground
|Evolves from Graveler when traded
|83
|Bonsly
|Rock
|84
|Sudowoodo
|Rock
|Evolves from Bonsly when it knows Mimic which it learns at Level 16
|85
|Timburr
|Fighting
|86
|Gurdurr
|Fighting
|Evolves from Timburr at Level 25
|87
|Conkeldurr
|Fighting
|Evolves from Gurdurr when traded
|88
|Noibat
|Flying / Dragon
|89
|Noivern
|Flying / Dragon
|Evolves from Noibat at Level 48
|90
|Arrokuda
|Water
|91
|Barraskewda
|Water
|Evolves from Arrokuda at Level 26
|92
|Hatenna
|Psychic
|93
|Hattrem
|Psychic
|Evolves from Hatenna at Level 32
|94
|Hatterene
|Psychic / Fairy
|Evolves from Hattrem at Level 42
|95
|Morpeko
|Electric / Dark
|Violet Exclusive
Found in Apple Hills, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road and Wistful Fields
|96
|Orthworm
|Steel
|97
|Tandemaus
|Normal
|98
|Maushold
|Normal
|Evolves from Tandemaus randomly after Level 25
Form is selected randomly
|99
|Mankey
|Fighting
|100
|Primeape
|Fighting
|Evolves from Mankey at Level 28
|101
|Annihilape
|Fighting / Ghost
|Evolves from Primape after Rage Fist, learned at Level 35, has been used 20 times
|102
|Munchlax
|Normal
|103
|Snorlax
|Normal
|Evolves from Munchlax when leveled up with High Friendship
Can be found in the Timeless Woods
|104
|Lotad
|Water / Grass
|105
|Lombre
|Water / Grass
|Evolves from Lotad at Level 14
|106
|Ludicolo
|Water / Grass
|Evolves from Lombre by using a Water Stone
|107
|Nosepass
|Rock
|108
|Probopass
|Rock / Steel
|Evolves from Nosepass by using a Thunder Stone
|109
|Shinx
|Electric
|110
|Luxio
|Electric
|Evolves from Shinx at Level 15
|111
|Luxray
|Electric
|Evolves from Luxio at Level 30
|112
|Grubbin
|Bug
|113
|Charjabug
|Bug / Electric
|Evolves from Grubbin at Level 20
|114
|Vikavolt
|Bug / Electric
|Evolves from Charjabug by using a Thunder Stone
Tera Form can be found in the Kitakami Wilds south of the Timeless Woods
|115
|Oricorio
|Baile Style - Fire / Flying
Pa'u Style - Psychic / Flying
Pom-Pom Style - Electric / Flying
Sensu Style - Ghost / Flying
|Changes style using Red, Yellow, Pink or Purple Nectar
|116
|Sandshrew
|Ground
|117
|Sandslash
|Ground
|Evolves from Sandshrew at Level 22
|118
|Gastly
|Ghost / Poison
|119
|Haunter
|Ghost / Poison
|Evolves from Gastly at Level 25
|120
|Gengar
|Ghost / Poison
|Evolves from Haunter when traded
|121
|Gligar
|Ground / Flying
|Scarlet Exclusive
|122
|Gliscor
|Ground / Flying
|Scarlet Exclusive
Evolves from a Gligar holding a Razor Fang when leveled up at night
|123
|Houndour
|Dark / Fire
|124
|Houndoom
|Dark / Fire
|Evolves from Houndour at Level 24
|125
|Spoink
|Psychic
|126
|Grumpig
|Psychic
|Evolves from Spoink at Level 32
|127
|Vullaby
|Dark / Flying
|128
|Mandibuzz
|Dark / Flying
|Evolves from Vullaby at Level 54
|129
|Mudbray
|Ground
|130
|Mudsdale
|Ground
|Evolves from Mudbray at Level 30
|131
|Jangmo-o
|Dragon
|132
|Hakamo-o
|Dragon / Fighting
|Evolves from Jangmo-o at Level 35
|133
|Kommo-o
|Dragon / Fighting
|Evolves from Hakamo-o at Level 45
|134
|Bombirdier
|Flying / Dark
|135
|Koffing
|Poison
|136
|Weezing
|Poison
|Evolves from Koffing at Level 35
|137
|Mienfoo
|Fighting
|138
|Mienshao
|Fighting
|Evolves from Mienfoo at Level 50
|139
|Duskull
|Ghost
|140
|Dusclops
|Ghost
|Evolves from Duskull at Level 37
|141
|Dusknoir
|Ghost
|Evolves from Dusclops when traded while holding Reaper Cloth
|142
|Chingling
|Psychic
|143
|Chimecho
|Psychic
|Evolves from Chingling when leveled up with High Friendship at night
|144
|Slugma
|Fire
|145
|Magcargo
|Fire / Rock
|Evolves from Slugma at Level 38
|146
|Litwick
|Ghost / Fire
|147
|Lampent
|Ghost / Fire
|Evolves from Litwick at Level 41
|148
|Chandelure
|Ghost / Fire
|Evolves from Lampent by using a Dusk Stone
|149
|Surskit
|Bug / Water
|150
|Masquerian
|Bug / Flying
|Evolves from Surskit at Level 22
|151
|Cleffa
|Fairy
|152
|Clefairy
|Fairy
|Evolves from Cleffa when leveled up with High Friendship
|153
|Clefable
|Fairy
|Evolves from Clefairy by using a Moon Stone
|154
|Bronzor
|Steel / Psychic
|155
|Bronzong
|Steel / Psychic
|Evolves from Bronzor at Level 33
|156
|Glimmet
|Rock / Poison
|157
|Glimmora
|Rock / Poison
|Evolves from Glimmet at Level 35
Tera Form can be found at the Crystal Pool
|158
|Feebas
|Water
|159
|Milotic
|Water
|Evolves from Feebas when traded while holding Prism Scale
|160
|Dunsparce
|Normal
|161
|Dudunsparce
|Normal
|Evolves by leveling up Dunsparce after learning Hyper Drill at Level 32
Form randomly selected
|162
|Barboach
|Water / Ground
|163
|Whiscash
|Water / Ground
|Evolves from Barboach at Level 30
|164
|Gible
|Dragon / Ground
|165
|Gabite
|Dragon / Ground
|Evolves from Gible at Level 24
|166
|Garchomp
|Dragon / Ground
|Evolves from Gabite at Level 48
|167
|Carbink
|Rock / Fairy
|168
|Salandit
|Poison / Fire
|169
|Salazzle
|Poison / Fire
|Evolves from a Female Salandit at Level 33
|170
|Sneasel
|Dark / Ice
|171
|Weavile
|Dark / Ice
|Evolves when a Sneasel holding a Razor Claw is leveled up at night
|172
|Snorunt
|Ice
|173
|Glalie
|Ice
|Evolves from Snorunt at Level 42
|174
|Froslass
|Ice / Ghost
|Evolves from Female Snorunt by using a Dawn Stone
|175
|Tynamo
|Electric
|176
|Eelektrik
|Electric
|Evolves from Tynamo at Level 39
|177
|Eelektross
|Electric
|Evolves from Eelektrik by using a Thunder Stone
|178
|Goomy
|Dragon
|179
|Sliggo
|Dragon
|Evolves from Goomy at Level 40
|180
|Goodra
|Dragon
|Evolves from Sliggo at Level 50 or higher in the rain
|181
|Ducklett
|Water / Flying
|182
|Swanna
|Water / Flying
|Evolves from Ducklett at Level 35
Found, including Tera Form, in the Kitakami Wilds west of the Timeless Woods
|183
|Chewtle
|Water
|184
|Drednaw
|Water / Rock
|Evolves from Chewtle at Level 22
|185
|Cramorant
|Flying / Water
|Scarlet Exclusive
|186
|Pawniard
|Dark / Steel
|187
|Bisharp
|Dark / Steel
|Evolves from Pawniard at Level 52
|188
|Kingambit
|Dark / Steel
|Evolves from a Bisharp holding a Leader's Crest after defeating three Bisharps which are surrounded by Pawniard and then leveled up
|189
|Mimikyu
|Ghost / Fairy
|190
|Impidimp
|Dark / Fairy
|191
|Morgrem
|Dark / Fairy
|Evolves from Impidimp at Level 32
|192
|Grimmsnarl
|Dark / Fairy
|Evolves from Morgrem at Level 42
|193
|Indeedee
|Psychic / Normal
|194
|Basculin
|Water
|195
|Basculegion
|Water / Ghost
|Evolves from Basculin after gaining 294 damage in recoil from attacks without fainting and leveling up
|196
|Bloodmoon Ursaluna
|Ground / Normal
|Complete Perrin's photography sidequest after catching 150 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex
|197
|Okidogi
|Poison / Fighting
|Complete The Teal Mask storyline
North-western corner of Paradise Barrens
|198
|Munkidori
|Poison / Psychic
|Complete The Teal Mask storyline
Wisteria Pond in south-western corner of Kitakami
|199
|Fezandipiti
|Poison / Fairy
|Complete The Teal Mask storyline
At the bottom of cave found at the end of the path leading around Oni Mountain
|200
|Ogerpon
|Changes depending on which mask its wearing:
|Caught during The Teal Mask storyline
All returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask listed
The Teal Mask brings 91 Pokémon from past generations to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
It’s important to note that while Quagsire finally has a Pokédex entry thanks to The Teal Mask DLC, you can get this Pokémon during the main campaign of Scarlet and Violet so we haven’t included it, nor Johto Wooper, in the list below.
Below you’ll find the complete list of returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask arranged in National Pokédex order:
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Snorlax
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Cleffa
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Gligar
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Yanma
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Nosepass
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Ambipom
- Chingling
- Munchlax
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Carbink
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Cramorant
- Morpeko
- Ursaluna - Bloodmoon form
- Basculegion
Our The Teal Mask walkthrough will help you complete the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, but make sure you know how to start it first. When visiting Kitakami it's a good idea to know how to get Sinistea, Dipplin and The Loyal Three. Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you through the main campaign - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, EXP farming, shiny Pokémon and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokémon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Brambleghast, Annihilape, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.
How to unlock the Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Unlocking the Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a very easy feat as you’ll receive it during the opening minutes of The Teal Mask DLC.
After having the Rotom call informing you about the school trip, head to the Academy in Mesagoza and enter the lobby. Once there, chat to Briar to learn more about the trip and, during this conversation, Jacq will turn up. He will then update your Pokédex to include the Kitakami Pokédex!
Depending on your progress with the main campaign, you may find that it already contains a number of entries as some Pokémon appear in both the Paldea and Kitakami region.
Remember - you do need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC to access The Teal Mask DLC and, with it, Kitakami. Make sure you purchase the version which matches the base game you’ve been playing!
What happens when you complete the Kitakami Pokédex in The Teal Mask?
Once you’ve finished the Kitakami Pokédex of the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s time to talk to Jacq. Luckily, he’s visiting the Kitakami region too and you can find him just after crossing the bridge heading eastward out of Mossui Town.
Jacq will first share this congratulations for your achievement before giving you both a diploma and the Glimmering Charm.
The Glimmering Charm will increase the amount of Tera Shards you earn from successfully completing a Tera Raid. This makes it an incredibly useful item if you plan on experimenting with your team’s Tera Types.
Good luck completing the Kitakami Pokédex!