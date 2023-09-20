If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Teal Mask Pokédex, all returning Pokémon and locations in the Kitakami Pokédex listed

Every Pokémon you can find in Kitakami listed.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

The Teal Mask Pokédex records all of the 200 Pokémon you can find in the Kitakami region of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

You’ll encounter a range of new Gen 9 Pokémon, favourites from past generations who didn’t originally appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, legendaries and Pokémon who already live in Paldea during your time in Kitakami.

To help you catch them all, you’ll find all of the Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, along with their locations and all of the returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC, listed below.

On this page:

If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough to learn more about your time in Kitakami.

Kitakami Pokédex size: How many Pokémon are there in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are 200 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex for The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Including the Paldea Pokédex, this brings the total number of Pokémon recorded in a Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to 600.

The Teal Mask introduces seven new Gen 9 Pokémon, a new form for Ursaluna called Blood Moon Ursaluna and sees the return of 91 Pokémon from past generations who didn’t make an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It also includes a number of Pokémon who can already be found in the Paldea region.

If you simply want to know who the returning Pokémon from past generations are, then we’ve got a complete list further along in this guide.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Remember, you need to do some trading with a trainer playing the opposite version to you if you want to fully complete the Kitakami Pokédex as there are a number of version exclusive Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC.

It’s also important to note that at one point during The Teal Mask DLC you’ll receive an egg which will hatch into one of the Gen 4 starters - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup. This Pokémon won’t, however, be added to the Kitakami Pokédex. Instead, we believe it will be part of The Indigo Disk Pokédex as it has been revealed you’ll be able to catch all of the past starter Pokémon as part of this DLC.

You'll earn rewards as you fill in the Kitakami Pokédex. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Kitakami Pokédex: All new and returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find the complete Kitakami Pokédex, including the Pokémon’s types and their locations, for The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Num.PokémonTypeEvolution and LocationIMAGE
1SpinarakBug / Poison
2AriadosBug / PoisonEvolves from Spinarak at Level 22
3YanmaBug / Flying
4YanmegaBug / FlyingEvolves when Yanma is leveled up after learning Ancient Power at Level 33
5Wooper (Johto form)Water / Ground
6QuagsireWater / GroundEvolves from Wooper at Level 20
7PoochyenaDark
8MightyenaDarkEvolves from Poochyena at Level 18
9VolbeatBug
10IllumiseBug
11CorphishWater
12CrawdauntWater / DarkEvolves from Corphish at Level 30
13SewaddleBug / Grass
14SwadloonBug / GrassEvolves from Sewaddle at Level 20
15LeavannyBug / GrassEvolves from Swadloon when leveled up with High Friendship
16CutieflyBug / Fairy
17RibombeeBug / FairyEvolves from Cutiefly at Level 25
18EkansPoison
19ArbokPoisonEvolves from Ekans at Level 22
20PichuElectric
21PikachuElectricEvolves from Pichu when leveled up with High Friendship
22RaichuElectricEvolves from Pikachu by using a Thunder Stone
23BellsproutGrass / Poison
24WeepinbellGrass / PoisonEvolves from Bellsprout at Level 21
25VictreebelGrass / PoisonEvolves from Weepinbell by using a Leaf Stone
26SentretNormal
27FurretNormalEvolves from Sentret at Level 15
28StarlyNormal / Flying
29StaraviaNormal / FlyingEvolves from Starly at Level 14
30StaraptorNormal / FlyingEvolves from Staravia at Level 34
31FomantisGrass
32LurantisGrassEvolves from Fomantis during the day at Level 34 or higher
33ApplinGrass / Dragon
34FlappleGrass / DragonEvolves from Applin by using a Tart Apple
35AppletunGrass / DragonEvolves from Applin by using a Sweet Apple
36DipplinGrass / DragonEvolves from Applin by using a Syrupy Apple
37VulpixFire
38NinetalesFireEvolves from Vulpix by using a Fire Stone
39PoliwagWater
40PoliwhirlWaterEvolves from Poliwag at Level 25
41PoliwrathWater / FightingEvolves from Poliwhirl by using a Water Stone
42PolitoedWaterEvolves from Poliwhirl by trading it while holding a King's Rock
43MagikarpWater
44GyaradosWater / FlyingEvolves from Magikarp at Level 20
45HoothootNormal / Flying
46NoctowlNormal / FlyingEvolves from Hoothoot at Level 20
47AipomNormalViolet Exclusive
Can be found in Fellhorn Gorge, Kitakami Hills, throughout the Kitakami Wilds, Mossfell Confluence, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road, Timeless Woods and Wistful Fields
48AmbipomNormalViolet Exclusive
Evolves when Aipom is leveled up after learning Double Hit at Level 32
49HeracrossBug / Fighting
50SwinubIce / Ground
51PiloswineIce / GroundEvolves from Swinub at Level 33
52MamoswineIce / GroundEvolves when Piloswine is leveled up after learning Ancient Power
53StantlerNormal
54SeedotGrass
55NuzleafGrass / DarkEvolves from Seedot at Level 14
56ShiftryGrass / DarkEvolves from Nuzleaf by using a Leaf Stone
57RaltsPsychic / Fairy
58KirliaPsychic / FairyEvolves from Ralts at Level 20
59GardevoirPsychic / FairyEvolves from Kirlia at Level 30
60GalladePsychic / FightingEvolves from Male Kirlia by using a Dawn Stone
61KricketotBug
62KricketuneBugEvolves from Kricketot at Level 10
63PachirisuElectric
64RioluFighting
65LucarioFightingEvolves from Riolu when leveled up with High Friendship
66PetililGrass
67LilligantGrassEvolves from Petilil by using a Sun Stone
68PhantumpGhost / Grass
69TrevenantGhost / GrassEvolves from Phantump when traded
70RockruffRock
71LycanrocRockEvolves from Rockruff at Level 25:

  • Day means Midday Form
    Night means Midnight Form
    Evening means Dusk Form

72SkwovetNormal
73GreedentNormalEvolves from Skwovet at Level 24
74ToedscoolGround / Grass
75ToedscruelGround / GrassEvolves from Toedscool at Level 30
76PoltchageistGrass / Ghost
77SinistchaGrass / GhostEvolves from Poltchageist when:

  • Counterfeit Form Poltchageist has an Unremarkable Teacup used on it
    Artisan Form Poltchageist has a Masterpiece Teacup used on it
78GrowlitheFire
79ArcanineFireEvolves from Growlithe by using a Fire Stone
80GeodudeRock / Ground
81GravelerRock / GroundEvolves from Geodude at Level 25
82GolemRock / GroundEvolves from Graveler when traded
83BonslyRock
84SudowoodoRockEvolves from Bonsly when it knows Mimic which it learns at Level 16
85TimburrFighting
86GurdurrFightingEvolves from Timburr at Level 25
87ConkeldurrFightingEvolves from Gurdurr when traded
88NoibatFlying / Dragon
89NoivernFlying / DragonEvolves from Noibat at Level 48
90ArrokudaWater
91BarraskewdaWaterEvolves from Arrokuda at Level 26
92HatennaPsychic
93HattremPsychicEvolves from Hatenna at Level 32
94HatterenePsychic / FairyEvolves from Hattrem at Level 42
95MorpekoElectric / DarkViolet Exclusive
Found in Apple Hills, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Paradise Barrens, Reveler's Road and Wistful Fields
96OrthwormSteel
97TandemausNormal
98MausholdNormalEvolves from Tandemaus randomly after Level 25
Form is selected randomly
99MankeyFighting
100PrimeapeFightingEvolves from Mankey at Level 28
101AnnihilapeFighting / GhostEvolves from Primape after Rage Fist, learned at Level 35, has been used 20 times
102MunchlaxNormal
103SnorlaxNormalEvolves from Munchlax when leveled up with High Friendship
Can be found in the Timeless Woods
104LotadWater / Grass
105LombreWater / GrassEvolves from Lotad at Level 14
106LudicoloWater / GrassEvolves from Lombre by using a Water Stone
107NosepassRock
108ProbopassRock / SteelEvolves from Nosepass by using a Thunder Stone
109ShinxElectric
110LuxioElectricEvolves from Shinx at Level 15
111LuxrayElectricEvolves from Luxio at Level 30
112GrubbinBug
113CharjabugBug / ElectricEvolves from Grubbin at Level 20
114VikavoltBug / ElectricEvolves from Charjabug by using a Thunder Stone
Tera Form can be found in the Kitakami Wilds south of the Timeless Woods
115OricorioBaile Style - Fire / Flying
Pa'u Style - Psychic / Flying
Pom-Pom Style - Electric / Flying
Sensu Style - Ghost / Flying		Changes style using Red, Yellow, Pink or Purple Nectar
116SandshrewGround
117SandslashGroundEvolves from Sandshrew at Level 22
118GastlyGhost / Poison
119HaunterGhost / PoisonEvolves from Gastly at Level 25
120GengarGhost / PoisonEvolves from Haunter when traded
121GligarGround / FlyingScarlet Exclusive
122GliscorGround / FlyingScarlet Exclusive
Evolves from a Gligar holding a Razor Fang when leveled up at night
123HoundourDark / Fire
124HoundoomDark / FireEvolves from Houndour at Level 24
125SpoinkPsychic
126GrumpigPsychicEvolves from Spoink at Level 32
127VullabyDark / Flying
128MandibuzzDark / FlyingEvolves from Vullaby at Level 54
129MudbrayGround
130MudsdaleGroundEvolves from Mudbray at Level 30
131Jangmo-oDragon
132Hakamo-oDragon / FightingEvolves from Jangmo-o at Level 35
133Kommo-oDragon / FightingEvolves from Hakamo-o at Level 45
134BombirdierFlying / Dark
135KoffingPoison
136WeezingPoisonEvolves from Koffing at Level 35
137MienfooFighting
138MienshaoFightingEvolves from Mienfoo at Level 50
139DuskullGhost
140DusclopsGhostEvolves from Duskull at Level 37
141DusknoirGhostEvolves from Dusclops when traded while holding Reaper Cloth
142ChinglingPsychic
143ChimechoPsychicEvolves from Chingling when leveled up with High Friendship at night
144SlugmaFire
145MagcargoFire / RockEvolves from Slugma at Level 38
146LitwickGhost / Fire
147LampentGhost / FireEvolves from Litwick at Level 41
148ChandelureGhost / FireEvolves from Lampent by using a Dusk Stone
149SurskitBug / Water
150MasquerianBug / FlyingEvolves from Surskit at Level 22
151CleffaFairy
152ClefairyFairyEvolves from Cleffa when leveled up with High Friendship
153ClefableFairyEvolves from Clefairy by using a Moon Stone
154BronzorSteel / Psychic
155BronzongSteel / PsychicEvolves from Bronzor at Level 33
156GlimmetRock / Poison
157GlimmoraRock / PoisonEvolves from Glimmet at Level 35
Tera Form can be found at the Crystal Pool
158FeebasWater
159MiloticWaterEvolves from Feebas when traded while holding Prism Scale
160DunsparceNormal
161DudunsparceNormalEvolves by leveling up Dunsparce after learning Hyper Drill at Level 32
Form randomly selected
162BarboachWater / Ground
163WhiscashWater / GroundEvolves from Barboach at Level 30
164Gible Dragon / Ground
165Gabite Dragon / GroundEvolves from Gible at Level 24
166GarchompDragon / GroundEvolves from Gabite at Level 48
167CarbinkRock / Fairy
168SalanditPoison / Fire
169SalazzlePoison / FireEvolves from a Female Salandit at Level 33
170SneaselDark / Ice
171WeavileDark / IceEvolves when a Sneasel holding a Razor Claw is leveled up at night
172SnoruntIce
173GlalieIceEvolves from Snorunt at Level 42
174FroslassIce / GhostEvolves from Female Snorunt by using a Dawn Stone
175TynamoElectric
176EelektrikElectricEvolves from Tynamo at Level 39
177EelektrossElectricEvolves from Eelektrik by using a Thunder Stone
178GoomyDragon
179SliggoDragonEvolves from Goomy at Level 40
180GoodraDragonEvolves from Sliggo at Level 50 or higher in the rain
181DucklettWater / Flying
182SwannaWater / FlyingEvolves from Ducklett at Level 35
Found, including Tera Form, in the Kitakami Wilds west of the Timeless Woods
183ChewtleWater
184DrednawWater / RockEvolves from Chewtle at Level 22
185CramorantFlying / WaterScarlet Exclusive
186PawniardDark / Steel
187BisharpDark / SteelEvolves from Pawniard at Level 52
188KingambitDark / SteelEvolves from a Bisharp holding a Leader's Crest after defeating three Bisharps which are surrounded by Pawniard and then leveled up
189MimikyuGhost / Fairy
190ImpidimpDark / Fairy
191MorgremDark / FairyEvolves from Impidimp at Level 32
192GrimmsnarlDark / FairyEvolves from Morgrem at Level 42
193IndeedeePsychic / Normal
194BasculinWater
195BasculegionWater / GhostEvolves from Basculin after gaining 294 damage in recoil from attacks without fainting and leveling up
196Bloodmoon UrsalunaGround / NormalComplete Perrin's photography sidequest after catching 150 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex
197OkidogiPoison / FightingComplete The Teal Mask storyline
North-western corner of Paradise Barrens
198MunkidoriPoison / PsychicComplete The Teal Mask storyline
Wisteria Pond in south-western corner of Kitakami
199FezandipitiPoison / FairyComplete The Teal Mask storyline
At the bottom of cave found at the end of the path leading around Oni Mountain
200OgerponChanges depending on which mask its wearing:
  • Teal Mask - Grass
  • Hearthflame Mask - Grass / Fire
  • Wellspring Mask - Grass / Water
  • Cornerstone Mask - Grass / Rock
Caught during The Teal Mask storyline

All returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask listed

The Teal Mask brings 91 Pokémon from past generations to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s important to note that while Quagsire finally has a Pokédex entry thanks to The Teal Mask DLC, you can get this Pokémon during the main campaign of Scarlet and Violet so we haven’t included it, nor Johto Wooper, in the list below.

Below you’ll find the complete list of returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask arranged in National Pokédex order:

Nintetales.
  • Ekans
  • Arbok
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandslash
  • Clefairy
  • Clefable
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Poliwag
  • Poliwhirl
  • Poliwrath
  • Bellsprout
  • Weepinbell
  • Victreebel
    • Sentret.
  • Geodude
  • Graveler
  • Golem
  • Koffing
  • Weezing
  • Snorlax
  • Sentret
  • Furret
  • Hoothoot
  • Noctowl
  • Spinarak
  • Ariados
  • Cleffa
  • Politoed
    • Poochyena.
  • Aipom
  • Gligar
  • Slugma
  • Magcargo
  • Yanma
  • Swinub
  • Piloswine
  • Poochyena
  • Mightyena
  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo
  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
    • Milotic.
  • Shiftry
  • Nosepass
  • Volbeat
  • Illumise
  • Corphish
  • Crawdaunt
  • Feebas
  • Milotic
  • Duskull
  • Dusclops
  • Chimecho
  • Ambipom
  • Chingling
  • Munchlax
    • Litwick.
  • Yanmega
  • Gliscor
  • Mamoswine
  • Probopass
  • Dusknoir
  • Timburr
  • Gurdurr
  • Conkeldurr
  • Sewaddle
  • Swadloon
  • Leavanny
  • Ducklett
  • Swanna
  • Litwick
    • Ribombee.
  • Lampent
  • Chandelure
  • Mienfoo
  • Mienshao
  • Vullaby
  • Mandibuzz
  • Carbink
  • Phantump
  • Trevenant
  • Grubbin
  • Charjabug
  • Vikavolt
  • Cutiefly
  • Ribombee
  • Jangmo-o
  • Hakamo-o
  • Kommo-o
  • Cramorant
  • Morpeko
  • Ursaluna - Bloodmoon form
  • Basculegion

How to unlock the Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlocking the Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a very easy feat as you’ll receive it during the opening minutes of The Teal Mask DLC.

After having the Rotom call informing you about the school trip, head to the Academy in Mesagoza and enter the lobby. Once there, chat to Briar to learn more about the trip and, during this conversation, Jacq will turn up. He will then update your Pokédex to include the Kitakami Pokédex!

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Depending on your progress with the main campaign, you may find that it already contains a number of entries as some Pokémon appear in both the Paldea and Kitakami region.

Remember - you do need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC to access The Teal Mask DLC and, with it, Kitakami. Make sure you purchase the version which matches the base game you’ve been playing!

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

What happens when you complete the Kitakami Pokédex in The Teal Mask?

Once you’ve finished the Kitakami Pokédex of the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s time to talk to Jacq. Luckily, he’s visiting the Kitakami region too and you can find him just after crossing the bridge heading eastward out of Mossui Town.

Where to find Jacq in Kitakami. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Jacq will first share this congratulations for your achievement before giving you both a diploma and the Glimmering Charm.

The Glimmering Charm will increase the amount of Tera Shards you earn from successfully completing a Tera Raid. This makes it an incredibly useful item if you plan on experimenting with your team’s Tera Types.

Good luck completing the Kitakami Pokédex!

