Pokémon Teal Mask Pokédex, all returning Pokémon and locations in the Kitakami Pokédex listed

The Teal Mask Pokédex records all of the 200 Pokémon you can find in the Kitakami region of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

You’ll encounter a range of new Gen 9 Pokémon, favourites from past generations who didn’t originally appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, legendaries and Pokémon who already live in Paldea during your time in Kitakami.

To help you catch them all, you’ll find all of the Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, along with their locations and all of the returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC, listed below.

Kitakami Pokédex size: How many Pokémon are there in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? There are 200 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex for The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Including the Paldea Pokédex, this brings the total number of Pokémon recorded in a Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to 600. The Teal Mask introduces seven new Gen 9 Pokémon, a new form for Ursaluna called Blood Moon Ursaluna and sees the return of 91 Pokémon from past generations who didn’t make an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It also includes a number of Pokémon who can already be found in the Paldea region. If you simply want to know who the returning Pokémon from past generations are, then we’ve got a complete list further along in this guide. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Remember, you need to do some trading with a trainer playing the opposite version to you if you want to fully complete the Kitakami Pokédex as there are a number of version exclusive Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC. It’s also important to note that at one point during The Teal Mask DLC you’ll receive an egg which will hatch into one of the Gen 4 starters - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup. This Pokémon won’t, however, be added to the Kitakami Pokédex. Instead, we believe it will be part of The Indigo Disk Pokédex as it has been revealed you’ll be able to catch all of the past starter Pokémon as part of this DLC. You'll earn rewards as you fill in the Kitakami Pokédex. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

How to unlock the Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unlocking the Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a very easy feat as you’ll receive it during the opening minutes of The Teal Mask DLC. After having the Rotom call informing you about the school trip, head to the Academy in Mesagoza and enter the lobby. Once there, chat to Briar to learn more about the trip and, during this conversation, Jacq will turn up. He will then update your Pokédex to include the Kitakami Pokédex! Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Depending on your progress with the main campaign, you may find that it already contains a number of entries as some Pokémon appear in both the Paldea and Kitakami region. Remember - you do need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC to access The Teal Mask DLC and, with it, Kitakami. Make sure you purchase the version which matches the base game you’ve been playing! Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer