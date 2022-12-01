You can evolve Applin into Appletun and Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a two new Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon to your Pokédex.

Item-based evolution is one of several Special Evolution methods found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and these ones are as easy as apple pie.

Here’s where to find a Applin, if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into either Appletun or Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

Where to find Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Applin, the Apple Core Pokémon lives exactly where you would expect it to — in a tree. This raises two important questions: which trees and how do you get them down?

Working backwards, you can knock Pokémon out of trees by ramming them with Koraidon/Miraidon's dash. This ability is unlocked as part of the Titan Pokémon storyline - specifically defeating Stony Cliff Titan Klawf. Once unlocked, simply click the L-stick in while riding your Pokémon and you will dash. Dash into a tree and you'll knock out any Pokémon that may be hiding up there. Not all trees have Pokémon in them, but just keep ramming and you'll eventually get lucky.

Applin location.

If you're struggling to find Applin, head to the locations above and ram a couple of trees. Remember, there are two evolutions here, so unless you want to breed one, try to catch at least two of these tiny apples.

If you want to speed up the process, make sure you eat a sandwich that increases your Grass- or Dragon-type encounter rate.

How to evolve Applin into Appletun and Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Applin into Appletun and Flapple is straightforward, as each evolution requires a specific apple-themed item.

Fortunately, Delibird has you covered! Head to Delibird Presents in Levincia and look in the General Goods section. Here you will find the Sweet Apple (to get Appletun) and the Tart Apple (to get Flapple).

The apple-themed items help Applin evolve.

Buy them and use them on your Flapple, and just like that you'll have a brand new, apple-themed Pokémon!

Applin, Appletun and Flapple Pokédex entries

If you're keen for a preview of what the Pokédex entries for the Apple Core, Apple Nectar and Apple Wing Pokémon look like, we’ve included them for you below:

Applin Pokédex entry.

Appletun Pokédex entry.

Flapple Pokédex entry.

