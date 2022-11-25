Evolving Sneasel into Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet isn't as simple as hitting a level cap, which is how the majority of other Pokémon evolve.

Instead, Sneasel is actually classed as a special evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you'll need to not only give it a certain item to evolve, but do it during a specific time of day as well.

Here's how to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as some info on catching both Pokémon in the wild.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - Scarlet & Violet Review

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Where to find Sneasel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can check out Sneasel's habitat in the image below:

As you can see, you'll find Sneasel up on Glaseado Mountain. If you go during night time, you will have an easier time getting Sneasel to spawn in, but it can also be caught during the day.

How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sneasel will evolve into Weavile only if it is holding the Razor Claw item. Furthermore, it will only evolve at night.

First off, head to a Delibird Presents store in Levincia, Mesagoza, or Cascarrafa. You can purchase the Razor Claw item for 15,000. If you cannot see it in the store, make sure you have at least four Gym badges, and it will unlock.

Now, give the Razor Claw to your Sneasel. You will need to wait until night before evolving. The day / night cycle lasts around 30 minutes, and there is no way to speed it up unfortunately.

Once it's night time, just level Sneasel up once and it will evolve. A good way to do this is to take Sneasel to a high level area, and send out a Pokémon to Auto Battle. Sneasel will gain EXP for being in the party, and will level up extremely quickly.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Sinistea, Brambleghast, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

If all of this sounds a bit complicated, then you can also catch Weavile in the wild. It can be found in a small patch of the map in the northeastern part of Glaceado Mountain. Check out its habitat belew:

To increase your chances of finding a Weavile in the wild, hunt at night. You can also consider eating a sandwich that has either Encounter: Ice or Encounter: Dark bonuses.

For more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.