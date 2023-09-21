Pokémon Teal Mask version exclusives for Scarlet and Violet
All of the version exclusive Pokémon for The Teal Mask DLC listed.
The Teal Mask has a selection of version exclusive Pokémon that you should be aware of no matter whether you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.
If you want to add these Pokémon to your Pokédex then you’ll need to trade with a player who has the opposite version of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet to you. They’re also one of the reasons why you must purchase the correct version of The Teal Mask DLC.
Below we’ve listed the exclusive Pokémon for both the Scarlet and Violet version of The Teal Mask DLC, along with trade codes which may help you add these Pokémon to your Kitakami Pokédex.
On this page:
Pokémon Scarlet The Teal Mask exclusive Pokémon
Below you’ll find the Pokémon which are exclusive to the Pokémon Scarlet version of The Teal Mask DLC:
|Pokémon
|Type
|Gligar
|Ground / Flying
|Gliscor
|Ground / Flying
|Cramorant
|Flying / Water
If you’re playing Pokémon Violet and want to complete the Kitakami Pokédex, then you’ll need to trade with a Scarlet player to get these Pokémon.
Pokémon Violet The Teal Mask exclusive Pokémon
Here are the Pokémon exclusive to the Pokémon Violet version of The Teal Mask DLC:
|Pokémon
|Type
|Aipom
|Normal
|Ambipom
|Normal
|Morpeko
|Electric / Dark
If you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet and plan on completing the Kitakami Pokédex make sure you trade with a Violet player for the above Pokémon.
Trade codes for The Teal Mask exclusive Pokémon
While obtaining the version exclusive Pokémon for the Teal Mask DLC may feel difficult if you don’t have a friend playing the opposite version to you, Austin John Plays from YouTube has thankfully continued his tradition of creating dedicated trade codes for these Pokémon.
Keep in mind that, even when using these codes, you may have to search multiple times for a trade partner and, as we move further away from The Teal Mask’s release, the number of people using the codes below will naturally decrease. Still, it doesn’t hurt to try!
Here are the trade codes for The Teal Mask version exclusive Pokémon:
- Gligar for Aipom (Vice versa) - 0207 0190
- Cramorant for Morpeko (Vice versa) - 0845 0877
To use these codes, you first need to ensure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership or else you won’t be able to trade with players across the Internet.
With that sorted, it’s time to open the Poké Portal and connect to the Internet. Now all you have to do is select 'Link Trade' followed by 'Set Link Code'. This is where you’ll enter one of the codes listed above and, after doing so, select 'Begin Searching' to see if someone is using the same code as you are.
Good luck getting the version exclusive Pokémon for The Teal Mask!