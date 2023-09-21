Pokémon Teal Mask version exclusives for Scarlet and Violet

The Teal Mask has a selection of version exclusive Pokémon that you should be aware of no matter whether you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.

If you want to add these Pokémon to your Pokédex then you’ll need to trade with a player who has the opposite version of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet to you. They’re also one of the reasons why you must purchase the correct version of The Teal Mask DLC.

Below we’ve listed the exclusive Pokémon for both the Scarlet and Violet version of The Teal Mask DLC, along with trade codes which may help you add these Pokémon to your Kitakami Pokédex.

Pokémon Scarlet The Teal Mask exclusive Pokémon Below you’ll find the Pokémon which are exclusive to the Pokémon Scarlet version of The Teal Mask DLC: Pokémon Type Gligar Ground / Flying Gliscor Ground / Flying Cramorant Flying / Water If you’re playing Pokémon Violet and want to complete the Kitakami Pokédex, then you’ll need to trade with a Scarlet player to get these Pokémon.