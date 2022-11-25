Evolving Dunsparce into Dudunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be tricky, especially if you don't know the evolution requirements.

You see, Dunsparce is a one of the special evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning that it can't be evolved by simply hitting a level cap.

Here's how to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as some info on where to get Dunsparce in the first place.

On this page:

Where to find Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out the map of its habitat below:

As you can see, Dunsparce can be found pretty much all over the early areas. Try South Province (Area One) to start. If you're having trouble, try eating a sandwich with the Encounter: Normal bonus. This will make it more likely for you to find Normal-type Pokémon like Dunsparce.

How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce

To evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will first need to teach it the move Hyper Drill. It will learn this at level 32. After you have taught Dunsparce this move, just level it up once to trigger the evolution, and add Dudunsparce to your Pokédex.

If you already had the opportunity to teach Hyper Drill to Dunsparce, but turned it down, then you can change its moves in the Pokémon menu. Just select Dunsparce, and choose 'Check Summary'. Press right on the d-pad to bring up its moveset. From here you can change its moves, and remember moves that it has forgotten. Add Hyper Drill to its moveset here and then evolve Dunsparce by levelling up once.

