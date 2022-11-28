How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a third and final evolution to the Mankey evolution line. However, getting an angry ghost monkey is not as simple as levelling it up.

Move-based evolution is one of several Special Evolution methods found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and this one is to die for, giving the Pig Monkey a new Ghost typing.

Here’s where to find a Primeape if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

7 Things We Liked (and 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Where to find Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mankey can fairly easy to find in can be found early on in Scarlet and Violet, with Primeape being a relatively common spawn in the mid-to-late game. While the Pokédex says both make their home up in trees, you can often see them ambling about, too.

If you're struggling to find them, head to the locations below and ram a couple of trees:

Mankey and Primeape locations.

If you want to speed up the process, make sure you eat a sandwich that increases your Fighting-type encounter rate.

Mankey evolves into Primeape starting at Level 28.

How to evolve Primeape into all Annihilape forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Primeape into Annihilape is a little trickier, as it requires the use of Rage Fist, a move it learns at Level 35.

First things first: get yourself a Primeape of at least level 35 and teach it the move Rage Fist. If you catch a Primeape that is overlevelled and does not have the move, you can fix this by simply adding it to your party and teaching it a new move from its Summary page. That’s right — you no longer need the Move Tutor for evolutions like this!

From here, you need to go and punch all the things. Specifically, you need to use Rage Fist 20 times and then level up your Primeape.

This move only has 10PP, which means if you plan to grind this out quickly, you will either need to swing by a Pokémon Centre again, or use an Ether or two as you go.

Note: If your move misses, either because it doesn’t affect a Pokémon or they’ve used Dig (etc), it won’t count – the move needs to connect.

Release your fury.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Sinistea, Brambleghast, Annihilape, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

Mankey, Primeape and Annihilape Pokédex entries

If you're keen for a preview of what the Pokédex entries for the Pig Monkey and Rage Monkey Pokémon look like, we’ve included them for you below:

Mankey Pokédex entry.

Primape Pokédex entry.

Annihilape Pokédex entry.

For more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.