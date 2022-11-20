Thunder Stones can be used to evolve certain Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Pikachu and Eevee, for example.

For some Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, using a Thunder Stone is the only way to evolve them, as simply increasing their level won't quite be enough.

Here's where to find Thunder Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including buying them in a store, and getting them for free while out exploring.

Where to get Thunder Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to get Thunder Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The first is to purchase them at Delibird Presents stores. These are found in main cities, so Levincia, Mesagoza, and Cascarrafa. Delibird Presents stores can be seen on the map, marked by a shopping bag symbol. You can see what these stores look like in the image below:

Visit Delibird Presents stores to buy Thunder Stones.

The option to buy Thunder Stones at Delibird Presents does not unlock until you have three Gym Badges. It's likely that this is actually tied to progression, and may also unlock via the other mainline quests. We have not confirmed this however, so if Thunder Stones are not for sale in your game then beat three Gyms. You can then buy Thunder Stones for 3000 Pokédollars

If you'd rather not pay for your Thunder Stones, then head down to the West Province (Area One) on the map.

You're looking for a set of windmills, some of which have staircases. One has a Thunder Stone right at the top. Just walk up the staircase and grab the item.

A Thunder Stone can also be found in Levincia City. This is where you'll find the Electric Gym, so it all tracks! Head to the pier area that juts out to the East of the city. You can find a red Poké Ball item here.

Which Pokémon evolve using Thunder Stones?

Here's a list of the Pokémon that use Thunder Stones to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Eevee

Pikachu

Tadbulb

Magneton

