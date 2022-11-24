Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Eevee evolutions: How to evolve Eevee into Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon

Catching Eevee Evolutions - also known as Eeveelutions by the community - returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

There are eight in total, and with many methods for evolving, it’s not always easy to know how to get the right outcome from your Eevee.

Each Eevee evolution has its own trick - as well as its own location in the wild - and this page will explain exactly what you'll need to get Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

Where to find Eevee locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To start your Eeveelution journey, first you’re going to need Eevee itself!

Eevee is a bit of a rare spawn, but it can be found in these areas:

I was able to find one just West of Cortondo, in the brown field that usually has a lot of Diglett popping up, so it doesn’t seem there’s any special place that they spawn.

Once you have one Eevee, it may be faster to breed it with a Ditto to get all the others you need to fill out your collection.

From here - how do you get one evolving? We have grouped them into three, to make it easier to digest.

How to get Flareon, Vaporeon and Jolteon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The oldest and the simplest Eeveelutions, Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon can be obtained by using elemental stones on your Eevee.

These are:

Flareon requires a Fire Stone

Vaporeon requires a Water Stone

Jolteon requires a Thunder Stone

These can be found in the Delibird Presents stores once you have three Gym Badges.

Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon can also be found rarely in the wild. Here’s their locations as shown by the Pokedex:

Where to find Flareon, Vaporeon and Jolteon in the wild.

How to get Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In previous Pokémon games, Leafeon and Glaceon required levelling up Eevee at a particular spot on the map. However, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet things are a bit easier.

Leafeon and Glaceon now also require stones for their evolution. Leafeon requires the Leaf Stone and Glaceon requires the Ice Stone.

Leaf Stones can be purchased at Delibird Presents stores in cities. However, it doesn’t seem that Ice Stones are for sale. Instead, try exploring the snowy regions of Glaseado mountain in the north of the map.

The sparkling items you can spot on the ground may be Ice Stones. I found mine right at the entrance to the area, but these seem randomly generated, so just keep looking!

Leafeon and Glaceon can also be found rarely in the wild. Here’s their locations as shown by the Pokedex.

Where to find Leafeon and Glaceon in the wild.

How to get Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The final three Eeveelutions are based on a seperate method - Friendship.

The specific Friendship explainer goes into this in more detail, but in short, there are many ways to raise your Eevee’s Friendship level. Some of the fastest are walking around with it in your party, levelling it up, sending it out to autobattle using the Let’s Go mode, and washing it during picnics.

When your Eevee's Friendship is high enough - where the checker says "You're getting along well... but I'm sure you could get way friendlier" or better - and is levelled up, it will evolve into Umbreon, Espeon, or Sylveon depending on certain factors.

These are:

Eevee will evolve into Umbreon if levelled up at night and without knowing a Fairy type move.

if levelled up at night and without knowing a Fairy type move. Eevee will evolve into Espeon if levelled up during the day and without knowing a Fairy type move.

if levelled up during the day and without knowing a Fairy type move. Eevee will evolve into Sylveon if levelled up at any time knowing a Fairy type move.

You can teach a Fairy type move using the TM creator or by levelling up. The first possible Fairy type move Eevee can learn is Baby Doll Eyes at Level 15.

If you missed teaching a Fairy type move to your Eevee or if you want to change its moves to remove a Fairy type, you can do so straight from the menu.

Choose ‘Check Summary’ then move across one space in the menu to access the moves. Press A to change moves.

Umbreon, Espeon and Sylveon can also be found rarely in the wild. Their locations according to the Pokedex are as follows; it's important to note that Umbreon can only be found at night, and Espeon during the day.

Where to find Umbreon (night only), Espeon, (day only) and Sylveon in the wild.

Whether you are evolving yourself, or want to find them in the wild - best of luck with completing your Eevee evolution collection!