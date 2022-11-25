Ice Stones can be used to evolve certain Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including Eevee, Crabrawler and Cetoddle.

For some Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, using a Ice Stone is the only way to evolve them, as simply increasing their level won’t quite be enough.

Here’s where to find Ice Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — one of the few evolution items that money simply can’t buy.

Where to get Ice Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is currently only one way to get Ice Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and that’s to find them out in the wild - specifically found around the snowy Glaseado Mountain region to the north.

Unlike the other evolution stones, they cannot be bought in stores or auctions.

This could very well be an Ice Stone.

We're not sure if this is because they replace the Icy Rock of previous games – geographical locations that allow you to evolve Pokémon into their icy evolutions – or if it’s something which will be patched in future updates. However, for now, we all need to scour the sides of Glaseado Mountain looking for shinies! No, not shiny Pokémon, shiny item drops.

The only way to know if it’s the item you’re searching for is to click on it. If you’re lucky, these sparkly items could be Ice Stones; but they could equally be Ethers, Pokéballs or any other random item that fits in this category.

You can find Ice Stones while moving through snowy areas.

Our advice while patrolling the peaks is simple: avoid the temptation to glide from A to B and take the long way round – make a Beedrill line for any sparkle you see and hope for the best. After about half an hour of searching we found two of them, so while they're not massively common, they're not extremely rare either.

Good luck hunting out your Ice Stones!

Which Pokémon evolve using Ice Stones?

Here's a list of the Pokémon that use Ice Stones to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re lucky, you can find the evolved forms of these out in the wild while hunting for stones:

Cetoddle into Cetitan

Crabrawler into Crabominable

Eevee into Glaceon

If you can’t wait to evolve them and want a preview of their Pokédex pages, we have included them for you below.

Cetitan Pokédex entry.

Crabominable Pokédex entry.

Glaceon Pokédex entry

