Fire Stones can be used to evolve certain Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Growlithe and Eevee, for example.

For some Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, using a Fire Stone is the only way to evolve them, as simply increasing their level won't quite be enough.

Here's where to find Fire Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including buying them in a store, and getting them for free while out exploring.

Where to get Fire Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to get Fire Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The first is to purchase them at Delibird Presents stores. These are found in main cities, so Levincia, Mesagoza, and Cascarrafa. Delibird Presents stores can be seen on the map, marked by a shopping bag symbol. You can see what these stores look like in the image below:

Visit Delibird Presents stores to buy Fire Stones.

The option to buy Fire Stones at Delibird Presents does not unlock until you have three Gym Badges. It's likely that this is actually tied to progression, and may also unlock via the other mainline quests. We have not confirmed this however, so if Fire Stones are not for sale in your game then beat three Gyms. You can then buy Fire Stones for 3000 Pokédollars

If you'd rather not pay for your Fire Stones, then head down to the East Province (Area Three) on the map. This is just North of Levincia.

You're looking for a river that separates this area from the one to the North. Go down to the riverbank, and look for Poké Balls littered around the environment. These are item pickups. You'll find bones, and Evolution Stones here. Keep searching and you will find Fire Stones.

Which Pokémon evolve using Fire Stones?

Here's a list of the Pokémon that use Fire Stones to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Eevee

Growlithe

Capsakid

