How to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it's not as simple as hitting a level requirement.

You see, Capsakid is one of the Special Evolutions found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning that it doesn't evolve like most other Pokémon. You can't just level it up, and will need to use a specific Evolution Stone to trigger the evolution.

Here's where to find a Capsakid if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into Scovillain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Capsakid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Capsakid is found in Asado Desert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can check out its habitat in the image below:

As you can see, you'll find Capsakid in the Western part of the map, near the desert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Just head down there and run around until you see a Capsakid roaming around the sandy plains. If you've unlocked swimming, you can use this to travel along rivers to get to Asado Desert faster.

How to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain

To evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you just need to use a Fire Stone. These can be purchased at Delibird Presents stores in Mesagoza, Levincia and Cascarrafa. Note that in order for Fire Stones to be in stock, you will need to earn three Gym Badges. After this, you will have an expanded selection of products to choose from.

Once you have a Fire Stone, just head into your Bag and select it. You can then use it on your Capsakid. It will evolve into a Scovillain, which posesses the Insomnia ability. This prevents Scovillain from being put to sleep.

You can also find Fire Stones while out exploring. Places to check include East Province (Area Three), near riverbanks. You can find out more about where to find Fire Stones in this guide. They can also appear as random drops indicated by sparkling spots on the ground.

That's all you need to know about evolving Capsakid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Consider adding Scovillain to your Party when taking on the Water Gym, as the move Sunny Day will decrease the damage for all water-type attacks .

