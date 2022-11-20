Ditto is particularly difficult to find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, given that it can fully disguise itself as other Pokémon in the wild.

There are some Ditto locations to check in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however. These areas have a better chance at spawning Ditto, and can really save you some time in the long run.

Here's where to find Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as a growing list of which Pokémon Ditto can disguise itself as.

Where to find Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ditto is primarily found in the West Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Three) sections of the map. The main issue here is that unlike other games, you will not find Ditto in its standard form anywhere out in the wild. Instead, Ditto disguises itself as other Pokémon, and there's no way to tell which ones.

Ditto will reveal itself during the first turn of battle, so you will need to look around these areas, challenging Pokémon until you find one. The tower next to Porto Marinada is the best place we've found to consistently find Ditto. You can see this location on the map below:

Head to this tower, and start challenging Pokémon. Murkrow and Grimer can definitely be Ditto in disguise, so start there. Eventually, Ditto will reveal themselves. Just make sure to catch them before you accidentally take them down.

Ditto disguises list

Below, you'll find a list of every Pokémon that Ditto can disguise itself as in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We'll update this as we manage to confirm more of them.

Grimer

Murkrow

Eevee

Skiddo

Meowth

Tips on catching Ditto

One handy tip that we've found for catching Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is that if you've yet to see a Ditto in the game, the disguised Pokémon will have '???' as its name. For example, the first Ditto we caught was disguised as a Murkrow. Murkrow had already been registered to the Pokédex, but its name was still shown as '???'. This meant that it had to be Ditto. This will only work for Pokémon that you know you have registered already, and for your first time finding Ditto.

