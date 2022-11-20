How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it's not as simple as hitting a level requirement.

You see, Tadbulb is one of the Special Evolutions found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning that it doesn't evolve like most other Pokémon. You can't just level it up, and will need to use a specific Evolution Stone to trigger the evolution.

Here's where to find a Tadbulb if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Where to find Tadbulb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tadbulb is found in Wetlands and near riverbanks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can check out its habitat in the image below:

As you can see, you'll find Tadbulb near many of the rivers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Just head down to one and look in the water, and the surrounding area. If you've unlocked swimming, you can use this to travel along rivers hunting for a Tadbulb.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.

How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibot

To evolve Tadbulb into Bellibot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you just need to use a Thunder Stone. These can be purchased at Delibird Presents stores in Mesagoza, Levincia and Cascarrafa. Note that in order for Thunder Stones to be in stock, you will need to earn three Gym Badges. After this, you will have an expanded selection of products to choose from.

Once you have a Thunder Stone, just head into your Bag and select it. You can then use it on your Tadbulb. It will evolve into a Bellibolt, which posesses the Electromorphosis ability. This charges electric attacks after Bellibolt is hit in battle.

You can also find Thunder Stones while out exploring. Places to check include the windmills in West Province (Area One). They can also appear as random drops indicated by sparkling spots on the ground.

That's all you need to know about evolving Tadbulb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Consider adding Bellibolt to your Party when taking on the Flying Gym, as the Electromorphosis ability can really stack up over the course of the battle.

For more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.