How to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Where to catch Swinub and Piloswine.
Evolving Piloswine into Mamoswine gives you the chance to add a powerful Ice and Ground-type to your team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.
First, however, you need to ensure that Piloswine knows a particular move before levelling it up. If it doesn’t know this move, then all you’ll have in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a slightly stronger Piloswine.
Below we’ll teach you how to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the locations of both Swinub and Piloswine so you can fully complete this evolution line in your Kitakami Pokédex.
Swinub and Piloswine location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask
Piloswines can be found in the cave networks of Oni Mountain of the Kitakami region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.
If, however, you want to fully complete the Swinub evolution line in your Kitakami Pokédex, then you’ll first want to catch, unsurprisingly, a Swinub.
Swinubs can be found in the Mossfell Confluence, Reveler’s Road and cave networks on Oni Mountain.
You shouldn’t have any trouble finding either a Swinub or a Piloswine in the wild. Though, if you want to skip straight to Piloswine, it's worth looking around the top floors of the cave network which leads to Fezandipiti.
How to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask
To evolve Piloswine it must first have Ancient Power in its current moveset before it’s levelled up. As long as Piloswine knows this move, it will automatically evolve into Mamoswine the next time its level increases.
We highly recommend checking Piloswine’s moveset before attempting to evolve it, because, whether you’ve evolved a Swinub or caught one in the wild, there’s a good chance Piloswine will not have Ancient Power in its moveset.
If this is the case, open up Piloswine’s Pokémon Status Summary and go to the 'Moves and Stats' page before selecting 'Change Moves'. Next choose 'Remember moves' and scroll down until you find Ancient Power. Now all you need to do is pick which move you want to replace!
All you have to do now is level up Piloswine - either by using a Rare Candy, another Exp. Candy item or by grinding Exp - to evolve it into Mamoswine.
Good luck adding Mamoswine to your Pokédex!