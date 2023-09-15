How to catch The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti are a trio of Pokémon known as The Loyal Three introduced in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to fulfil a specific requirement, however, before you catch The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Once you’ve achieved this feat, it’s a good idea to know Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti’s location and weaknesses so you can add these Pokémon to your Pokédex.

So read on to learn how to catch The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough to learn more about your time in Kitakami.

Fezandipiti location and weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Finding Fezandipiti’s location is a little more complicated than the other members of The Loyal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This is because Fezandipiti runs away the first time you find it in The Teal Mask. Fezandipiti's first location. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Fezandipiti’s first location is at Fellhorn Gorge on Oni Mountain in the Kitakami region. You can reach this location by going past the path leading to the Crystal Pool on Oni Mountain. This will eventually bring you to a set of ladders that, after being climbed down, will bring you to Fezandipiti. Follow the sign leading to the Chilling Waterhead and go down the ladder. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Your appearance will cause Fezandipiti to fly into a nearby cave. Now you need to follow it into the cave, going down to its lowest level, where you’ll find a tunnel leading out onto a ledge. It’s here where you’ll finally be able to battle Fezandipiti and it will return to this location so you can capture it after completing The Teal Mask storyline. Go to the bottom of the cave and follow the tunnel you find there. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Fezandipiti is a Poison and Fairy-type Pokémon who will be at Level 70 when you attempt to catch it. Though this Level may be lower if you haven’t completed the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet. Due to this typing, Fezandipiti is weak to Ground, Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. Using one of these types will knock Fezandipiti down into that all important red zone of the HP metre, but it also runs the risk of knocking this Pokémon out. For this reason, we recommend using Pokémon of a lower level compared to Fezandipiti if you plan on directly targeting its weaknesses. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer One important thing to remember when planning your team against Fezandipiti is that Dragon-type moves will be basically pointless against it, so avoid them at all costs. They are also, along with Dark, Fairy, Fighting and Grass-type Pokémon, especially weak to Fezandipiti. Make sure you focus on using other types to gradually decrease this Pokémon’s health before attempting to catch it.

Okidogi location and weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Okidogi can be found in the north-western corner of the Paradise Barrens in the Kitakami region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Okidogi is a Poison and Fighting-type Pokémon who will be at Level 70 when you attempt to catch it. Though this Level may be lower if you haven’t completed the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet. Due to being a Poison and Fighting-type, Okidogi is weak to Flying and Ground-type attacks. Having Pokémon which know moves from these types and are roughly around Okidogi’s Level will help you knock down its health bar. If you'd rather go for the slow but gradual approach, then Dragon, Electric, Fire, Ghost and Water-types are all good choices. This is because none of these types are weak to either Poison or Fighting, so Okidogi won’t have an advantage over your Pokémon. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Be careful when using Psychic-type attacks against Okidogi as they will be super effective. This means that a Pokémon at a higher level or around Level 70 could easily knock Okidogi out in one-hit. If the Pokémon is at a lower level, however, you could use Psychic-type attacks to quickly knock down Okidogi’s health. Though we’d recommend saving before you attempt this…