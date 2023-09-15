How to catch The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask
Along with the Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti locations and weaknesses.
Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti are a trio of Pokémon known as The Loyal Three introduced in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
You need to fulfil a specific requirement, however, before you catch The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Once you’ve achieved this feat, it’s a good idea to know Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti’s location and weaknesses so you can add these Pokémon to your Pokédex.
So read on to learn how to catch The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
On this page:
If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough to learn more about your time in Kitakami.
How to catch The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
You must complete The Teal Mask storyline to catch The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This means you need to finish every step outlined in our The Teal Mask walkthrough before you can add these three Pokémon to your Kitakami Pokédex.
After completing the storyline, you’ll find The Loyal Three in the locations listed below.
It’s important to note that Fezandipiti, Okidogi and Munkidori all shiny locked. This means that, no matter how many times you close and reload the game, they will not have shiny forms.
We highly recommend saving before you attempt to catch any member of The Loyal Three just in case the worst happens and you accidentally knock them out.
Don’t forget to bring along healing items, especially Antidotes in case their Toxic Chain Ability activates, and a good amount of Ultra Balls too. You should also either try to paralyse or put the Pokémon you’re attempting to catch to sleep as this will make the battle easier.
It’s also worth taking some time to consider which Pokémon you wish to use to catch each member of The Loyal Three. You’ll want to pick ones which can target their weaknesses, ensuring you can get them down into the red section of the HP bar as quickly as possible, but they can’t knock them out. This makes it a balancing act of lining up types and Pokémon Levels to ensure you have the creatures which can get your foe in the best position for catching, but also have ones which can absorb hits to keep the battle going.
To help you out we’ve covered both the locations and weaknesses for Fezandipiti, Okidogi and Munkidori below…
Our The Teal Mask walkthrough will help you complete the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, but make sure you know how to start it first. When visiting Kitakami it's a good idea to know how to get Sinistea, Dipplin and The Loyal Three. Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you through the main campaign - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, EXP farming, shiny Pokémon and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokémon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Brambleghast, Annihilape, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.
Fezandipiti location and weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Finding Fezandipiti’s location is a little more complicated than the other members of The Loyal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This is because Fezandipiti runs away the first time you find it in The Teal Mask.
Fezandipiti’s first location is at Fellhorn Gorge on Oni Mountain in the Kitakami region. You can reach this location by going past the path leading to the Crystal Pool on Oni Mountain. This will eventually bring you to a set of ladders that, after being climbed down, will bring you to Fezandipiti.
Your appearance will cause Fezandipiti to fly into a nearby cave. Now you need to follow it into the cave, going down to its lowest level, where you’ll find a tunnel leading out onto a ledge. It’s here where you’ll finally be able to battle Fezandipiti and it will return to this location so you can capture it after completing The Teal Mask storyline.
Fezandipiti is a Poison and Fairy-type Pokémon who will be at Level 70 when you attempt to catch it. Though this Level may be lower if you haven’t completed the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet.
Due to this typing, Fezandipiti is weak to Ground, Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. Using one of these types will knock Fezandipiti down into that all important red zone of the HP metre, but it also runs the risk of knocking this Pokémon out. For this reason, we recommend using Pokémon of a lower level compared to Fezandipiti if you plan on directly targeting its weaknesses.
One important thing to remember when planning your team against Fezandipiti is that Dragon-type moves will be basically pointless against it, so avoid them at all costs. They are also, along with Dark, Fairy, Fighting and Grass-type Pokémon, especially weak to Fezandipiti. Make sure you focus on using other types to gradually decrease this Pokémon’s health before attempting to catch it.
Okidogi location and weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Okidogi can be found in the north-western corner of the Paradise Barrens in the Kitakami region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Okidogi is a Poison and Fighting-type Pokémon who will be at Level 70 when you attempt to catch it. Though this Level may be lower if you haven’t completed the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet.
Due to being a Poison and Fighting-type, Okidogi is weak to Flying and Ground-type attacks. Having Pokémon which know moves from these types and are roughly around Okidogi’s Level will help you knock down its health bar.
If you'd rather go for the slow but gradual approach, then Dragon, Electric, Fire, Ghost and Water-types are all good choices. This is because none of these types are weak to either Poison or Fighting, so Okidogi won’t have an advantage over your Pokémon.
Be careful when using Psychic-type attacks against Okidogi as they will be super effective. This means that a Pokémon at a higher level or around Level 70 could easily knock Okidogi out in one-hit. If the Pokémon is at a lower level, however, you could use Psychic-type attacks to quickly knock down Okidogi’s health. Though we’d recommend saving before you attempt this…
Munkidori location and weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Munkidori can be found at Wisteria Pond in the south-western corner of the Kitakami region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Munkidori is a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon who will be at Level 70 when you attempt to catch. Though this Level may be lower if you haven’t completed the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet.
It is weak to Dark, Ghost and Ground-type Pokémon. Due to this, you may want to use moves of these types to knock Munkidori down into the red portion of its health bar. Just make sure the Pokémon you’re using is at a lower level compared to Munkidori as you may find yourself knocking it out. (This is why you should also save before battling a one-off Pokémon.)
Just make sure you avoid using Fairy, Fighting, Grass or Poison-type Pokémon as Munkidori will easily defeat them. Using a type outside of these four or the ones which Munkidori is weak to will allow you to slowly knock down its health, but this will also extend the length of the fight.
Good luck catching The Loyal Three in The Teal Mask DLC!