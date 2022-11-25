Dawn Stones can be used to evolve certain Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including Kirlia and Snorunt.

For some Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, using a Dawn Stone is the only way to evolve them, as simply increasing their level won’t quite be enough.

Here's where to find Dawn Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, from using your hard-earned cash to finding a freebie while out and about.

Where to get Dawn Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to get Dawn Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The first is to purchase them at auction at the Port Marinada; however, this is entirely luck-based. It’s worth checking periodically, as the lots do change, but if you’re desperate, there is one you can find out in the wild, guaranteed.

The auction house sells a variety of evolution items, but whether you can buy them is pure luck.

If you’d rather not wait on the auction house (which we entirely cannot blame you for), you can find a Dawn Stone sitting in a Pokéball item drop out in the world map. There are two locations we can suggest - west-by-north-west of Medali, and in the quarry north of Levincia, as shown below.

Check the ruin northwest of Medali.

Check the big pile of dirt in the quarry north of Levincia

Which Pokémon evolve using Dawn Stones?

Here's a list of the Pokémon that use Dawn Stones to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Male Kirlia into Gallade

Female Snorunt into Froslass

If you’re struggling to find these stones, you can always catch Gallade and Froslass in the wild, though they are very rare. Remember, you can boost your chances of finding rare Pokémon of a given type by eating the right Sandwich.

How to get Gallade and Froslass without a Dawn Stone.

And if you can’t wait to evolve them and want a preview of their Pokédex pages, we have included them for you below.

Gallade Pokédex entry.

Froslass Pokédex entry.

