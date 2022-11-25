How to evolve Rockuff into all Lycanrock forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can evolve Rockruff into Lycanrock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but as fans of the Puppy Pokémon will know, Lycanrock has three different forms it can take, depending on the time of day you evolve it.

Time-based evolution is one of several Special Evolution methods found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, dating back to almost the beginning of the franchise.

Here’s where to find a Rockruff if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into Lycanrock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

7 Things We Liked (and 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Where to find Rockruff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rockruff can be found early on in Scarlet and Violet; simply check the mountainous areas to the south west of Paldea and you'll see them out in force. If you haven't caught one yet, you can find them at the locations below.

Rockruff location.

How to evolve Rockruff into all Lycanrock forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rockruff evolves into Lycanrock starting at Level 25, but only if you level up at the right time of day.

This is because Lycanrock has three forms: Midday, Midnight and Dusk. You will be entirely unsurprised to know that the times correspond with the in-game clock.

Registering all three is already looking like a mission, and that's before we talk about Dusk Form Lycanrock’s special condition. If you want to reduce the amount of work here, you can simply catch the first two forms of Lycanrock walking around near wild Rockruff. If you want particularly high-level ones, you can find Midnight and Midday Lycanrock strolling about the Great Crater towards the end of the game.

You can catch two of the three Lycanrock quite easily.

The real trick here is registering the Dusk Form Lycanrock. Not only do you need to level up your Puppy Pokémon at dusk, which is a very narrow time window, but it needs to have the ability Own Tempo.

Own Tempo has other benefits, beyond preventing Confused status.

The only way to get an Own Tempo Rockruff is to catch one, which is very rare in the wild. Fortunately, the Box system has a filter to help you find the Pokémon you're looking for. Use these settings, and if you get a hit, you’re in luck.

But, fear not if you’re out of luck, loyal reader, because we found a Rockruff that always has Own Tempo. The issue is that it’s a Level 25 Tera Pokémon (of Psychic type, if that helps), which means catching it can be tough if your party is overlevelled.

Head to the map location and look for the glowing pupper below - in short, it's next to Cascarrafa, where you'll find the water gym:

Own Tempo Rockruff location.

When is dusk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Once you have a Rockruff with the Own Tempo ability, and it's above level 25, wait until the sky glows orange (day and night cycle half-hourly in the game), then use an item that gives your Pokémon experience to level up.

Do not try to battle to get the XP as there's a good chance you'll miss your window.

Look for the orange glow in the sky to evolve your Own Tempo Rockruff.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Sinistea, Brambleghast, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

Rockruff and Lycanrock Pokédex entries

If you're keen for a preview of what the Pokédex entries for the Puppy and Wolf Pokémon look like, we’ve included them for you below:

Rockruff Pokédex entry.

Rockruff Pokédex entries.

For more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.