How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Poltchageist is one of the new Pokémon introduced in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Much like its Gen 8 predecessor, Sinistea, Poltchageist has two forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Counterfeit and Artisan. Be prepared to catch an awful lot of Poltchageists if you want to find its Artisan form…

Below we explore how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha, along with the Unremarkable Teacup and Masterpiece Teacup locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Poltchageist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Poltchageist can only be found in the Kitakami region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer You may also find a Terastallized Poltchageist if you’re lucky! If you’re having trouble finding a Poltchageist, then we recommend either eating a sandwich or a Candy Rawst Berries from the Kitakami festival which will increase your Encounter Power with Ghost-type Pokémon. After doing so, we were able to find drops of Poltchageist in a number of bamboo groves. One thing you should keep in mind when catching a Poltchageist is its move, Memento. This attack will cause Poltchageist to faint making it impossible for you to catch it! For this reason, you may want to save before the battle begins. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Artisan and Counterfeit Poltchageist forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained Poltchageist has two forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Counterfeit and Artisan. Much like Sinistea and Polteageist from Gen 8, you can tell which form a Poltchageist is by a small mark on its bottom. This mark, however, is incredibly hard to see, so you may not be able to tell which Poltchageist form you’re trying to catch. You can just about see the mark if you stare hard enough. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Thankfully, the Pokédex entry you’ll receive after catching a Poltchageist will tell you whether you’ve a Counterfeit or an Artisan Poltchageist. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer While we managed to find an Artisan Poltchageist after catching 22 of the little Ghost-type, the odds of finding this form, according to Austin John Plays on X (formally known as Twitter) 1 in 1000. only 1/100 in the wild will have this mark. When caught it'll be marked as Artisan Form pic.twitter.com/dwIIhHduZZ — Austin John Plays (@AustinJohnPlays) September 13, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings If you do want to hunt down an Artisan Poltchageist, we recommend boosting your Encounter Power with Ghost-type Pokémon and saving before the battle begins in case Poltchageist decides to use Memento. Though we’ve been unable to confirm whether this method will work, you may also be able to see the Artisan mark on a Poltchageist before or during the battle too. (That’s if you can see it at all.) Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet To evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you first need to find one of two teacups, with the exact cup depending on the Poltchageist form you want to evolve. A Counterfeit Poltchageist requires an Unremarkable Teacup and will evolve into an Unremarkable Sinistcha. An Artisan Poltchageist requires a Masterpiece Teacup and will evolve into a Masterpiece Sinsitcha. No matter which Poltchageist form you want to evolve, the method is always the same - find the correct tea cup in the 'Other Items' pocket of your bag and select 'Use this item' followed by the Poltchageist you wish to evolve. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer After evolving, Sinsitcha will always be able to learn the Matcha Gotcha move. Unremarkable and Masterpiece Sinsitcha also have different Pokédex entries. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer