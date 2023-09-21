How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving a Feebas into Milotic has never been a straightforward feat and this remains the same in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

First you need to find and catch a Feebas before hunting down a Prism Scale, because, without this item, you won’t be able to add Milotic to your Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Below you’ll find out how to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with where to get a Prism Scale and Feebas’ location.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough to learn more about your time in Kitakami.

Feebas location in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Feebas can be quite the tricky Pokémon to find in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Though thankfully not as hard as it was to find in Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald. (If you know, you know.) Feebas can only be found in the pools hidden within the tunnels lying beneath the Crystal Pool of Oni Mountain in the Kitakami region. Where to find Feebas in the Kitakami region. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Before you venture out to these caves, however, we highly recommend increasing your Encounter Power with Water-type Pokémon to increase your chances of having Feebas spawn. One easy sandwich recipe which does the job by raising your Encounter Power: Water to Level 2 is six Rice, one Salt and one Cream Cheese. (The Eurogamer Guides Team does not recommend eating such a sandwich in real life.) Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Once you’ve gotten the Encounter Power: Water boost, it’s time to head to the Crystal Pool on Oni Mountain. Here you’ll want to cross the little bridge and continue going forward past the pool towards the other side of a slope. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer On the side of this hill facing away from the lake, you’ll find the entrance to a tunnel and, upon entering it, you’ll drop down into the cave network below. Now you need to venture down the tunnel next to a large clump of dirt. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer This will land you in a pool of water and, if you’re lucky, a Feebas might already have spawned here. Feebas can spawn throughout this pool - both where you’ve landed and the cave to your right - so it’s worth moving between them to up your chances. You may also want to battle some of the Pokémon in this pool to force the spawn table to reroll and make a Feebas appear. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Any Feebas which do appear will try to swim away from you, so quickly force them into a battle once you see them! Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer