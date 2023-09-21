How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Including Feebas location and where to get a Prism Scale.
Evolving a Feebas into Milotic has never been a straightforward feat and this remains the same in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
First you need to find and catch a Feebas before hunting down a Prism Scale, because, without this item, you won’t be able to add Milotic to your Kitakami Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Below you’ll find out how to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with where to get a Prism Scale and Feebas’ location.
Feebas location in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Feebas can be quite the tricky Pokémon to find in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Though thankfully not as hard as it was to find in Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald. (If you know, you know.)
Feebas can only be found in the pools hidden within the tunnels lying beneath the Crystal Pool of Oni Mountain in the Kitakami region.
Before you venture out to these caves, however, we highly recommend increasing your Encounter Power with Water-type Pokémon to increase your chances of having Feebas spawn. One easy sandwich recipe which does the job by raising your Encounter Power: Water to Level 2 is six Rice, one Salt and one Cream Cheese. (The Eurogamer Guides Team does not recommend eating such a sandwich in real life.)
Once you’ve gotten the Encounter Power: Water boost, it’s time to head to the Crystal Pool on Oni Mountain. Here you’ll want to cross the little bridge and continue going forward past the pool towards the other side of a slope.
On the side of this hill facing away from the lake, you’ll find the entrance to a tunnel and, upon entering it, you’ll drop down into the cave network below. Now you need to venture down the tunnel next to a large clump of dirt.
This will land you in a pool of water and, if you’re lucky, a Feebas might already have spawned here. Feebas can spawn throughout this pool - both where you’ve landed and the cave to your right - so it’s worth moving between them to up your chances. You may also want to battle some of the Pokémon in this pool to force the spawn table to reroll and make a Feebas appear.
Any Feebas which do appear will try to swim away from you, so quickly force them into a battle once you see them!
Where to get a Prism Scale in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
There are three ways to get a Prism Scale in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
The first Prism Scale you can collect can be found in the Fellhorn Gorge of the Kitakami region. To find this scale you need to visit the far eastern side of the gorge where, after crossing over a small patch of land followed by a pool of water, you’ll find the Prism Scale sitting on the shore of a small beach.
You’ll also receive a Prism Scale when you fill in 140 entries in the Kitakami Pokédex.
Finally, you may find yourself earning a Prism Scale after a successful Ogre Outstin’ run.
How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
You need to trade a Feebas holding a Prism Scale with another player to evolve it into Milotic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
If you don’t have a friend to trade with (or don’t trust anyone to give Milotic back), then you can always use the Link Trade code created by Austin John Plays from YouTube.
This code is 0349 0349.
It’s important to keep in mind that, even when using this code, you may need to make several attempts before finding a trading partner. The number of people using this code will also naturally decrease as we move further away from The Teal Mask’s release.
To use the code above, first make sure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. With that in place, open the Poké Portal, connect to the Internet and select 'Link Trade'. Now choose the 'Set Link Code' option and input the above code before selecting 'Begin Searching'.
Feebas will automatically evolve once traded as long as it's holding a Prism Scale, finally adding Milotic to your Kitakami Pokédex.
Good luck adding both Feebas and Milotic to your Pokédex!