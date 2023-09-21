How to evolve Basculin into Basculegion in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Basculin into Basculegion in The Teal Mask you have to hurt your own Pokémon on purpose, which is not something you’d normally want to do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Basculegion made its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and, alongside Bloodmoon Ursaluna and Hisuian Growlithe, is one of the Pokémon hailing from the Hisui region who makes an appearance in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Below we explore how to evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including where to catch a White Stripe Basculin, so you can add both to your Kitakami Pokédex.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough.