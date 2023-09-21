How to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Dare you explore the woods on a foggy night?
Blooodmoon Ursaluna is a new form for Ursaluna introduced in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
If you want to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to fulfil a special requirement and then progress through a short sidequest in the Kitakami region.
It’s also important to remember that Bloodmoon Ursaluna is shiny locked, meaning there’s no alternative colouring for this new Ursaluna form!
Below you’ll find out how to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
You need to catch 150 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex before you can even consider getting Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Remember - you must fill 150 Kitakami Pokédex entries either by catching Pokémon in the wild, trading with other players, Tera Raids or through evolution. Simply seeing a Pokémon does not count.
Once you’ve added 150 Pokémon to the Kitakami Pokédex, head to the western road leading out of Mossui Town where you’ll find Perrin. Start up a conversation with her and agree to help with her latest photography project.
Yet, before you can get started, you’ll need to defeat her in a battle:
- Noctowl (Level 68 / Normal and Flying-type)
- Leafeon (Level 70 / Grass-type)
It’s important to note that the levels listed above are for players who’ve completed the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you haven’t done so already, then the Pokémon listed above may have lower levels.)
After defeating her, Perrin will tell you she’s looking for the Bloodmoon Beast - also known as Bloodmoon Ursaluna - and you’re going to help her! This means that it’s now time to meet Perrin in the Timeless Woods.
Perrin will be waiting for you at the bottom of the slope that leads to the Kitakami Wilds which lie between the Timeless Woods and Fellhorn Gorge. If you’re having trouble finding this location, then follow the southern cliff of Timeless Woods until you find her.
Upon finding her, Perrin will explain that Bloodmoon Ursaluna only appears in the woods during nights with heavy fog. Before she can continue, however, you’ll be interrupted by an Ariados (Bug and Poison-type). Time to squash a rude spider!
With Ariados dealt with, Perrin will decide to set up her tent to help the local Pokémon get used to your presence before conducting the search for Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Once she’s ready, it’s time to talk to her again.
Pokémon photography survey in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained
Perrin will now explain that she needs you to conduct a survey of the Timeless Woods to gather data on the local Pokémon. This data can then be used to narrow down the location of Bloodmoon Ursaluna.
To conduct this survey you need to take pictures of 10 different Pokémon who appear in the Timeless Woods during foggy nights. Don’t worry about waiting for the right night - simply talk to Perrin when you’re ready to do the survey and you’ll be automatically transported to the correct night.
Conducting the survey is quite the easy affair, you simply need to wander about the forest and take photos of 10 different Pokémon you encounter. These Pokémon don’t have to be facing the camera, but they do have to at least be in the centre of the frame. It’s also a good idea to keep a small amount of distance between you and the Pokémon you plan on photographing as you may spook them. Don’t worry if this happens though, there’s plenty of Pokémon to photograph.
The Pokémon you take pictures of will be added to a counter at the top of the screen, allowing you to keep track of which ones you’ve photographed, and occasionally Perrin will give you tips on where you might find a Pokémon.
Below are all of the Pokémon we found in the Timeless Woods:
Keep in mind that we may have missed a Pokémon and that you don’t need to photograph every Pokémon below to complete the survey.
Sudowoodo
You’ll find a number of Sudowoodo throughout the woods pretending to be trees. Typically we found this Pokémon in the western side of the Timeless Woods.
Geodude
We found a Geodude near a pile of rocks not far from the centre of the Timeless Woods. Other Geodudes can also be found near clumps of rocks in the woods.
Duskull
A number of Duskulls can be found floating through the woods. They’ll continue to move as you attempt to photograph them. Don’t worry though - taking a photo of their backs will count towards the survey.
If you’re having trouble finding this Ghost-type Pokémon, try looking along the northern edge of the Timeless Woods.
Hoothoot
You may see a Hoothoot hanging out in the branches of a tree, but it will fly from tree to tree every so often. Make sure you keep this in mind when you attempt to photograph it!
Seedot
Two Seedots having a private conversation can be found on some tree branches.
Hatenna
You may spot two Hatennas hanging out in the Timeless Woods, but, due to their small size, they can be easy miss. If you want to take their picture, we recommend taking a look along the western cliff edge of the woods.
Salandit
There’s a Salandit inside the cave where you can find the Masterpiece Teacup. You may find Salandit rather hard to spot!
Spinarak
Spinaraks can be found on a number of tree trunks throughout the Timeless Woods. We found one on a tree in the eastern corner of the woods and another near the cave containing the Masterpiece Teacup.
Vikavolt
By heading up the hill to the right of Perrin’s tent, you’ll find a Vikavolt hanging about next to a tree. You will need to be pretty close to this Pokémon for Perrin to accept its picture.
Litwick
We found a Litwick in the north-east corner of the Timeless Woods.
Skwovet
Keep an eye on the tree branches if you want to take a picture of Skwovet.
Lotad
Head to the pond in the western part of the Timeless Woods to find a group of Lotad swimming about in its waters.
Volbeat
There are two Volbeats running about the western side of the Timeless Woods. One can be found east of the cave containing the Masterpiece Teacup and another is exploring the area south of the lake.
Illumise
We only found one Illumise during our time in the Timeless Woods and it was located on a hill just south of the lake. If you’re having trouble finding it, follow one of the two Volbeats running about this area as they will go over to say hello. Just make sure you’re not spotted!
After completing the survey, you’ll automatically return to Perrin and have another conversation with her. During this talk, she’ll be able to pinpoint the location of Bloodmoon Ursaluna. You won’t, however, head out to find the Bloodmoon Beast straight away, so if you want to buy some healing items or make a change to your team now is the team to do so.
How to defeat Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a Ground and Normal-type Pokémon, so it’s weak to Fighting, Grass, Ice and Water-types. Due to this we highly recommend having a Pokémon with at least one of these types before heading out to find the Bloodmoon Beast in The Teal Mask.
When you are ready to face Bloodmoon Ursaluna, talk to Perrin again and you’ll both venture out to where this elusive Pokémon is hiding. Thankfully, it won’t take long for Bloodmoon Ursaluna to turn up but it certainly doesn’t appreciate having its photo taken.
Bloodmoon Ursaluna is shiny locked, so you won’t be able to get a special variant of this Pokémon.
Your battle with Bloodmoon Ursaluna will play out in the same fashion as the Titan battle from the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To defeat Bloodmoon Ursaluna, you’ll want to focus on its weaknesses and keep attacking until its health bar is fully depleted. When that happens, you’ll be able to catch this rare beast!
We do recommend being prepared for its Blood Moon attack as this can easily knock your health bar into the red, especially since Bloodmoon Ursaluna enjoys using Calm Mind to boost its Special Attack and Defence stats.
With Bloodmoon Ursaluna now part of your Pokémon collection, you’ll join Perrin back at her tent. After a short conversation, she’ll ask you to meet her back at Mossui Town.
Head back to where you originally met her and she’ll give you two additional rewards - a Choice Scarf and, even better, a Hisuian Growlithe! With these gifts given, Perrin will now depart from Kitakami.
Good luck catching Bloodmoon Ursaluna!