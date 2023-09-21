Blooodmoon Ursaluna is a new form for Ursaluna introduced in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you want to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to fulfil a special requirement and then progress through a short sidequest in the Kitakami region.

It’s also important to remember that Bloodmoon Ursaluna is shiny locked, meaning there’s no alternative colouring for this new Ursaluna form!

Below you’ll find out how to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet You need to catch 150 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex before you can even consider getting Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Remember - you must fill 150 Kitakami Pokédex entries either by catching Pokémon in the wild, trading with other players, Tera Raids or through evolution. Simply seeing a Pokémon does not count. Once you’ve added 150 Pokémon to the Kitakami Pokédex, head to the western road leading out of Mossui Town where you’ll find Perrin. Start up a conversation with her and agree to help with her latest photography project. Perrin's location in Mossui Town. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Yet, before you can get started, you’ll need to defeat her in a battle: Noctowl (Level 68 / Normal and Flying-type)

Leafeon (Level 70 / Grass-type) It’s important to note that the levels listed above are for players who’ve completed the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you haven’t done so already, then the Pokémon listed above may have lower levels.) Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer After defeating her, Perrin will tell you she’s looking for the Bloodmoon Beast - also known as Bloodmoon Ursaluna - and you’re going to help her! This means that it’s now time to meet Perrin in the Timeless Woods. Perrin will be waiting for you at the bottom of the slope that leads to the Kitakami Wilds which lie between the Timeless Woods and Fellhorn Gorge. If you’re having trouble finding this location, then follow the southern cliff of Timeless Woods until you find her. Perrin's location in the Timeless Woods. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer Upon finding her, Perrin will explain that Bloodmoon Ursaluna only appears in the woods during nights with heavy fog. Before she can continue, however, you’ll be interrupted by an Ariados (Bug and Poison-type). Time to squash a rude spider! With Ariados dealt with, Perrin will decide to set up her tent to help the local Pokémon get used to your presence before conducting the search for Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Once she’s ready, it’s time to talk to her again. Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer