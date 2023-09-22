Lovey Dovey couple Pokémon solution in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Lovey Dovey couple are one of 'those' couples who can be found in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

Upon talking to the Lovey Dovey couple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be challenged to find a Pokémon which is as in love as they are. (You may also find them rather annoying.)

Read on to find out what the Lovey Dovey Pokémon is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

On this page:

