Lovey Dovey couple Pokémon solution in The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Love is in the Poké Ball.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

The Lovey Dovey couple are one of 'those' couples who can be found in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

Upon talking to the Lovey Dovey couple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be challenged to find a Pokémon which is as in love as they are. (You may also find them rather annoying.)

Read on to find out what the Lovey Dovey Pokémon is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

If you’d like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough.

Lovey Dovey couple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask explained

The Lovey Dovey couple can be found behind the Community Centre in Mossui Town in the Kitakami region of The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find the Lovey Dovey couple in Mossui Town. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Upon talking to them, they’ll tell you about how in love they are and how there can’t be a Pokémon who could 'out-lovey or our-dovey' them. It’s time to prove them wrong, but how?

What is the Lovey Dovey Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

The Pokémon the Lovey Dovey couple are looking for is Tandemaus, which can be found in both the Kitakami and Paldea regions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Tandemaus in Kitakami and Paldea. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

If you don’t already have a Tandemaus in your team or Boxes, go and catch one before talking to the Lovey Dovey couple again. When you talk to them this time select the 'Yes' option and then find Tandemaus - whether it’s in your team or boxes.

They will be shocked, but also happy (not the reaction I was hoping for) that there’s a Pokémon who’s as much in love as they are. In return they’ll teach you two new poses for your photographs - Heart (Right) and Heart (Left).

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Good luck catching a Tandemaus!

Comments
