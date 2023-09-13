How to start The Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Land of Kitakami awaits you!
The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has arrived!
This Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC sees you travelling to the Land of Kitakami where you’ll encounter both new Pokémon and old favourites. You’ll also learn more about the land’s folktales and maybe even encounter the Legendary Ogerpon!
First, however, you need to know how to start The Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and how to travel to Kitakami.
On this page:
How to start The Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you want to play through The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass. This pass can be purchased from the Nintendo Switch eshop and includes both the Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC.
Remember, there are two versions of the Expansion Pass - one for Scarlet and one for Violet. Make sure you purchase the one which matches the base game you’ve been playing.
Once you’ve purchased the pass and downloaded The Teal Mask DLC, you need to ensure that you’ve at least started the Treasure Hunt - also known as the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
This occurs after you’ve completed The First Day of School - the opening chapter to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - but how long this takes will depend on your playstyle.
How to travel to Kitakami in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet properly begins with you receiving a Rotom call from Jacq who informs you of the yearly school trip. By some stroke of being-the-protagonist luck, you’ve managed to grab a spot without having to do anything at all!
To join the school trip to Kitakami you need to head to the school entrance hall. You can either walk back to Naranja Academy in Mesagoza or fly there using your map.
Once there, you need to talk to Briar who is standing in the middle of the lobby. Jacq will also turn up and update your Pokédex so it can record Pokémon found in Kitakami. Briar will give you some time to get ready before leaving for Kitakami, so if you want to catch some additional Pokémon, get some training in or buy some items now is the time to do it.
When you’re ready to head out to Kitakami, talk to Briar again and select ‘Yes.’ You’ll now head to the Land of Kitakami!
If you want to head back to Paldea at any time, open your map and switch to the Paldea map; using this you can fly between any location in Kitakami and Paldea.
Hope you enjoy The Teal Mask DLC!