Evolving Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be tricky if you don't know what to do.

You see, Pawmot is actually one of the Special Evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning that it can't just be evolved via simple levelling like most Pokémon.

Here's what level Pawmi evolves into Pawmo, and then what you need to do to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot. You'll also find info on where to get Pawmi and Pawmo if you haven't caught them already.

On this page:

7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Where to find Pawmi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First off, let's take a look at where you can find Pawmi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They are found in the Southern part of the map. You can see their habitat in the image below:

Thankfully, this is the area you first get to while playing the game. On your way to the school, you will have plenty of opportunity to catch Pawmi as they walk around the map. If you'd rather go straight for Pawmo (the evolution of Pawmi), then look at the habitat map below and go catch one.

What level does Pawmi evolve into Pawmo?

Pawmi will evolve into Pawmo at level 18. You can use the Auto Battle feature to speed things up, or go around battling trainers and catching Pokémon to earn XP.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.

How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, you will need to use the Let's Go system in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Place Pawmo into the top slot in your party, then press 'R'. This will throw out Pawmo so that they can walk alongside you as you go.

Pawmo will evolve after you've walked 1000 steps while they are out via the Let's Go mechanic. Unfortunately, there is no way to check your progress, so just keep them out of the ball while you explore. You'll then have to level up Pawmo to trigger the evolution into Pawmot.

That's all you need to know about evolving Pawmo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Make sure to use the Let's Go feature regularly, and then consider using a Rare Candy to trigger the evolution.

For more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.