Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences, from version exclusive Pokémon to professors

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences, from version exclusive Pokémon to professorsWhich edition are you going for?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, in keeping with tradition, have a list of differences to take into account.
The biggest is version exclusive Pokémon that can only be caught in a specific game – either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet – and, if you’re a Pokédex completionist, the only way to get these Pokémon is to trade with someone who’s playing the opposite version to you.
This has happened since the very beginning of the francise, with opposites like Scyther and Pinsir, or Magmar and Electabuzz being fan-favourites to this day.
Pokémon are not, however, the only Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences - which we'll outline on this page.
On this page:
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences at a glance
Here's a quick round-up of differences between the two games.
- Exclusive Pokémon: From Koraidon and Miraidon which grace the box art, to established dragons such as Larvitar and Bagon and their evolutions, each version will a small pool of exclusive Pokémon to find.
- Aesthetics: Scarlet is red and Violet is purple, and Scarlet takes a more prehistoric feel, while Violet looks to be more futuristic.
- Traversal: Koraidon and Miraidon have slightly different ways of traversing the map.
- Pokémon Professors: These are Sada in Scarlet and Turo in Violet.
- Acadamies: Naranja in Scarlet with an orange crest and Uva in Violet with a purple crest.
- The Books: Version-exclusive books that contain records from a long-ago expedition, showing version-exclusive Pokémon.
At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether travelling to the opposite version using Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s co-op mode will grant you the chance to catch exclusive Pokémon. Sadly, we’ll have to wait for the game’s launch to test this - but fingers crossed that's the case.
Pokémon Scarlet exclusive Pokémon
Below you’ll find all of the currently confirmed Pokémon which will be appearing exclusively in Pokémon Scarlet in the run up to launch.
|No.
|Pokémon
|Type
|246
|Larvitar
|Rock / Ground
|247
|Pupitar
|Rock / Ground
|248
|Tyranitar
|Rock / Dark
|874
|Stonjourner
|Rock
|TBC
|‘Great Tusk’
|TBC
|TBC
|Armarouge
|Fire / Psychic
|TBC
|Koraidon
|TBC
Pokémon Violet exclusive Pokémon
Here are all of the currently confirmed exclusive Pokémon for Pokémon Violet, which we’ll add to as more are announced:
|No.
|Pokémon
|Type
|371
|Bagon
|Dragon
|372
|Shelgon
|Dragon
|373
|Salamence
|Dragon / Flying
|875
|Eiscue
|Ice
|TBC
|‘Iron Treads’
|TBC
|TBC
|Ceruledge
|Fire / Ghost
|TBC
|Miraidon
|TBC
Other version differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Exclusive Pokémon are not the only version differences you’ll find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, although it is understandably the one that players will care most strongly about.
Koraidon or Miraidon
The big difference between the two versions of any Pokémon generation is the box legendaries, and in Gen 9 the Legendary Pokémon are Koraidon and Miraidon.
The types of these two Pokémon remain to be seen, but some major differences have already been announced, including their respective forms and how they get around the Paldea region.
Riding Pokémon is nothing new, but riding them like a motorbike certainly is. Below are the main differences between the two legendaries.
The Scarlet Book and the Violet Book
Beyond the main exclusive Pokémon that you'll find out and about, as per Pokémon tradition, there is a new version-exculsive item, the Scarlet Book and the Violet Book that will help you track down a version-exclusive Pokémon.
These Pokémon are Great Tusk in Scarlet and Iron Treads in Violet. These names are notably non-Pokémon-y, so whether they become the Category and they reveal their actual names upon encounter remains to be seen!
According to pokemon.com, the Scarlet Book “describes how this savage monster [Great Tusk] attacked the expedition team with its large body and tusks, mortally wounding one of the explorers.”
Meanwhile, the Violet Book tells how “it is said that when this monster [Iron Treads] curls its body and rolls to attack, it leaves a trail gouged into the ground, as if it had scorched the earth.”
Professors
Beyond the Pokémon themselves, the biggest difference is the Pokémon professor you’ll befriend – you’ll meet Professor Sada in Pokémon Scarlet and Professor Turo in Pokémon Violet. This is the first time that the two versions in a given generation have different professors.
Both professors are researching the lore of the Paldea region, but their choice of clothing is quite different. Sada favours a prehistoric look, with a fur trim on her lab coat, and Turo wears a futuristic jumpsuit, which looks like it was inspired by Tron Legacy.
These clothing choices reflect how both game’s are themed are a different period of time; for Pokémon Scarlet, it’s the past, and, for Violet, the future.
Certain details about the Pokémon Academy you attend will also differ depending on the version you’re playing. Amongst these differences includes the emblem, the uniforms and the name – either Naranja Academy or Uva Academy. The polyglots among you will have already spotted that these are the Spanish for 'orange' and 'grape' respectively.
Even Calvell, the academy’s director, will have a different coloured uniform depending on which version you’re playing!
The art released as part of the game’s marketing shows contrasting uniforms for your Trainer, too, with orange in Scarlet and purple in Violet; however, most Pokémon games these days allow you to change your outfit. How this plays out in this generation remains to be seen.
Have fun during Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!