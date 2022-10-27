Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences, from version exclusive Pokémon to professors

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, in keeping with tradition, have a list of differences to take into account.

The biggest is version exclusive Pokémon that can only be caught in a specific game – either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet – and, if you’re a Pokédex completionist, the only way to get these Pokémon is to trade with someone who’s playing the opposite version to you.

This has happened since the very beginning of the francise, with opposites like Scyther and Pinsir, or Magmar and Electabuzz being fan-favourites to this day.

Pokémon are not, however, the only Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences - which we'll outline on this page.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Jump into a Paldean Journey | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences at a glance Here's a quick round-up of differences between the two games. Exclusive Pokémon: From Koraidon and Miraidon which grace the box art, to established dragons such as Larvitar and Bagon and their evolutions, each version will a small pool of exclusive Pokémon to find.

From Koraidon and Miraidon which grace the box art, to established dragons such as Larvitar and Bagon and their evolutions, each version will a small pool of exclusive Pokémon to find. Aesthetics: Scarlet is red and Violet is purple, and Scarlet takes a more prehistoric feel, while Violet looks to be more futuristic.

Scarlet is red and Violet is purple, and Scarlet takes a more prehistoric feel, while Violet looks to be more futuristic. Traversal : Koraidon and Miraidon have slightly different ways of traversing the map.

: Koraidon and Miraidon have slightly different ways of traversing the map. Pokémon Professors: These are Sada in Scarlet and Turo in Violet.

These are Sada in Scarlet and Turo in Violet. Acadamies: Naranja in Scarlet with an orange crest and Uva in Violet with a purple crest.

Naranja in Scarlet with an orange crest and Uva in Violet with a purple crest. The Books: Version-exclusive books that contain records from a long-ago expedition, showing version-exclusive Pokémon. Koraidon (left) and Miraidon (right). Image credit: pokemon.com At the time of writing, it’s unknown whether travelling to the opposite version using Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s co-op mode will grant you the chance to catch exclusive Pokémon. Sadly, we’ll have to wait for the game’s launch to test this - but fingers crossed that's the case.

Pokémon Scarlet exclusive Pokémon Below you’ll find all of the currently confirmed Pokémon which will be appearing exclusively in Pokémon Scarlet in the run up to launch. No. Pokémon Type 246 Larvitar Rock / Ground 247 Pupitar Rock / Ground 248 Tyranitar Rock / Dark 874 Stonjourner Rock TBC ‘Great Tusk’ TBC TBC Armarouge Fire / Psychic TBC Koraidon TBC

Pokémon Violet exclusive Pokémon Here are all of the currently confirmed exclusive Pokémon for Pokémon Violet, which we’ll add to as more are announced: No. Pokémon Type 371 Bagon Dragon 372 Shelgon Dragon 373 Salamence Dragon / Flying 875 Eiscue Ice TBC ‘Iron Treads’ TBC TBC Ceruledge Fire / Ghost TBC Miraidon TBC