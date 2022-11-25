Frigibax location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and how to evolve into Arctibax and Baxcalibur

Frigibax is a new dual Ice and Dragon-type who debuted in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You might want to locate Frigibax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to complete your Gen 9 Pokédex, get some Frigibax Scales, or use it for breeding.

Frigibax is usually a rare spawn, but we've detailed and easy method on how to find Frigibax, and how to evolve it into Arctibax and Baxcalibur.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Frigibax locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As per its Pokédex entry, you can locate Frigibax in caves and in areas of deep snow primarily on and around Glaseado Mountain.

Although it is possible to find the little Ice and Dragon-type wandering around the mountain normally, it's a very rare spawn. We weren't able to spot one normally on two whole trips around the area. Thankfully, there is a very easy way to get Frigibax to spawn on Glaseado Mountain.

As it's a dual Ice and Dragon-type, eating food that boosts your Dragon encounters will spawn lots of Frigibax on Glaseado Mountain, even at Dragon Encounter Level 1.

We were finding clusters of Frigibax around nearly every corner on the mountain after boosting our Dragon encounter power.

This is because most of the spawns on Glaseado Mountain are Ice-types, with Frigibax being the only potential Dragon spawn (as far as we're aware), so boosting your Dragon encounters is all but guaranteed to help you find loads of Frigibax while hunting on the mountain.

You can make your own sandwiches to boost Dragon encounters, but we recommend eating the Spicy Potatoes from the cafe in Medali for 1,450

Or, the Escalivada from the Go-For-Broke Grill in Cascarrafa for 1,500. If not these restaurants, then just eat anything that says 'Encounter Power: Dragon'.

Fly to a Pokémon Center on Glaseado Mountain, set off for a trip in the snow, and you'll soon find lots of little Frigibax roaming around.

To reach its full battle potential, however, you'll want to evolve Frigibax into Arctibax, and then Baxcalibur.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with where to find Ditto, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, evolve Capsakid into Scovillain, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.

How to evolve Frigibax into Arctibax and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Thankfully, there's no special evolution method to evolve a Frigibax into Arctibax and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so you'll just have to Level it up the traditional way instead.

You can do this by giving your Frigibax the Lucky Egg to hold, then participate in normal battles against wild Pokémon or trainers, Auto Battle, or use resources like Rare Candy and EXP Candy of various sizes.

Frigibax will then evolve into Arctibax at Level 35,

Then Artibax evolves into Baxcalibur at Level 54.

For more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.