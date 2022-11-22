How to beat Arven in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Arven is a reoccuring character in the Path of Legends storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

After a straightforward encounter at the start of the game, Arven seeks for your help in finding the five Titans across Paldea - Stony Cliff, Open Sky, Lurking Steel, Quaking Earth and False Dragon.

Once done, he challenges you to a battle with his strengthened party in order to finish the storyline. It's required if you wish to reach the end game - so best know what you are up against!

Below you’ll learn how to defeat Arven when he challenges you to battle at the end of the Path of Legends story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Arven battle strategy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you find and defeat all five Titans, Arven will challenge you to a final battle to wrap up the Path of Legends storyline. This is much more challenging than his encounter at the very start of the game - so be sure to come equipped with a strong team!

Pokémon Level Type Weaknesses Greedent 58 Normal Fighting Garganacl 62 Rock Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water Scovillain 60 Grass / Fire Flying, Poison and Rock Toedscreul 61 Ground / Grass Bug, Fire, Flying and Ice Cloyster 59 Water / Ice Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock Mabosstiff 63 Dark

Terra Type: Dark Bug, Fairy and Fighting

For defeating Arven, you’ll earn 12,600 prize money.

If you want a stronger counter to Arven's Pokémon, then bringing a Fighting-type for openers Greedent and Garganacl, and closers Cloyster and Mabosstiff, is highly advised.

As for those middle two - Scovillain and Toedscreul - both have a weakness to Flying.

That said, you'll want to a few backups as well in case you are caught by surprise - as such, bringing a Grass type for Garganacl and Cloyster in particular is well worth having on standby.

Finally, know that it's Mabosstiff who will Terastallize into a Dark-type to close the battle. If you have a strong Fairy-type there, that will easily do the trick.

Regardless - you'll want a team levelled in the 60s to ensure Arven is managable, even if you are focusing on weaknesses throughout.

With that done, the Path of Legends story is complete! If you haven't already, you'll be hinted that you need more support in order to progress. If it isn't clear, that means finishing the Victory Road and Starfall Street stories, before you progress to the end game.