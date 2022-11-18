Lurking Steel Titan location, Orthworm weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Orthworm - also known as the Lurking Steel Titan - is one of five Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Discovering and defeating Orthworm is required as part of the Path of Legends storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Regardless of whatever order you tackle the Titans, you'll want to know more about the Lurking Steel Titan location, as well as Orthworm weaknesses - especially if you are approaching underleveled.

On this page:

Lurking Steel Titan recommended level

Before you take on the Lurking Steel Titan, we recommend you have a team levelled in the early 30s and up.

If you are facing it before then, then focusing on Orthworm's weaknesses as a steel type is highly recommended.

Lurking Steel Titan location

The Lurking Steel Titan is located east of Zapapico and north-west of Levincia in East Province Area Three.

You can reach it easiest by following the road which connects these two cities through this area. Once there, you'll see it poking - or lurking, if you will - out of the ground.

Lurking Steel encounter explained

As with some other Titans, there's some work involved before you can initially battle - as it'll move locations a number of times after your first encounter.

Once you have knocked down its health the first time, follow it again into the tunnel, where you'll yet have to do some more chasing. Eventually, it'll eat the Herb.

Time to then battle again, with Arven in tow - who comes equipped with a level 28 Toedscool.

Once the battle is over - see below for weaknesses if you want to get the upper hand easily - you'll enter the cave and discover a Herba Mystica. This will unlock a new exploration ability for Koraidon or Miraidon - the ability to high jump.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, and how to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge.

Orthworm weaknesses

Orthworm is a pure steel-type, meaning you'll want to counter with fire or fighting moves.

Though you'd usually be correct in thinking ground would also be useful against a steel-type, Orthworm has an ability which sees ground moves heal them - so are best avoided!

Once you have defeated this Titan Pokémon and earned the Herba Mystica reward, our best Titan Pokemon order can recommend what to take on next.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.