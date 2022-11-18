Quaking Earth Titan location, Great Tusk and Iron Treads strategy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Quaking Earth Titan is one of five Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Discovering and defeating this is required as part of the Path of Legends storyline - with the Titan Pokémon you'll face being different depending on whether you are playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet.

In Scarlet, you'll face Great Tusk, whereas in Violet you'll encounter Iron Treads.

This page explains the Quaking Earth Titan location, as well as the strategy - especially if you are approaching underleveled.

On this page:

Quaking Earth Titan recommended level

It's recommended you have a team around level 45-50 before you take on the Quaking Earth Titan. We did it in the mid 30s, which was a real challenge - but if you are doing it underlevelled, come prepared with strong counter moves.

Quaking Earth Titan location

The Quaking Earth is located in the western part of the desert. The easiest way to get there is go south from Porto Marinada PokéCenter, or head west from Cascarrafa North PokéCenter.

If you also head to the West Province Area 1 North PokéCenter, then jump off the cliff into the desert instead.

You'll see it from the Titan distance - and will get a call from Arven when closeby, to confirm you are in the right place.

Great Tusk and Iron Treads weakness and strategy

As with all Titans, after an initial fight, it'll retreat before eating a herb. Time to then battle again, with Arven in tow - who comes equipped with a level 44 Scovillain (for us in Scarlet at least).

For Great Tusk - which is a Ground / Fighting type - we recommend countering with Water or Fairy moves.

For Iron Treads - which is a Ground / Steel type - we recommend countering with Water or Fighting moves.

We also found using poison attacks worked well - particularly useful if you are coming to this battle underlevelled.

Once the battle is over, you'll enter the cave and discover a Herba Mystica. This will unlock a new exploration ability for Koraidon or Miraidon - the ability to glide.

From here, our best Titan Pokemon order can recommend where to go next.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.