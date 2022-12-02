Evolving Steenee into Tsareena is one of the Special Evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Special Evolutions involve Pokémon that cannot evolve simply by levelling up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Instead, they may require special items, a specific time of day or a specific moveset to trigger the change into their next form.

Here's how to evolve Steenee into Tsareena in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as some info on catching Bounsweet and Steenee in the first place.

On this page:

Where to find Bounsweet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bounsweet is primarily found dangling from trees. You'll need to dash into the trees using your Legendary Pokémon's dash ability. Head here for info on unlocking Koraidon and Miraidon's abilities if you haven't already. Check out Bounsweet's habitat on the map below:

How to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Bounsweet into Steenee is as easy as levelling it up to level 18. This should be simple enough, especially if you have a bunch of EXP Candy from taking on Tera Raids.

Not that you can also just catch Steenee out in the wild. Check out the image embedded above for a look at Steenee's habitat. You'll find Steenee walking close to trees.

How to evolve Steenee into Tsareena in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Steenee into Tsareena you will need to first get it to level 28. It will then learn the move Stomp. Teach it Stomp, and then level Steenee once more and it will evolve into Tsareena. Remember that you can change Steenee's moveset in the 'Check Summary' menu if you already chose not to teach it Stomp.

