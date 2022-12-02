Evolving Happiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be tricky if you don't know what to do. This is because Happiny is one of the game's Special Evolutions.

Special Evolutions do not evolve by hitting a certain level, like the majority of other Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For this set of Pokémon, you will need to track down a particular item.

Here's how to evolve Happiny into Chansey, and then into Blissey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You'll also find details on getting an Oval Stone, and where to catch both Happiny and Chansey in the wild.

Where to find Happiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First off let's take a look at where to catch Happiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can view its habitat below:

As you can see, Chansey is found in early-game areas, surrounding Naranja Academy and Mesagoza. You'll be able to catch Happiny here that are around level 10.

How to evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you will need to give it an Oval Stone, and then level it up during the day. The hard part is tracking down an Oval Stone, as they are primarily found in late game areas. You can find one at the location shown on the map below, near Casseroya Lake.

Once you have an Oval Stone, make your Happiny hold it. Now, just level it up during the day. You can use a Rare Candy for this to speed things up, or have Happiny in your party while you battle in a high-level area. If you'd rather just catch a Chansey, check out its habitat below:

How to evolve Chansey into Blissey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finally let's take a look at evolving Chansey into Blissey. This is somewhat complicated, given that you will need to reach a high Friendship level, and then level up your Chansey for it to evolve. We have a whole guide on increasing Friendship level in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so check it out for more info. Generally, purchasing a Soothe Bell at Delibird Presents, having picnics, and washing Chansey will increase Friendship level.

