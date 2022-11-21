Gimmighoul coin locations and how to evolve Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gimmighoul is perhaps one of the most unique and exciting Pokémon to be found in Paldea, the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This brand new Ghost-type 'Coin Chest' Pokémon, which was first teased with gold Pokéstops in Pokémon Go, already caught the fanbase's attention.

The biggest issue with this Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet - or challenge if you prefer - is that evolving it is akin to a part-time job. You need to scour the world for no fewer than 999 Gimmighoul Coins. But fear not, because we're here to make the task of evolving this ghost a little less frightening.

On this page:

Gimmighoul forms explained

The Coin Chest Pokémon, Gimmighoul, comes in two flavours in Scarlet and Violet: one you can catch and one you cannot.

Roaming Form Gimmighoul, which players will recognise from Pokémon Go, will appear throughout the world, but runs away as soon as you click on it.

Meanwhile, Chest Form Gimmighoul is the one you can catch. These spawn in specific locations but can return over time, so it's worth remembering where they can appear, and returning over time.

Ghimmighoul's Pokédex entry.

How do you evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Gimmighoul follows the franchise tradition of making you do a whole bunch of things to unlock a new Ghost-type Pokémon. Unlike Spiritomb, however, which makes you search out a paltry 108 things, Gimmighoul goes hard and demands no fewer than 999 Gimmighoul Coins.

Finally have Gholdengo #PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/aJoJBZn50e — ⚡️Phantum Kai⚡️ (@phantumkai) November 21, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Once you have amassed the requisite number of coins, all you need to do is level up a Gimmighoul in your party.

Congratulations, you now have Gholdengo, the Cheese String Pokémon the Coin Entity Pokémon!

Gholdengo has so much personality it's unreal.



If you complain about it possibly being Pokémon #1000 you simply don't know what you're talking about. pic.twitter.com/MpXMOfcnhW — Slowflake (@Slowflake1601) November 13, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Onto the meat of the topic - what are these coins and how do you get them?

Fortunately, with the high number of Coins required, this isn't one of those Feathers for Petruccio moments, as coins drop in bundles of anywhere between 1 and 60. (We have heard reports of coin bundles of up to 80, but we haven't been able to confirm that.)

Coins are classed as a 'TM Material', where you can see your Gimmighoul Coin and a number (assuming you have found any).

Oh look, another treasure hunt reference!

There are at least four ways we have found that give you Gimmighoul Coins, which we have outlined for you below. Rather than giving an exhaustive list of every coin in the game, here's what you need to find them all yourself:

Catch (or beat) Chest Form Gimmghoul

50+ coins each

This is your mainstay of picking up Gimmighoul Coins - catching or beating a wild Gimmighoul will drop you a whopping 50+ coins. In testing, we have seen bundles of 50 and 60, and we have heard reports of up to 80. You get the same amount of coins whether you catch it or not, but given their rarity, we'd recommend catching 'em all.

These are fairly easy to find once you realise they primarily appear at the top of Watchtowers - if you spot a tower with a ladder on the outside, book it up to the top to see if you have a Gimmighoul! You'll often find a TM or similar item at the top for your trouble too.

You can find Chest Form Gimmghoul on Watchtowers and cliffs.

Other Gimmighoul can be caught in hard-to-reach areas, such as at the top of cliffs. It's best to wait until you've unlocked all of your Koraidon / Miraidon abilities - such as climbing, high jump and flying - so that you can scale these cliffs.

This pretty much falls back on gamer logic: if you look at something difficult to climb and think "Huh, I bet there's an item hidden up there", check it out as it may be a Gimmighoul!

Know that these locations respawn over time - how long it takes is unknown, and could vary based on multiple factors, but our recommendation is to return to anywhere you've found one - again, Watchtowers are your best bet - from time to time to try your luck.

Find (and click on) Roaming Form Gimmghoul

1 to 6 coins each

This is perhaps the most common way to find Gimmighoul Coins. While it may seem daunting at first, it's surprisingly easy once you figure out the system here. It starts with the best pro tip of all time: turn up the volume to listen for Roaming Form locations nearby.

Once you attune your ears to the cry of a wild Gimmighoul, you will become an expert treasure hunter. Whenever you're riding Koraidon/Miraidon around the overworld, whack the volume up and and make a beeline for any rocks, Pokémon Centres, signs, or environmental items - we've found them on battlements, under an upturned cart wheel, at the edge of cliffs and on the post of an old rope bridge over a waterfall.

Look out around Rocks, Pokémon Centres signs and, well, anything unique in the environment - a Gimmghoul could be waiting.

The trick is to keep the volume up as they loudly announce their presence. When you hear it, slam the breaks on and spin the camera to see if you can spot one of the things listed above. Head over to it and check it out. We've had the most luck with road signs and Pokémon Centres.

Roaming Gimmighoul will drop at least 1 coin, but we've recieved bundles of as up to 6.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street and Path of Legends. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash, fire stone locations, how to rename Pokémon. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with where to find Ditto, how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, evolve Capsakid into Scovillain, evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.

Find the Janitor

20 coins (possible multiple use)

Another franchise first, Scarlet and Violet add colour-coded characters, with the gold ones being worth their weight in, well, gold.

The most valuable of these, as far as Gimmighoul is concerned, lies in Medali West. Fly to the Pokémon Centre, run across the amphithratre and immediately dog-leg to the right - there is a small cloister with a gold speech bubble character waiting.

This janitor generously donates 20 coins to the Gimmighoul trust fund. His speech bubble remains gold, which has players speculating that he will donate again in future, but our testing hasn't been so lucky.

The friendly neighbourhood janitor will donate to the cause.

Check the Shinies on the ground

? coins

You know those gold shiny spots on the ground that you see as you traverse the world of Paldea? If you're lucky enough, these can be Gimmighoul coins. We have only found one so far, but it was a bundle of 15 coins, making well worth keeping an eye out for!

In future... Pokémon Go?

This is entirely speculative, but we know that there will be future integration between Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with Pokémon Go.

Currently, in the mobile game, you can only hold a maximum of 100 ?????? Coins (as they're called in-game) from spinning golden Pokéstops. We don't know how this tie-in will work, but we do know that the evolution system in Go is bespoke to the game. While you can evolve with items in the game, it never works the same way as it does in the main-series games, thanks to the Candy system.

Roaming Form Gimmighoul has been spotted in the world of @PokemonGOApp!



Mr. Jacq and Professor Willow have joined forces to figure out how to catch them. Stand by for future announcements about their research results.



❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/YbRYyZsI1R — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 6, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's possible Coins could transfer over, that they will remain locked to that game to evolve Gimmighoul there, or similar to the transfering of Pokémon to Home to charge the Meltan Box that tied into Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee, which is the rationale behind this guess. If we're right, I guess you heard it here first!

Good luck hunting Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!