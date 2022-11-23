How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but unlike with the original games, it’s not as simple as just levelling up to the right level.

Brambleghast is one of the new Special Evolutions found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and uses a brand new evolution method found only in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can’t just level it up — you need to put in a little effort first.

Here's where to find a Bramblin if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

Where to find Bramblin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bramblin is found in Asado Desert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with East Province’s Area Three. You'll often see it just blowing around in the wind, but that’s not tumbleweed! It's haunted tumbleweed, making it a Grass/Ghost-type Pokémon.

You can check out its habitat in the image below:

Bramblin habitat and location.

How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast

To evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you need to walk it 1000 steps using the Let’s Go feature and then level it up. Simply tap the R button and have it come for a walk alongside you!

The obvious flaw in this plan is that Bramblin is obviously blown over by a stiff breeze, so you don't want to do this anywhere near wild Pokémon, as Bramblin will easily get defeated and put back into it's Pokéball.

Pro tip: Fly to Alfornada and walk up and down the high street five times — it’s around 200 steps long. You'll need to walk slowly, too. If you walk too fast, your Bramblin will just fly back into its Pokéball and your steps will be wasted.

Alfornada high street

Once you've walked 1000 miles steps, you can simply level your Bramblin up to trigger its evolution.

Bramblin and Brambleghast Pokédex entries

If you're itching to see what the Pokédex entries for the two Tumbleweed Pokémon look like, we’ve included them for you below:

Bramblin Pokédex entry.

Brambleghast Pokédex entry.

