Pokémon Scarlet and Violet easy money farming method, including Amulet Coin location

You need money in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to buy lots of useful items in Paldea, such as clothes, Bottle Caps, evolution items, held items, Poké Balls, Potions, and much more!

We've detailed an easy money farming method below, which includes where to find the Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, to ensure you can afford anything you want while travelling through Paldea.

Amulet Coin location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Amulet Coin doubles the amount of prize money you get for defeating any trainer in Paldea, which includes Gym leaders, the Elite Four, and the Top Champion. So, it's best to pick up this handy item early on in your journey!

As the Amulet Coin is classified as a held item, you'll need to give it to one of your Pokémon, then remember to have that Pokémon join the battle at least once to get double prize money from defeating a trainer.

To get the Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you have to defeat five trainers in the West Province (Area Three) location, then speak with the League Representative in the lovely suit by the eastern Pokémon Center in Medali. He'll then give you the Amulet Coin as a reward.

You'll want your Pokémon lineup to be in their mid thirties for taking these trainers on.

There are lots of trainers you can take on in the area, but here are five trainer locations close to Medali to save you some time:

West Province (Area Three) Trainer location 1

West Province (Area Three) Trainer location 2

West Province (Area Three) Trainer location 3

West Province (Area Three) Trainer location 4

West Province (Area Three) Trainer location 5

Once you've defeated five trainers in West Province (Area 3), fly back to the League Rep at the eastern Medali Pokémon Center to get the Amulet Coin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Remember, the Amulet Coin is classified as a held item, so give it to one of your Pokémon and remember to have that Pokémon join the battle at least once to get double prize money from defeating trainers.

Easy money farming method in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Apart from getting the Amulet Coin early to double your winnings from defeating trainers, there's a quicker money farming method in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

With thanks to Arekkz Gaming on YouTube for detailing this method, the easiest way to farm money in Scarlet and Violet is to pick up and sell the sparkling items found in the muddy ruins of East Province (Area Three), or the sandy dunes of Asado Desert in West Province (Area Two).

Go to Asado Desert or the ruins in East Province (Area Three) to farm for items to sell.

Ideally, you're looking for Stardust, Rare Bones, Smooth Rock, Heat Rock, and Damp Rock - with the rocks only appearing in East province (Area Three) of these two locations, as far as we could tell.

Evolution items like Thunder Stones, Fire Stones, and Moon Stones are also worth selling if you don't need them anymore.

When using the farming method to find items, look out for the sparkling areas on the ground. We like farming the ruins better than the desert, as the sparkles are easier to distinguish, and you get Smooth, Heat, and Damp rock here. Although, the desert is easier to navigate, as it's just one long stretch of sand.

If you have Pokémon in your party with the 'Pick Up' ability, like Meowth or Phanpy, then take them along with you while you're farming these areas. They'll all occasionally give you more items, and the higher their level, the better items they'll find for you.

When you're done farming, return to a Pokémon Center and talk to the person wearing blue to sell your haul!

Here's some of the best things to sell to make easy money in Scarlet and Violet, and how much they sell for:

Item Sells for Nugget 5,000 Rare Bone 2,500 Smooth Rock 2,000 Heat Rock 2,000 Damp Rock 2,000 Stardust 1,500 Sun Stone 750 Moon Stone 750 Fire Stone 750 Thunder Stone 750 Soft Sand 750 Pretty Feather 500

