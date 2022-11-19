How to change clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including where to buy clothes

The default outfit and hat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet isn't exactly the ideal look for an aspiring Pokémon Champion, so we've explained how to change clothes below, including how to remove your hat.

There are only a few fashions to pick from at the beginning, however, so we've also detailed where to buy clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to change clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It's not immediately obvious how to do so at the beginning, but to change your clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you have press left on the d-pad. This opens up a menu dedicated to your outfit options, which includes different seasonal school uniforms, glasses, gloves, socks, shoes, and hats.

Accessing the outfit menu won't work if you're speaking with a character or in a battle. Generally speaking, bar a few key story moments, if you're in an area where you can bring up the pause menu and save your game, you can change your clothes here.

Keep in mind that you might have to wait until you progress bit in the First Day of School quest until you can change your outfit. So if you find pressing left on the d-pad isn't working, just keep following its quest markers and you'll soon be able to change out of that hat....

How to remove hats in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If, like me, you picked a lovely hairstyle only for it to be covered up as soon as you put on your school uniform, you might want to know how to get rid of it.

To remove your hat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, press left on the d-pad to bring up the clothes menu, then tab over to the hats section on the right and press 'X'. Barring a few exceptions, like your uniform, pressing 'X' over any item of clothing you're currently wearing will remove it.

If you want to kit your trainer out in a better hat instead of just removing it, then you'll need to buy some more clothes...

Where to buy clothes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can buy clothes from shops in pretty much any large town in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, like Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa. The earliest you can do this is in Mesagoza, where your school is located.

Bring up your map while in one of these large towns to see where the clothes shops are exactly. In Mesagoza, for example, you can access the various clothing shops in the middle of the area, below the steps to the academy.

Each shop specialises in a different clothing item, which you can see from their window. Look out for bags, glasses, and other items in windows to get a glimpse of what type of fashions they sell.

If you want to change your top or bottoms separately, however, you're out of luck. It's not currently possible to change your main outfit into anything other than the four seasonal styles. This might change in the future with DLC or updates, but for now you can only choose between the summer, autumn, winter, and spring variations.

