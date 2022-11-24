Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yellow stake locations and Icerend Shrine, including how to catch Chien-Pao

The Icerend Shrine holds Chien-Pao - a legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To catch Chien-Pao, however, you first need to pull the eight yellow stakes hidden across Paldea.

Below you’ll find all of the yellow stake locations and the location of the Icecrend Shrine itself, along with how to catch Chien-Pao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Icerend Shrine location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Icerend Shrine is located in the West Province (Area One) of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With its exact location being just west of the mountain where you’ll battle the Open Sky Titan. Where to find the Icerend Shrine. By completing the history lessons at the Academy and following Raifort’s storyline, the shrines will be placed on your overworld map. This will also allow you to fast-travel to them. The easiest way to reach the shrine by foot is to fly to the West Province (Area One) Pokémon Center. From there, head north to the Open Sky Titan’s mountain. When you reach the mountain itself, go up the path and, when the ground turns brown, take the left-hand path. You’ll then want to follow this path until it reaches an end and, once there, drop down to the ledge below, which is directly behind the trainer. Drop down here.