Pokémon Scarlet and Violet purple stake locations and Grasswither Shrine, including how to catch Wo-Chien

The Grasswither Shrine contains Wo-Chien - one of the Ruinous Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Before you can catch Wo-Chien, however, you need to find and pull the eight purple stakes found across Paldea.

Below you find all of the purple stake locations and the Grasswither Shrine location, along with how to catch Wo-Chien in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Grasswither Shrine location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Grasswither Shrine is located in South Province (Area One) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With its exact location being east of, and almost parallel with, the Poco Path Lighthouse. Where to find the Grasswither Shrine. By completing the history lessons at the Academy and following Raifort’s storyline, the shrines will be placed on your overworld map. This will also allow you to fast-travel to them. The quickest way to reach the shrine by path is to fly to the Poco Path Lighthouse and then follow the coastline eastward until you spot the shrine embedded in a hillside. Fly down from the Poco Path Lighthouse and follow the coastline till you find the shrine.