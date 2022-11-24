Pokémon Scarlet and Violet blue stake locations and Firescourge Shrine, including how to catch Chi-Yu

The Firescourge Shrine holds Chi-Yu - one of the legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To catch Chi-Yu, you must first pull the eight blue stakes hidden in certain Paldea Provinces.

Below you’ll find all of the blue stake locations and the Firescourge Shrine location, along with how to catch Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Firescourge Shrine location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Firescourge Shrine is located in North Province (Area Two) and lies within a cave atop Fury Falls, which is south-east of this area’s Pokémon Center. Where to find the Firescourge Shrine. If you’ve completed the history lessons at the Academy and have followed Raifort’s storyline, then the shrines will be placed on your overworld map. This will allow you to fast-travel to their locations. If you’d prefer to reach the shrine on Pokémon back, fly to the North Province (Area Two) or, if you’ve unlocked it, Fury Falls. Once you’re at Fury Falls, climb the mountain the waterfall springs from until you reach a small pool close to its peak. Climb the cliff between the waterfalls to reach the cave containing the shrine. Here you’ll find a small tunnel which will lead to the cave containing the shrine. Be careful, however, as this little cave is tightly packed with wild Pokémon and may find yourself being forced into a series of battles as they crowd around you.