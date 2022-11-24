Pokémon Scarlet and Violet blue stake locations and Firescourge Shrine, including how to catch Chi-Yu

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet blue stake locations and Firescourge Shrine, including how to catch Chi-YuHow to catch the Ruinous Beads.
The Firescourge Shrine holds Chi-Yu - one of the legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
To catch Chi-Yu, you must first pull the eight blue stakes hidden in certain Paldea Provinces.
Below you’ll find all of the blue stake locations and the Firescourge Shrine location, along with how to catch Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
On this page:
Blue stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Firescourge Shrine stakes have a mournful blue glow and, after pulling all eight, you can catch Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The stakes can be found across the East and North Provinces, with some sitting on Glaseado Mountain and within Tagtree Thicket.
While you need to defeat the Open Sky Titan and False Dragon Titan for the swimming and climbing to reach all of the stakes, we recommend unlocking all of the Koraidon / Miraidon travel abilities. This is because it will make travelling across Paldea easier in general.
If you’d like to learn about the myth surrounding the Ruinous Pokémon and have the shrine locations placed on your overworld map, complete the history lessons at the Academy and follow Raifort’s storyline. Doing this, however, is not a requirement for pulling the stakes.
Below you’ll find the eight blue stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
Blue Stake 1 location
For the first stake, fly to either the Levincia (North) Pokémon Center or, if unlocked, the Levincia Lighthouse. Afterwards, climb the hill directly west of the nearby lighthouse to find the stake.
Blue Stake 2 location
One stake can be found in the northern section of Tagtree Thicket.
The easiest way to find it is to fly to the East Province (Area Three) Pokémon Center and head into the thicket. Now, go past the Team Star Poison Crew Base and cross the river, continuing north until you’ve passed a pond. This will bring you to a cliff face, which you need to climb to find the stake next to a tree at its top.
Blue Stake 3 location
For this stake, we recommend flying to the Glaseado Gym, before heading south to where you can see the Team Star Poison Crew Base from Glaseado Mountain. Once there, you’ll be able to see a small spot of grass with a tree on the mountainside.
Now all you have to do is slide or climb down to this location to find the stake.
Blue Stake 4 location
One stake can be found on the beach in the north-eastern corner of the Glaseado Mountain. The easiest way to reach it is to fly to the Glaseado Gym and travel north until you reach this small area where you’ll quickly spot the stake.
Blue Stake 5 location
This stake sits atop the hill directly north of the North Province (Area One) Pokémon Center - all you need to do is climb the hill to find it.
Blue Stake 6 location
For this stake, fly to the North Province (Area Two) Pokémon Center and climb the hill directly east of the building. Here you’ll find the stake next to a tree.
Blue Stake 7 location
This stake can be easily found after you’ve collected either Stake 6 or Stake 8. To find it, you’ll want to climb the hill on the right-hand side of Fury Falls and then follow the path until you reach a pond.
Once there climb the hill on the eastern side - you’ll want to avoid entering the Team Star Fighting Crew Base - and follow the path eastward until you reach a ruined building.
The stake can be found standing within this ruin.
Blue Stake 8 location
This stake can be found atop Fury Falls and directly above the Firescourge Shrine. All you need to do is continue climbing the mountain until you find it.
Once you’ve pulled the final stake, a roar will come from the shrine. Before you battle Chi-Yu, however, we recommend buying some Ultra Balls and healing items, such as Max Potions.
Firescourge Shrine location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Firescourge Shrine is located in North Province (Area Two) and lies within a cave atop Fury Falls, which is south-east of this area’s Pokémon Center.
If you’ve completed the history lessons at the Academy and have followed Raifort’s storyline, then the shrines will be placed on your overworld map. This will allow you to fast-travel to their locations.
If you’d prefer to reach the shrine on Pokémon back, fly to the North Province (Area Two) or, if you’ve unlocked it, Fury Falls. Once you’re at Fury Falls, climb the mountain the waterfall springs from until you reach a small pool close to its peak.
Here you’ll find a small tunnel which will lead to the cave containing the shrine. Be careful, however, as this little cave is tightly packed with wild Pokémon and may find yourself being forced into a series of battles as they crowd around you.
How to catch Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Chi-Yu is a Dark and Fire-type Pokémon at Level 60.
This means it’s weak to Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water-type Pokémon. Psychic-type attacks, meanwhile, will have no effect on Chi-Yu.
We recommend stocking up on Ultra Balls and healing items, like Max Potion, before trying to catch Chi-Yu.
It’s a good idea to start the battle with a Pokémon which has an advantage and is at a similar level to Chi-Yu as your lead Pokémon. This will help you knock down its health without having to worry about knocking it out.
You can also use Dark, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ice and Steel-type attacks, which are not as effective against Chi-Yu, to slowly knock down its health. Bite, for example, is a good move to use, because it may cause Chi-Yu to flinch and, in doing so, prevent it from attacking. Keep in mind, however, that Grass, Ice and Steel-types will be especially weak to one of Chi-Yu’s moves.
Paralysing or putting Chi-Yu to sleep will also assist you in catching this Pokémon, because both status effects will help prevent Chi-Yu from attacking. Just avoid poisoning Chi-Yu!
We quickly caught Chi-Yu in an Ultra Ball, but, if your battle takes a considerable number of turns, you might want to try using a Timer Ball. This Poké Ball will become more effective with every turn your match takes.
Chi-Yu has the Beads of Ruin ability, which lowers the Special Defence stat of every Pokémon but itself.
Chi-Yu will have the following moveset when you catch it:
|Move
|Type
|Category
|Effect
|Power
|Accuracy
|PP
|Lava Plume
|Fire
|Special
|The user torches everything around it in an inferno of scarlet flames. This may also leae those it hits with a burn.
|80
|100
|15
|Ruination
|Dark
|Special
|The user summons a ruinous disaster. This cuts the target's HP in half.
|N/A
|90
|10
|Bounce
|Flying
|Physical
|The user bounces up high on the first turn, then drops onto the target on the next turn. This may also leave the target with paralysis.
|85
|85
|5
|Swagger
|Normal
|Status
|The user emgees and confuses the target. However, this also sharply boosts the target's Attack stat.
|N/A
|85
|15
After catching Chi-Yu, you may want to add Chien-Pao, Wo-Chien or Ting-Lu to your Pokédex?
If you’ve taken the history lessons at the Academy to learn more about these Pokémon’s backstory, then make sure you return to Raifort after catching all four Pokémon for an extra reward.
Good luck catching Chi-Yu!