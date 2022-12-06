Pokémon Scarlet and Violet school answers for History, Biology, Math, Languages, Battle Studies, Art and Home Ec

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet school answers is another thing to worry about alongside all the Gym battles, Pokédex filling, and sandwich eating.

Yes, that means there's classes to attend. But if you feel like you’re in one of those dreams where you have exams but haven’t done any of the reading, fear not. We have all the information you need right here, and we’re an open book.

There are bonuses to completing the classes, including reward items and storylines attached to the teachers. So take a peek at our answers if you want to get closer to your teachers and learn from their wisdom.

History answers:

Biology answers:

Math answers:

Languages answers:

Battle Studies answers:

Art answers:

Home Ec answers:

History midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all of the answers for the history midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer three questions correctly to pass the exam and will receive 5 Exp. Candies S for doing so. You’ll also be able to continue studying history at the Academy and Raifort’s storyline.

Here are the history midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea region? - The Great Crater of Paldea

What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero? - Treasure

How many years ago did the Paldea Empire begin to rule this region? - Approximately 2,000 years ago

How many years ago was this academy built? - 805 years ago

Those seeking _____ need look no further than the oranges / grapes of Paldea. - Knowledge

History final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all of the answers for the history final in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer four questions correctly to pass the exam and will receive 5 Exp. Candies M for doing so.

Like the midterm, all of these questions are multiple choice, so we’ve only listed the correct answer:

What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called? - Area Zero

How many years ago was the academy founded? - 805 years ago

Which of these did not appear in the Paldea fairy tale about the four treasures? - A folding fan

Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities? - Heath

How many years ago did Professor Sada / Turo invent Tera Orbs? - 10 years ago

History lesson answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all of the answers to the questions Raifort will ask you during the history lessons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You don’t need to answer these questions correctly to unlock a new history lesson or continue Raifort’s storyline, but you will get a small amount of praise from her.

While these questions are multiple choice, we’ve only listed the correct answer:

Lesson 1:

What exactly was believed to rest in the depths of the Great Crater - inside Area Zero? - Treasure

Lesson 2:

Approximately how many years ago was it that the Paldean Empire began to rule this region? - About two thousand years ago

Lesson 3:

Approximately how many years ago was this academy of ours established? - About eight hundred years ago

Lesson 4:

What do you think these tablets were? - Wooden plans for writing on

Lesson 5:

What was the name of the team that first made it to the deepest reaches of the Great Crater? - The Area Zero Expedition

Lesson 6:

What is the name of the famous professor who unraveled the Terastal phenomenon mystery? - Professor Sada in Pokémon Scarlet and Professor Turo in Pokémon Violet

Ms Raifort’s story line in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained

Ms Raifort is the history teacher in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet who has a fascination with an old Paldean fairy tale about four mysterious Pokémon.

If you follow her storyline, she will place the locations of the Firescourge Shrine, Grasswither Shrine, Groundblight Shrine and Icerend Shrine on your overworld map. Not only does this make the shrines easier to find, but will allow you to fast-travel to their locations.

Once you’ve caught all of the Ruinous Pokémon, she will also reward with a TM140 Nasty Plot. This TM and her mentioning she needed to send someone pure of heart to catch the Pokémon makes me wonder if she had unsettling plans for these legendary creatures…

First, however, you need to follow a number of steps to grow closer with Raifort. This includes collecting of the Paldea Gym Badges in the Victory Road storyline, so that you have access to all of the lessons at the Academy. Doing this first will ensure you can complete all of the history lessons, including the midterm and final exams, in one go, rather than having to return to the Academy multiple times.

Next, you need to complete the first history lesson and, afterwards, talk to Raifort in the staff room.

After this, continue studying history until you’ve completed the fourth lesson. After this lesson, Raifort will appear in the Lobby by a bookshelf on the left-hand side of the ground floor. Now all you have to do is talk to her and make sure you say that you don’t believe the story is make-believe.

Now, it’s time to start studying history again until you’ve passed the history final exam. With that exam passed talk to Raifort in the lobby again and she’ll place the shrine locations on your map, along with explaining the stakes!

With that done, go out and catch Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu and Chi-Yu! Once you’ve caught all four, return to Raifort to learn some more about the Pokémon and receive your final reward.

Hope you enjoyed learning about the history of the Paldea region!

Biology midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Biology midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 3 questions correctly to pass, which will net you 5 Exp. Candies S.

The answers for the Biology midterm are:

What button would you use to let a Pokémon out of its ball so that it can walk with you? ZR button

Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found. A2 - During picnics in your basket

Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs? Walking around

What will NOT make Pokémon easier to catch? Giving them a Berry

What will make it easier to catch Pokémon of higher and higher levels? Gym badges

You can give any answer to the extra question about how you like the Pokédex - it won’t affect your result.

Biology final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Biology final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 4 questions correctly to pass, which will net you 5 Exp. Candies M.

The answers for the Biology final are:

How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch a Pokémon? Inflicting paralysis, Using a Poké Toy, Feeding it a Berry, Surprising it from behind - Two

True or false? You can get new Pokémon only by catching them yourself or trading with other trainers. False

If a Pokémon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve? No, it won’t.

What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokémon? 1 in 4,000

True or false? The Pokémon known as Oricorio has three forms. False

Biology lesson answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below are the answers to the questions you’ll be asked in regular Biology lessons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Getting them right doesn’t actually impact your friendship with the teacher or help you to progress the lessons, but it feels nice.

Lesson 1

Can anyone tell me where it is that you shouldn’t have your Pokémon walk along with you? Inside buildings

Lesson 2

This very important something is what Pokémon are born from. Let’s all say it together! Eggs!

Lesson 3

But there’s another way to up your chances of a successful catch. Can you guess what it is? Inflict the pokemon with a status condition

Lesson 4

Say it with me if you already know! To cancel Evolution, press the… B Button!

Lesson 5

Does anyone here know what the likelihood of finding a Shiny Pokémon is? 1 in 4,000

Lesson 6

Does anyone know the Pokémon I’m referring to? Rotom

Mr Jacq in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained

Although many teachers have a friendship mechanic which can be increased through their lessons and speaking with them at the school, Jacq is the inventor of the Pokédex and rewards you for filling that out instead. You can get the TM False Swipe, some different kinds of Poké Balls, and eventually the Shiny Charm as rewards.

Math midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Math midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 3 questions correctly to pass, which will net you 5 Exp. Candies S as a reward.

The answers for the Math midterm are:

How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon? Double damage.

How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon? Half damage.

If you spent 2,000 Pokécoins on as many 200 Pokécoin Poké Balls as possible, how many would you get? Eleven. (This is a trick question due to the Premier Ball you also get for purchasing in bulk.)

What percentage chance does a Pokémon usually have to land a critical hit? About 4 percent.

How much damage does a move deal when it lands a critical hit? One-and-a-half times as much.

Math final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Math final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 4 questions correctly to pass, which will net you 5 Exp. Candies M.

The answers for the Math final are:

How many Great Balls could you purchase with 3,000 Pokécoins if each one costs 600? Five.

If a Water-type move with a power of 200 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokémon, what will the move’s power be? 75

Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit? About 12 percent.

If a Pokémon uses Swords Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do? Triple Damage

If a Rock-type Pokemon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by? 2

Math lesson answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below are the answers to the questions you’ll be asked in every Math lesson in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But don’t worry too much, getting them wrong won’t stop you from progressing through the lessons, you’ll just be corrected by the teacher.

Lesson 1

If the move Water Gun hits a Fire-type Pokémon , what becomes of the move’s damage? It’s doubled

Lesson 2

One Poké Ball is 200 Pokécoins. If you had 2000 Pokécoins and you bought as many Poké Balls as you could afford, how many would you receive? 11 (It’s a trick question because you also receive a Premier Ball!)

Lesson 3

Does anyone know what percent chance a Pokémon has of landing a critical hit? About 4 percent (4 in 100 hits).

Lesson 4

Using Swords Dance twice would raise a Pokémon’s Attack stat by four stages. How much more damage, then, would this Pokémon deal? Triple damage.

Lesson 5

So, between Surf and Hydro Pump, which move would you want to use yourselves? You can give any answer to this question.

Lesson 6

Say you have a move with a power of 100. If a Pokémon that shares a type with this move uses it and hits an opponent that is weak to that type, what happens to that move’s power? Its power becomes 300.

Ms Tyme’s story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained

Like many of the teachers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can become closer with Ms Tyme after completing her classes. The first time she appears she will be in the staff room and you will learn that she used to be a Gym leader.

After that, find her in the entrance hall to the right of the main desk. She will say that she feels as if she’s being watched.

Next, go to the cafeteria and head into the kitchen on the left. A student will come in and mutter about having a question for Ms. Tyme.

Finally, head out to the schoolyard, turn right, and find Ms. Tyme near the edge of the track. She’ll set up an ambush for the watching student, who turns out to be a fan from her Gym leader days. Ms. Tyme will express her appreciation for you always being there and give you 50 Rock Tera Shards for your trouble. You can use these to change your Pokémon’s Tera Type.

Languages midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Languages midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 3 questions correctly to pass, which will net you 5 Exp. Candies S as a reward.

The answers for the Languages midterm are:

Gracias, arigato, merci, and xièxie all share the same meaning. What is it? Thank you

Which of the following means delicious? Délicieux.

Which of these phrases doesn’t belong? Time to eat.

When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication? Compliment them.

What is your beloved teacher’s name? Salvatore.

Languages final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Languages final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 4 questions correctly to pass, which will net you 5 Exp. Candies M as a reward.

The answers for the Languages final are:

Which of the following means delicious? Délicieux.

What do these two foreign phrases mean? Je t’aime! Ich liebe dich! I love you.

Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing? Anger.

Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing? Happiness.

What is your beloved teacher’s name? Salvatore.

Languages lesson answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below are the answers to the questions you’ll be asked in the normal Language lessons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Don’t worry too much about getting them right, though, as you’ll be able to continue the class no problem if you mess up.

Lesson 1

Gracias, merci, xièxie, arigato, danke - these all have the same meaning! Can you guess what it is? Thank you

Lesson 2

Délicieux! Hăochi! Buono! Can anyone tell me what these words mean? Delicious

Lesson 3

Ai shiteiru! Je t’aime! Te amo! Ich liebe dich! Does anyone know what these phrases mean? I love you

Lesson 4

What emotion do you suppose Pikachu was trying to convey just now? Anger

Lesson 5

What emotion do you suppose Pikachu was trying to convey just now? Sadness

Lesson 6

What emotion do you suppose Pikachu was trying to convey just now? Happiness

Mr Salvatore’s story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained

By interacting with Mr Salvatore around the school after completing his lessons, you can become closer to him and see his storyline. Firstly, find him in the staff room for a brief chat.

Next, go to the schoolyard and turn left. Mr Salvatore is near the flowerbeds with an unwell Pawmi. You will give him a Potion if there are any in your Bag.

After that, head to the Biology lab. Salvatore and Jack will be talking about the Pawmi, which is healthy but silent.

For your final encounter with Salvatore, head back to the staff room. He will be worried that the Pawmi won’t survive on its own, so you can encourage him to keep it.

By completing these steps, you will get your own Pokémon from Salvatore - a Galarian Meowth. Since this form isn’t from Paldea, this is the only way to obtain it currently in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Battle Studies midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Battle Studies midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 3 questions correctly to pass, and you’ll get 5 Exp. Candies S as a reward.

The answers for the Battle Studies midterm are:

The higher a Pokémon’s Sp. Def, the less damage it takes from ___ attacks. Special

Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage? The move’s name

How many Trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team? Four

What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield? Terastallizing and attacking

What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type? Fighting

Battle Studies final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Battle Studies final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 4 questions correctly to pass, which will get you 5 Exp. Candies M as a reward.

The answers for the Battle Studies final are:

Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp. Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle? Go all out!

What do we call the battles that Pokémon sent out with the R Button do on their own? Auto Battles

How should you obtain LP? Exchange materials

High-level Pokémon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles? Lv. 50

When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokémon of the same species and multiples of the same held item. True

Battle Studies lesson answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like the other classes, each Battle Studies lesson has its own question, and even though it doesn’t matter whether you get it right or wrong, it’s nice to know the correct answer.

Lesson 1

There are two categories that attack moves can fall under. Know what they are? Physical moves and special moves

Lesson 2

This cheer restores HP for all ally Pokémon. What do you think it is? Heal up!

Lesson 3

If the Pokémon you’re battling puts up its Tera Shield, what should you do? Terastallize and attack it

Lesson 4

There is no question in this lesson.

Lesson 5

To create TMs, you need Pokémon materials and one other thing. Anyone remember what that is? LP

Lesson 6

Which rule set should you pick if you want to use a lower-level Pokémon and keep its level low? Flat Rules

Ms Dendra’s story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained

The first place you can find Ms Dendra in order to begin getting to know her better is the school yard. She will be over on the other side of the track near the podium and you’ll do some running laps with her. She’ll give you a sandwich, but it won’t be very satisfying…

After that, you’ll find her in the Home Ec room. She’ll give you another poor sandwich.

Next, head to the nurse’s office. Ms Dendra will be talking to Nurse Miriam, who will be surprisingly pleased with her latest sandwich.

Finally, meet Ms Dendra at the school store. She’ll reveal she’s taking a break from sandwich making and only wanted to thank Nurse Miriam for all her help. As thanks for your help, she’ll give you 10 bottles of Protein, which raises the Attack stat of your Pokémon.

Art midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Art midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 3 questions correctly to pass, and you’ll get 5 Exp. Candies S as a reward.

The answers for the Art midterm are:

What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokémon’s head when it Terastallizes? Tera Jewel

When the answer to question 1 is in the shape of flowers, what type does it represent? The Grass type

What shape are most snowflakes classified as? Hexagon

Where is the eatery that allows you to change a Tera Type? Medali

What makes something beautiful? There’s no correct answer

Art final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Art final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 4 questions correctly to pass, and you’ll get 5 Exp. Candies M as a reward.

The answers for the Art final are:

What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokémon’s Tera Type? The Treasure Eatery

What is the name of Brassius’s signature art installation that we discussed in class? Surrendering Sunflora

How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea? Two

Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline? Levincia

The marks a Pokémon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later. False

Art lesson answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most of the Art lessons also have their own question. But, just like how art is subjective, it doesn't really matter whether you get the right answer or not. Still, if you want to know:

Lesson 1

There is no correct answer to the question in this lesson.

Lesson 2

So, class…what type do these lovely, glistening flowers above Professor Gible’s head represent? The Grass type

Lesson 3

So, class…what Tera Type do you imagine this jewel might represent? The Ice type

Lesson 4

There is no correct answer to the question in this lesson.

Lesson 5

What is the name of the three-pronged cliff on Glaseado Mountain? No need to grasp at straws! Glaseado’s Grasp

Lesson 6

Does anyone know what special thing you can do with Pokémon that have Ribbons or marks? You can change their title!

Hassel’s story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained

To befriend Hassel and see his storyline, first head to the art room and have a quick conversation with him.

Then head to the schoolyard. Hassel is close to the entrance, just to the right. Your conversation will be interrupted by a mysterious person.

After that, go to the entrance hall. Hassel will be looking at the bookshelves to the left of the main entrance. He will apologise for leaving earlier and explain that the person was a relative of his who wanted him to return to the family as a Dragon tamer.

Finally, head back to the art room. The relative will reappear and Hassel will refuse to leave his teaching position. As an apology for witnessing all of this and a thanks for the encouragement to stay as a teacher, Hassel will give you 50 Dragon type Tera Shards. You can use these to change your Pokémon’s Tera Type.

Home Ec midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Home Ec midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 3 questions correctly to pass, and you’ll get 5 Exp. Candies S as a reward.

The answers for the Home Ec midterm are:

Which is not an effect of a picnic meal? Increasing Speed

Which of the following affects the kinds of Meal Powers received from a particular meal? Fillings and condiments

Which of these Berries can restore a Pokémon’s HP? Oran Berry

Leandro wanted his Pokémon to decide on its own when to use its item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes. True

If a move runs out of PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokémon runs out of PP for all its moves, it can only sit there in frustration. False

Home Ec final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Below you’ll find all the answers you need for the Home Ec final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to answer 4 questions correctly to pass, and you’ll get 5 Exp. Candies M as a reward.

The answers for the Home Ec final are:

Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokémon? Sparkling Power

Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power? It helps hatch strong Pokémon

What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers? Make food with others

What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokémon become dirty? Pokémon Wash

This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season? It doesn’t matter

Home Ec lesson answers

Once again, each Home Ec lesson comes with a question, and once again, although it doesn’t matter whether you get it right or wrong…you don’t want to get it wrong, do you?

Lesson 1

Tell me - what must you keep in mind to receive even more helpful Meal Powers? My choice of fillings and condiments

Lesson 2

What should you search for when in a perilous situation with no way to heal your Pokémon? Items on the ground

Lesson 3

What, then, happens to a Pokémon when it loses all of its PP? It can’t use moves

Lesson 4

What should Ar- ahem, this young man- do to increase the effectiveness of his Meal Powers? He should make food with other people

Lesson 5

What should you do if your Pokémon is dirty? Clean it up

Lesson 6

There is one more thing you all like to decorate, which - I must say - I find quite charming. Our Rotom phones?

Mr Saguaro’s story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet explained

To befriend Mr Saguaro, first find him in the Home Ec room. He’ll simply ask you to visit him again some time, so find him next in the cafeteria. He’ll be bombarded with students telling him what to eat to look cool, and you can encourage him to get what he really wants - a simple peanut butter sandwich.

When you find him next in the staff room, he’ll ask for your help in finding a mysterious sweet condiment.

Head to the Home Ec classroom again and he’ll ask for some Sweet Herba Mystica. You can get this from 5 star Tera Raids, although not always.

Best of luck with your studies!