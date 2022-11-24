Pokémon Scarlet and Violet green stake locations and Groundblight Shrine, including how to catch Ting-Lu

The Groundblight Shrine seals Ting-Lu - a legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - from the rest of Paldea.

If you want to catch Ting-Lu, then you first need to find the eight green stakes hidden in specific spots in Paldea.

Below you’ll find all of the green stake locations and the Groundblight Shrine location, along with how to catch Ting-Lu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Groundblight Shrine location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Groundblight Shrine is located in Socarrat Trail, which is north of Casseroya Lake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s embedded in the southern side of the hill which sits in the middle of Socarrat Trail. Where to find the Groundblight Shrine. If you complete the history lessons taught at the Academy and follow Raifort’s story, then the shrines will be placed on your overworld map. This will also allow you to fast-travel to their locations. To reach the Groundblight Shrine on Pokémon back, you can fly to Casseroya Lake (Islet) and then swim directly north until you reach a cliff, which you need to climb. This will bring you to Socarrat Trail and, from here, you need to cross the stream in the southern part of this area. Fly to Casseroya Lake and then climb the cliff to reach Socarrat Trail. Explore the area beyond the stream until you find a slope which will bring you to the shrine. If you haven’t unlocked the Casseroya Lake (Islet) fast travel point, you can follow the same instructions by flying to either of the Medali Pokémon Centers or the Casseroya Watchtower No. 1. You’ll just have to do more walking!