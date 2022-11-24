Pokémon Scarlet and Violet green stake locations and Groundblight Shrine, including how to catch Ting-Lu

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet green stake locations and Groundblight Shrine, including how to catch Ting-LuHow to catch the Ruinous Tablets.
The Groundblight Shrine seals Ting-Lu - a legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - from the rest of Paldea.
If you want to catch Ting-Lu, then you first need to find the eight green stakes hidden in specific spots in Paldea.
Below you’ll find all of the green stake locations and the Groundblight Shrine location, along with how to catch Ting-Lu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Green stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Groundblight Shrine stakes have a vibrant green glow and, after pulling all eight, you can catch Ting-Lu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The stakes are scattered across the northern West Provinces, Casseroya Lake and Socarrat Trail.
We do recommend unlocking all of the Koraidon / Miraidon abilities before attempting this side-quest. It’s impossible to reach all of the stakes without defeating the Open Sky Titan and False Dragon Titan, because you’ll be doing a lot of swimming and climbing before you battle Ting-Lu.
To learn more about the myths surrounding the four Ruinous Pokémon and have the shrine locations placed on your overworld map, complete the history lessons at the Academy and follow Raifort’s storyline. Doing so, however, is not a requirement for pulling the stakes.
Below you’ll find the eight green stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
Green Stake 1 location
This stake is located on the largest island in Casseroya Lake and is easily reached by flying to Casseroya Lake (Islet). From there, you simply need to head to the eastern side of the island to find the stake atop a hill.
Green Stake 2 location
This stake can be found atop the smallest island located south of the largest island in Casseroya Lake. You will need to climb atop the island and then drop down onto the ledge on the eastern side to find the stake.
Green Stake 3 location
For this stake, you need to visit Colonnade Hollow, which lies between Medali and Porto Marinada. The easiest way to find it is to fly to the Colonnade Hollow fast travel point and then climb the pillar which is roughly half-way through the cave.
Green Stake 4 location
We recommend finding this stake after pulling Stake 3 described above, because it’s located alongside the riverbank directly north of Colonnade Hollow.
To reach it head to said river, but don’t cross it. Instead, head east past the bridge to find the stake. It’s also located directly south-west of the Casseroya Watchtower No.1.
Green Stake 5 location
This stake is atop a hill found in the south-western corner of Casseroya Lake - it’s basically as far west on the southern lakeside as you can go!
The quickest way to reach it is to fly to the Porto Marinada Pokémon Center and then head directly north; crossing the river and climbing the hills until you find it.
Green Stake 6 location
For this stake, you need to visit the north-western tip of the land surrounding Casseroya Lake. We recommend finding this stake immediately after Stake 5, because you won’t have as far to travel when compared to the other stakes.
To reach it head directly north from where you found Stake 5, going from island to island, until you see a ruined house.
Now you need to climb the hill directly west of said ruin and, there, you’ll find the stake on the western side of the hill.
Green Stake 7 location
You can find one stake on a spot of land which borders both Socarrat Trail and Glaseado Mountain. To reach it you need to visit the north-east corner of the trail where you’ll find a path which takes you up the side of the mountain.
The stake sits atop a ledge at the end of the path and you’ll need to climb up to reach it. Be careful once you’re up here, because you can easily slide back down.
Green Stake 8 location
This final stake sits atop the waterfall north-east of Medali.
To find it, take the eastern road out of Medali, ensuring you’re following the path to Glaseado Mountain, and stop when you reach the first waterfall. Now all you have to do is climb the western side of the cliff face until you reach the top of the waterfall and, there, you’ll find the stake.
After pulling the eighth stake, a mighty roar will echo through the hills. Now you can head to the Groundblight Shrine and battle Ting-Lu! We do recommend stocking up on Ultra Balls and healing items, like Hyper Potions, beforehand.
Groundblight Shrine location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Groundblight Shrine is located in Socarrat Trail, which is north of Casseroya Lake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s embedded in the southern side of the hill which sits in the middle of Socarrat Trail.
If you complete the history lessons taught at the Academy and follow Raifort’s story, then the shrines will be placed on your overworld map. This will also allow you to fast-travel to their locations.
To reach the Groundblight Shrine on Pokémon back, you can fly to Casseroya Lake (Islet) and then swim directly north until you reach a cliff, which you need to climb. This will bring you to Socarrat Trail and, from here, you need to cross the stream in the southern part of this area.
Explore the area beyond the stream until you find a slope which will bring you to the shrine.
If you haven’t unlocked the Casseroya Lake (Islet) fast travel point, you can follow the same instructions by flying to either of the Medali Pokémon Centers or the Casseroya Watchtower No. 1. You’ll just have to do more walking!
How to catch Ting-Lu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Ting-Lu is a Dark and Ground-type Pokémon at Level 60.
Due to this, it’s weak to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ice and Water-type Pokémon. Electric and Psychic-type attacks, however, will have no effect on Ting-Lu
It’s a good idea to stock up on Ultra Balls and healing items, like Max Potions, before trying to catch Ting-Lu.
We recommend placing a Pokémon which has both an advantage over Ting-Lu and is at a similar level as your lead Pokémon. This will ensure you can knock down its health to that special red section without knocking it out completely.
You can also use Dark, Ghost and Poison-type attacks, which are not effective against Ting-Lu, to carefully whittle down its health. Just avoid poisoning Ting-Lu - you don’t want it to knock itself out!
Paralysing or putting Ting-Lu to sleep will also help you catch this Pokémon, because it will make it harder for Ting-Lu to attack your team.
We caught Ting-Lu with an Ultra Ball, but it did take us about 15 balls to achieve this. For this reason, we started alternating with Timer Balls, which have a higher chance of catching a Pokémon the longer a battle takes.
Ting-Lu has the Vessel of Ruin ability, which lowers the Special Attack stat of every Pokémon it faces.
Ting-Lu will have the following moveset when you catch it:
|Move
|Type
|Category
|Effect
|Power
|Accuracy
|PP
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Physical
|Driven by frustation, the user attacks the target. This move's power is doubled if the user's previous move failed.
|75
|100
|10
|Ruination
|Dark
|Special
|The user summons a ruinous disaster. This cuts the target's HP in half.
|N/A
|90
|10
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Physical
|The user attacks the target's throat, and the resultant suffering prevents the target from using sound-based moves for two turns.
|80
|100
|15
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Physical
|Large boulders are hurled at opposing Pokémon to inflict damage. This may also make the opposing Pokémon flinch.
|75
|90
|10
Now you’ve caught Ting-Lu, why not add Chien-Pao, Wo-Chien or Chi-Yu to your Pokédex?
Or you can take the history lessons at the Academy to learn more about these Pokémon’s history. If you’ve been following this mini-storyline, then visit Raifort after catching all of the Ruinous Pokémon for an extra reward.
Good luck catching Ting-Lu!