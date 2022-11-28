Evolving Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet requires a special evolution item.

To help you get this Ice-type 'Tera Whale' Pokémon for your Gen 9 Pokédex, we've detailed where to get this item and how to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan below, as well as where to find Cetoddle to start the whole process.

If you need more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, which includes other evolution methods, like Armarouge, Ceruledge, Pawmot, Gholdengo, and Palafin.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - Scarlet & Violet Review

Where to find Cetoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Some of the Gen 9 Pokédex entries can be rather vague about locations, but Cetoddle's is thankfully straightforward.

To find Cetoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to go to Glaseado Mountain.

We spotted loads of them wandering about nearly every area of Glaseado Mountain on a regular trip, so there's no need to eat any food that boosts Ice encounters to find Cetoddle.

Once you've got one, you'll probably want to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan to fill your Pokédex, or use as an effective Ice-type in your party.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Sinistea, Brambleghast, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

How to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to use an Ice Stone on Cetoddle. You can check out our page for more details on where to find Ice Stones, but in general, you can find Ice Stones by picking up the sparkling items found in the Glaseado Mountain region to the north.

These could be other items - and will be the majority of the time - but as long as you keep clicking these sparkling spots, you'll eventually find an Ice Stone.

Once you have an Ice Stone, add Cetoddle to your party, then use the Ice Stone from your inventory on it to get Cetitan.

For more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.