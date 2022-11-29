How to get Bottle Caps and Gold Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and how Hyper Training works

You need to find and use Bottle Caps and Gold Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to take part in Hyper Training.

If you've come across a Bottle Cap, or got lucky and found a Gold Bottle Cap, you might be wondering what to do with them exactly. So, we've detailed how to get Bottle Caps, what they are, and how Hyper Training works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below.

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

On this page:

7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW.

What are Bottle Caps and what do you do with Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Bottle Caps are a unique currency in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that lets you trade them with a special character to 'Hyper Train' one of your Pokémon over Level 50. This raises their IV (Individual Value) stats, making them stronger, which is especially good for Tera Raids or breeding.

So, hang on to any Bottle Caps or Gold Bottle Caps you find while travelling Paldea, as they'll be very useful later on.

What's the difference between regular Bottle Caps and Gold Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Regular Bottle Caps raise one of a Pokémon's IV stats - HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack, Sp. Defense, or Speed - whereas Gold Bottle Caps maximise all six of a Pokémon's IV stats. This means that Gold Bottle Caps are a lot rarer that the regular ones, and you'll either have to spend big, or get lucky while grinding for them elsewhere.

Although obviously a better item than the regular variety, you don't alway need to use Gold Bottle Cap, as your Pokémon might already have some maxed out IVs. Keep Gold Bottle Caps for when you really need to raise multiple IVs quickly! Like for a specific Pokémon you need to easily beat an event Raid.

How to check IVs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You'll know an IV is maxed out when it says 'Best' when using the 'Judge' function when examining a Pokémon in your storage.

You only get this Judge ability after finsihing the Victory Road, Path of Legends, Starfall Street, and The Way Home stories. Visit any Pokémon Center after doing this, and you'll then be able to Judge IVs to better tell when you should use regular or Gold Bottle Caps.

Here's all the IV stat descriptions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, starting from the top:

Best

Fantastic

Very Good

Pretty Good

Decent

No Good

How to get regular Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are four ways to get regular Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Buy from Delibird Presents shops

Buy from Auction House in Porto Marinada

Get as reward from the Academy Ace Tournament

Get as a reward from 5-Star and 6-Star Raids

Buy from Delibird Presents shops

There are Delibird Presents shops in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia. They are all red-and-blue coloured and look like a convenience store. Bring up the map in any of these towns and zoom in to search for a shopping bag symbol - this is Delibrid Presents.

When browsing the shop itself, select 'General Goods' to see the menu to buy regular Bottle Caps. These cost 20,000 each. This might seem like a lot, but you can farm and sell valuable items to get quick and easy money in Scarlet and Violet.

Buy from Auction House in Porto Marinada

Porto Marinda is the western coastal town in Western Province (Area 2). The same place you have to return Kofu's wallet to him as part of the Water Gym test.

The middle three auctioneers change what they're selling approximately every two in-game hours. So, you'll just have to wait until one of them mentions they're selling Bottle Caps. Alternatively, you can go into your Switch's settings and change the time manually yourself to force the auctions to change.

Changing the time worked for us, but it could affect other parts of the game that we've yet to discover, so use this time trick with caution!

Getting Bottle Caps from the Academy Ace Tournament and from 5-Star and 6-Star Raids requires a lot of grinding, as they're only one possible reward from completing these activities. If you're at a high enough Level and are already doing these challenges for other reasons, then it's good to know you can also get Bottle Caps for taking part.

How to get Gold Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As Gold Bottle Caps are a lot rarer than the regular variety, they can't be purchased from Delibird Presents shops, or rewarded in Raids.

There's only two ways to get Gold Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Buy from Auction House in Porto Marinada

Get as reward from the Academy Ace Tournament

Getting Gold Bottle Caps as a reward for taking part in the Academy Ace Tournament is a lot rarer than getting regular Bottle Caps. So, you'll either have to grind a lot, or get lucky when farming for them here.

Winning them at Auction in Porto Marinada doesn't really have better odds, but you can fast forward time in your switch settings to force the auctions to change, making it a more viable option if you don't mind doing this. Just be prepared to bring a lot of money with you though, as two Gold Bottle Caps cost us 490,000 at the auction house!

You can use an easy money farming method to make some quick cash by finding and selling high-priced items in bulk.

What is Hyper Training and how does it work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Hyper Training uses Bottle Caps or Gold Bottle Caps to raise the IVs (Individual Value) of your Pokémonover Level 50 in Scarlet and Violet. This means if you want to significantly improve any of your party's HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack, Sp. Defense, or Speed stats, you need to Hyper Train them.

Regular Bottle Caps raise one IV, whereas a Gold Bottle Cap maximises all IVs of a Pokémon.

Raising IVs is a great way to take on tough Tera Raids, and can help you use the breeding and eggs feature to help hatch Pokémon with your ideal IV stats.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Sinistea, Brambleghast, Annihilape, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

Where to find Hyper Training in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have some Bottle Caps burning a hole in your pocket and know all about how Hyper Training works, you'll want to take them to the character who can use them to improve your Pokémon's IVs.

The man who does Hyper Training in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is located right beside the Pokémon Center in Montenevera on Mount Glaseado.

Talk to him and pick the Pokémon and specific IV you want to improve with regular Bottle Caps to start the quick process. You can use a Gold Bottle Cap instead to instantly maximise all of a Pokémon's IV stats.

Now that you know how to get Bottle Caps and how Hyper Training works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, for more help in Paldea, check out our walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.