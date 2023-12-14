Pokémon Indigo Disk version exclusives for Scarlet and Violet

There's a selection of version exclusive Pokémon in The Indigo Disk DLC, which you should know no matter whether you're playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you want to add these Pokémon to your Pokédex, you'll need to trade with a player who has the opposite version of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet to you.

Below we've listed the exclusive Pokémon for both the Scarlet and Violet version of The Indigo Disk DLC.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you'd like to learn more about your adventures in Paldea or Kitakami, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough.

Pokémon Scarlet The Indigo Disk exclusive Pokémon Here are the version exclusive Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet version of The Indigo Disk DLC: Pokémon Type Alolan Vulpix Ice Alolan Ninetales Ice / Fairy Cranidos Rock Rampardos Rock Gouging fire Fire / Dragon TBA Raging Bolt Electric / Dragon Image credit: The Pokémon Company If you're playing Pokémon Violet and wish to complete the Pokédex, then you'll need to trade with a Scarlet player to get the above Pokémon. If you'd like to know what Gouging Fire and Iron Boulder look like, then check out this reddit post from nvdnqvi. Keep in mind that it does contain spoilers for other new Pokémon. [SPOILER] New Pokémon in Indigo Disk DLC from r/The Silph Road To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings