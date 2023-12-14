If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon Indigo Disk version exclusives for Scarlet and Violet

All of the version exclusive Pokémon for The Indigo Disk DLC listed.

Lottie Lynn
Guide by Lottie Lynn
Published on

There's a selection of version exclusive Pokémon in The Indigo Disk DLC, which you should know no matter whether you're playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

If you want to add these Pokémon to your Pokédex, you'll need to trade with a player who has the opposite version of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet to you.

Below we've listed the exclusive Pokémon for both the Scarlet and Violet version of The Indigo Disk DLC.

On this page:

Pokémon Scarlet The Indigo Disk exclusive Pokémon

Here are the version exclusive Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet version of The Indigo Disk DLC:

PokémonType
Alolan VulpixIce
Alolan NinetalesIce / Fairy
CranidosRock
RampardosRock
Gouging fireFire / DragonTBA
Raging BoltElectric / Dragon
If you're playing Pokémon Violet and wish to complete the Pokédex, then you'll need to trade with a Scarlet player to get the above Pokémon.

If you'd like to know what Gouging Fire and Iron Boulder look like, then check out this reddit post from nvdnqvi. Keep in mind that it does contain spoilers for other new Pokémon.

[SPOILER] New Pokémon in Indigo Disk DLC from r/The Silph Road

Pokémon Violet The Indigo Disk exclusive Pokémon

Below you'll find the version exclusive Pokémon in the Pokémon Violet version of The Indigo Disk DLC:

PokémonTypeNone
Alolan SandshrewIce / Steel
Alolan SandslashIce / Steel
ShieldonRock / Steel
BastiodonRock / Steel
Iron BoulderRock / PsychicTBA
Iron CrownSteel / Psychic
If you're playing Pokémon Scarlet and want to complete the Pokédex, then you'll need to trade with a Violet player to get these Pokémon.

If you'd like to know what Iron Boulder and Gouging Fire look like, check out the reddit post in the previous section.

Good luck in The Indigo Disk DLC!

