Pokémon Indigo Disk version exclusives for Scarlet and Violet
All of the version exclusive Pokémon for The Indigo Disk DLC listed.
There's a selection of version exclusive Pokémon in The Indigo Disk DLC, which you should know no matter whether you're playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
If you want to add these Pokémon to your Pokédex, you'll need to trade with a player who has the opposite version of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet to you.
Below we've listed the exclusive Pokémon for both the Scarlet and Violet version of The Indigo Disk DLC.
On this page:
Pokémon Scarlet The Indigo Disk exclusive Pokémon
Here are the version exclusive Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet version of The Indigo Disk DLC:
|Pokémon
|Type
|Alolan Vulpix
|Ice
|Alolan Ninetales
|Ice / Fairy
|Cranidos
|Rock
|Rampardos
|Rock
|Gouging fire
|Fire / Dragon
|TBA
|Raging Bolt
|Electric / Dragon
If you're playing Pokémon Violet and wish to complete the Pokédex, then you'll need to trade with a Scarlet player to get the above Pokémon.
If you'd like to know what Gouging Fire and Iron Boulder look like, then check out this reddit post from nvdnqvi. Keep in mind that it does contain spoilers for other new Pokémon.
[SPOILER] New Pokémon in Indigo Disk DLC from r/The Silph Road
Pokémon Violet The Indigo Disk exclusive Pokémon
Below you'll find the version exclusive Pokémon in the Pokémon Violet version of The Indigo Disk DLC:
|Pokémon
|Type
|None
|Alolan Sandshrew
|Ice / Steel
|Alolan Sandslash
|Ice / Steel
|Shieldon
|Rock / Steel
|Bastiodon
|Rock / Steel
|Iron Boulder
|Rock / Psychic
|TBA
|Iron Crown
|Steel / Psychic
If you're playing Pokémon Scarlet and want to complete the Pokédex, then you'll need to trade with a Violet player to get these Pokémon.
If you'd like to know what Iron Boulder and Gouging Fire look like, check out the reddit post in the previous section.
Good luck in The Indigo Disk DLC!