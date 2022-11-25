Evolving Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can be tricky, especially if you don't know the evolution requirements.

You see, Girafarig is a one of the special evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, meaning that it can't be evolved by simply hitting a level cap.

Here's how to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as some info on where to get Girafarig in the first place.

Where to find Girafarig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find Girafarig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out the map of its habitat below:

As you can see, Girafarig is primarily found in the West Province (Area Two) section of the map. This is just North of Asado Desert.

How to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf

To evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will first need to teach it the move Twin Beam. It will learn this at level 32. After you have taught Girafarig this move, just level it up once to trigger the evolution, and add Farigiraf to your Pokédex.

If you already had the opportunity to teach Twin Beam to Girafarig, but turned it down, then you can change its moves in the Pokémon menu. Just select Girafarig, and choose 'Check Summary'. Press right on the d-pad to bring up its moveset. From here you can change its moves, and remember moves that it has forgotten. Add Twin Beam to its moveset here and then evolve Girafarig by levelling up once.

You can use Exp Candy, Rare Candy, or the Let's Go Auto-Battle feature to speed up this process.

